Every year seems to have its fair share of amazing red carpet beauty moments, but 2023 really did the most. There was something in the air at the Oscars and the Golden Globes — and, of course, at the annual Met Gala, where every A-lister always steps it up a notch.

Throughout the year, celebs like Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Dua Lipa turned it out in high-fashion looks that made headlines, but they definitely didn’t forget about their glam. The red carpet served as a catwalk for plenty of beauty trends, including everything from ’70s-era hairstyles to glittery makeup and metallic manicures.

2023 was also the year of the bob, with Hailey Bieber and Zendaya debuting their shorn strands, and the ripple effect is still going on today. This was the year of the Barbie movie, too, so there was lots of pink to be seen, as well as plenty of sparkle.

Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet beauty looks of 2023 that’ll be living rent-free in our minds for years to come.

1 Taylor Swift’s Blue Eyeshadow Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images With her signature bang and go-to red lip, Taylor Swift isn’t one to change things up. The “Anti-Hero” singer knows what works for her and she sticks to it. But this year, she did test-drive the blue eyeshadow trend with frosted, shimmery lids at the Grammys — and made the whole place shimmer.

2 Dua Lipa’s Sultry Bangs Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Dua Lipa stunned at the Cannes Film Festival when she wore her long locks in an updo paired with long, sultry bangs. Peek through her French-girl fringe and you can see a saucy smoky eye poking through.

3 Janelle Monáe’s Sky-High Bun ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Janelle Monáe took things to another level at this year’s Met Gala. The singer and actor wore a sky-high braided bun, as well as black and white eyeliner to match her sculptural Thom Browne ‘fit. The red lip was the cherry on top of a truly masterful look.

4 Cardi B’s Molten Mani Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images On the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, Cardi B rocked a molten manicure by Jenny Bui, who wrote in her Instagram post that the set included Sculpted Square Extra Long Gel-X Tips and Gel Couleur in Birnam Wood. The chrome perfectly reflected the rapper’s dress, which was covered from top to bottom in silver hair clips.

5 Doja Cat’s Cat Look Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Between her claws, prosthetic nose, and feline-like eye makeup, who could forget when Doja Cat turned herself into an actual cat to walk the Met Gala red carpet? With the addition of sparkly ears, the entire moment instantly seared into the collective conscious.

6 Rihanna’s Frosty Glam Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rihanna has been turning heads on the red carpet since the mid-aughts. Where she really shines, though, is at the Met Gala. This year, the singer’s fierce makeup stood out even amongst her massive Karl Lagerfeld dress. She wore frosty white eye makeup and a saucy blue-red lip.

7 Cara Delevingne’s Icy Blonde Shag Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images At the 2023 Met Gala, model Cara Delevingne dropped her go-to honey-blonde hair in favor of ice white — and in a shaggy pixie, no less. Paired with her black smoky eye and silver cross necklace, it truly served up rockstar chic.

8 Nicki Minaj’s Barbie-Pink Look Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz / Contributor As the host of the 2023 VMAs, Nicki Minaj had to turn it out — and turn it out she did. It was an evening of rose-colored ‘fits all around, but the rapper led the charge in her corset-laced sheer gown, pink nails, pink lipstick, and Barbie-approved pink eyeshadow.

9 Jenna Ortega’s Mod Makeup Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Jenna Ortega embraced the ’60s while walking the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, not just with her now-signature shag— but also with her mod makeup. The Wednesday actor wore bold Twiggy-inspired lashes, white liner, and a neutral lip.

10 Halle Bailey’s Braids Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Halle Bailey arrived in a custom Maison Yeya gown that essentially served as a golden frame for her party-worthy hair. The Little Mermaid star also rocked a smoky eye and a ’90s-inspired lined lip.

11 Emily Ratajkowski’s Clip-In Bangs Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski isn’t afraid to change her hair. (In fact, she believes you should get bangs.) The author and podcast host has followed — and started — so many hair color trends this year, including cowgirl copper, and her look at the Met Gala was equally fun. For the affair, she wore clip-on Audrey Hepburn-style blunt baby bangs.

12 Lady Gaga’s ’80s Glam Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lady Gaga, queen of transformation, is never one to wear the same thing twice. At the 95th Annual Academy Awards, the singer opted to experiment with ’80s glam, which included a fire-engine-red lip, an upswept smoky eye, and lots of bright pink blush.

13 Zendaya’s Old Hollywood Bob Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya is another pro-bob girly. After wearing her hair long for years, the Dune actor went short with an ultra-chic butterfly bob, which she wore to the 54th NAACP Image Awards. Paired with loose curls and subtle blush lip, it was definitely serving Old Hollywood glamour.

14 Florence Pugh’s Reverse Ponytail Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Florence Pugh wore a reverse ponytail that was shaped to create a baby bang effect. The Don't Worry Darling star also matched her makeup to her Valentino Couture gown with pink lipstick and a whisp of purple eyeshadow.

15 Kim Kardashian’s PamCore ‘Do Variety/Variety/Getty Images Kim Kardashian paid homage to Pamela Anderson at the CFDA Fashion Awards in a hairstyle that was clearly inspired by the ’90s bombshell’s famous updo. To get the look, it’s all about an effortless bun mixed with sexily tousled fringe.

16 Megan Thee Stallion’s Animal Print Nails John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images Ahead of her performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Megan Thee Stallion walked the red carpet with a smoky cat-eye, glossy two-toned lips, and slicked-back hair. The rapper, who works with nail artist Coca Michelle, also wore long, diagonal-tipped acrylics that were decked out with gold snakeskin tips.

17 Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall Jenner showed off her take on the year’s mod hair trend when she wore a high, flipped ponytail and cat-eye makeup while walking the Met Gala red carpet. Later that night, she dropped the Barbie pony in favor of loose waves, a see-through dress, and an eye-catching thong.