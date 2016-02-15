Dirty Movies On Netflix That Somehow Passed The Porn Censors

There’s something for everyone on Netflix. Whether you’re a true crime buff, a rom-com obsessive, or a documentary lover, the streaming platform has it all. But if you’re looking for a little something steamy — perhaps a romantic film that leaves very little to the imagination — you also don’t have to look any further than Netflix. Between Netflix originals like The Tree of Blood, or indie favorites such as Newness, there are plenty of dirty movies to choose from.

Below we’ve compiled a list of documentaries, foreign films, and even an anthology film series to watch the next time you’re in the mood to unwind with something a little raunchy.

Newness

Newness tells the story of Martin and Gabi, two looking-for-love (or at least the next hookup) millennials that meet on a dating app. Their relationship isn’t without its bumps, however, when the complications of exclusivity and boredom leads the couple to embark on a unique agreement in hopes of keeping their relationship feeling “new.”

Amar

Feeling nostalgic to recall your first love? Check out Amar: A Spanish romance about two people falling in love for the first time and the harsh realities, and heightened bliss, that can come with that experience.

Hot Girls Wanted

Hot Girls Wanted follows a group of 18- to 25-year-old young women who work in the porn industry. Through their stories the filmmakers explore the intersections of technology and sex.

Berlin Syndrome

A young photographer is kidnapped and held hostage after heading home with a disturbed date in this psychological thriller.

Cam

A cam girl struggling to reach the top discovers she's been booted out of her account... by a more successful version of herself.

Tree Of Blood

This steamy Spanish drama follows a young couple whose book about their families' shared history threatens to uncover scandalous secrets that could tear them apart.

Lust Stories

Lust Stories is a 2018 Indian Hindi-language anthology film series comprised of four short films. The stories range from a college professor who has a one night stand with a student, a pair in a secret sexual relationship, to a woman having an extramarital affair.