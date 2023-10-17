Every manicure is better when you add a touch of chrome. The extra dose of shine takes your usual color up a notch, whether you’re wearing a mocha brown, a trendy pop of red, or a splash of silver.

While chrome manicures have been popping off all year, two-tone chrome is the latest iteration — and it’s already racked up over 7 million views on TikTok. The look has been spotted on stars like Sydney Sweeney, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B, to name a few, proving that mix-and-match hues are set to be the next big thing.

“Chrome nail art is clean and simple,” Los Angeles-based nail artist Chyna Stevens previously told Bustle, which is why we keep seeing it come back with new and interesting twists.

To get a chrome finish on your nails, it’s as easy as applying a micro-powder on top of a single-color base polish, Stevens said. With two-tone chrome, however, the idea is to play around with multiple shades and designs, like French tips, ombré effects, and aura nails.

Below are 14 two-tone chrome nail art ideas to use as inspo for your next high-shine mani.

1 Frosted Donut Instagram/@theprettypressnails For nails that look glossy and natural, blend your white French tips into a pale pink or brown then cover with a chromatic micro-powder. The result will serve minimalist glazed donut chic with an extra dose of shine.

2 Purple Ombré Instagram/@xx_knails To update the ombré look for fall, go for purple tips that ooze into a subtle pink shade, then douse your polish with an extra-shiny chrome to get a metallic effect. The high shine finish will make these two colors blend together even more perfectly.

3 Peachy Keen Instagram@/nailsbyyagal Blending a couple of colors — like pink and orange — under a chrome powder can create a beautiful marbling effect. Add fun details on top, like these little jewels, and you’ll have a shiny mani that looks like sherbet with sprinkles on top.

4 Bejeweled Instagram/@floranails_beautysalon Use two contrasting colors like hot pink and rose gold — with a chrome finish, obviously — to an extra-dramatic base for glitzy add-ons like diamonds, crystals, and other sparkly details. These jewel-encrusted nails are blindingly bright in the best way.

5 Rose Gold Instagram/@nailritualsbyharpreetbedi The two-tone trend is also a great way to tone down the reflection of a typical chrome manicure. If you don’t want the full metallic effect, opt for a subtler peach instead of a metallic chrome powder and paint your base a shade that matches your skin tone.

6 Hot Cocoa Chrome Instagram/@nailsbynicole.__ Pull inspo from your favorite drinks, like iced coffee and espresso, and go for a mocha chrome at your next nail appointment. While chocolate chrome nails are having a moment this fall, blending a dark brown into a caramel hue will add a little more interest.

7 Holographic Tips Instagram/@beautybynoon Two-tone chrome happens to be your ideal solution for those times when you can’t choose between two colors at the salon. Blend two of your favorite shades into each other with the help of a little chromatic powder for an eye-catching color story.

8 Hi Barbie Instagram/@stefanysbeauty Dip your fingertips into a purple polish, paint your nail beds baby pink, and then coat everything in a pearlized holographic chrome powder for a perfectly pink manicure that’ll round out the year of Barbiecore-everything.

9 Accent Nail Instagram/@beautybynoon The two-tone chrome effect also looks amazing as an accent nail in an eclectic mismatched set. Paint it on a pinky or a pointer finger for a pop of shine, and feel free to go all-out with the rest of your mani. This set features marbling, gold lines, and gemstones — so it’s definitely head-turning.

10 All In The Details Instagram/@nailsbykarenm_ Feeling artsy? Then go for two chromatic colors as your background — like this purple to tan ombré — then doodle fun details on top. A cute, blustery cloud scene with twinkling stars is always on point for fall.

11 Multicolored Auras Instagram/@nailsbyelisee For a futuristic manicure, try two polishes on each finger in similar hues, like light and dark blue or pink and red. Opt for a mix of the aura design and ombré, cover with chrome, and then add an interesting swirl of clear acrylic for a fun 3D effect.

12 So Spicy Instagram/@paintbox_nailsbeautyhair Add a serious pop of color to your nails by pairing a splashy orange or red French tip with a chrome finish. The end result? Extra-shiny neon perfection.

13 Stormy Nights Instagram/@nailsbyalma If you’re a fan of glittery dark galaxy nails, then you’ll love the vibe of this equally dark and stormy chrome. Blend a silver metallic into a purple polish on the points of each nail, dust with a chrome powder, and enjoy the soft goth vibes.