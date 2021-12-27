For someone who is usually very low-key and inaccessible, Adele has been everywhere this year. It’s no wonder that with her surprisingly relatable divorce album 30 (some of us can’t even get a text back lol), she’s in our ears, on the cover of magazines, and appearing as a guest on some popular YouTube channels.

But undoubtedly, the nation’s favourite moment of the year would have been her concert with ITV at the London Palladium. She played her old bangers like “Make You Feel My Love” as well as some new ones from the recent album and the audience was Very British. Guests like Emma Thompson, Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Gordon Ramsay and Alan Carr were fangirling her and it was very nice to see famous people just dancing, singing along and having a good time indoors after nearly two years of lockdown restrictions almost put an end to the live entertainment industry.