Add These 20 Rom-Coms To All Your Streaming Watchlists

Though many places have opened back up, we're still living in a weird time, and frankly, we could all do with a tiny bit of escapism. That's what movies are for, really, and it's important to check out films that can instill in us some fuzzier, warmer emotions. Enter: these 20 romantic comedies you can stream right now to help fight through any anxiety you might be feeling or just the general discomfort of going out while we’re still living through all of
*gestures wildly* this.
The majority of this list is comprised of newer releases, like the Netflix original
and Hulu’s To All the Boys: Always and Forever . However, we've also reserved spots for certain longstanding favorites that belong on every roundup, including Happiest Season The Princess Bride. New or old, many lean into beloved, classic rom-com tropes: overly dramatic gestures and proclamations of love, unbelievable meet-cutes, and love triangles.
Some of these titles are escapist in the travel sense, too, with movies taking you to Singapore (
), New Zealand ( Crazy Rich Asians ), and even England with the classic Falling Inn Love Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant film . Most, if not all, will give you the flutters and maybe even some streaks of tears. Notting Hill 1 The Big Sick
Based on the real-life romance of writers
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, (2017) follows a couple (played by Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan) as they navigate love, cultural differences, and illness. An indie darling, the rom-com scored a hefty 98% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 88% audience score to boot. It’s incredibly endearing and emotional, so if a rom-com about getting incredibly sick The Big Sick isn't too on the nose for you amid these times, then it's perfect. Available on Amazon Prime Video. 2 The Princess Bride
The quintessential classic. If you like your rom-coms with a little bit more of a fantasy flair, then
The Princess Bride (1987), starring Robin Wright and Cary Elwes, will do you right. Boasting a 97% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an almost equivalent 94%, this is a much-beloved classic. It manages to take some of the funnier tropes of fantasy stories and tilt them just so to make them more comedic than dramatic. It’s well worth a watch, especially if it's been a while since you've seen it (doubly so if you've never). Stream it on Disney+. 3 Crazy Rich Asians
Traveling to faraway places might be more difficult for the time being, so why not enjoy a rom-com that successfully captures the feeling of traveling to new, exciting locales while pairing it with a genuinely heartwarming and tender romantic story? The Singapore-set
(2018), starring Crazy Rich Asians Constance Wu and Henry Golding and based on the namesake Kevin Kwan novel, does just that, as well as make you laugh and cry. Watch it on HBO Max. 4 Set It Up
At the center of
(2018) are two underpaid and overworked assistants ( Set It Up Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell) who try to spark a romantic connection between their bosses ( Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs) in hopes of getting them to lighten up. While the latter part of that premise might be pure rom-com fantasy, the situation is something any assistant can relate to. Available on Netflix. 5 To All The Boys: Always And Forever 6 10 Things I Hate About You
This modern-ish (circa the turn of the millennium, at least) retelling of Shakespeare's comedy
is a great blend of rom-com and teen comedy. Starring The Taming of the Shrew Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger, it manages to "update" the classic lit comedy — again, circa 1999 — into something perhaps more relatable to today. While the film definitely dates itself in a lot of different ways (nostalgia-inducing dELiA*s fashion being one of them), its story is timeless. Available on Disney+. 7 Hitch Will Smith plays the titular “date doctor” in Hitch (2005) and is the go-to guru of men looking for love. Unfortunately, when he meets gossip columnist Sara ( Eva Mendes), none of the tricks in his playbook seem to work and she writes an exposé on him. Ouch. Kevin James, Amber Valletta, and Robinne Lee also star in the movie directed by Andrew Tennant. Watch it on Peacock. 8 Long Shot
Starring
Seth Rogen alongside Charlize Theron, (2019) is an odd-couple comedy that has Rogen playing a journalist, Fred, who reconnects with his former babysitter (and childhood crush, of course), Charlotte, who's now a politician spinning up a presidential campaign. Charlotte hires Fred to be her speechwriter, and the two of them end up finding some unexpected chemistry blossoming on the campaign trail. Long Shot Available on Hulu Premium. 9 Always Be My Maybe Ali Wong and Randall Park co-star in (and co-wrote) the 2019 Netflix original , directed by Nahnatchka Khan. Sixteen years after a falling-out, Sasha (Wong) is a celebrated chef, while Marcus (Park) is in the same band and job he had in high school. With handsome beaus like Always Be My Maybe Keanu Reeves (as a fictionalized version of himself) and Daniel Dae Kim’s uber-successful Brandon in the way, can the two former besties reconnect? The movie was well-received, especially for leaning into its Asianness, and there have even been calls for a sequel. Stream it on Netflix. 10 Freaky Friday Lindsay Lohan and Jaime Lee Curtis portray the mother-daughter switcheroo in (2003), Disney’s second remake of the Freaky Friday 1976 original. When a magical fortune cookie body-swaps Tess (Curtis), an engaged therapist, and Anna (Lohan), her teenage guitarist daughter, they have to navigate each other’s issues and romances with Mark Harmon (Tess’s fiancé) and Chad Michael Murray (Anna’s crush). “Climb into her skin and walk around in it” takes on a whole new meaning. Available on Disney+. 11 The Parent Trap
At summer camp, Annie and Hallie (both
Lohan) discover they are identical twins separated after birth by their divorced parents. Naturally, they end up impersonating each other in a complicated effort to meet and reunite their parents ( Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson). Filmed when she was just 12, the Nancy Meyers-directed (1998), a remake of the 1961 original, became an instant Lohan classic. The Parent Trap Stream it on Disney+. 12 Falling Inn Love
When San Francisco-based Gabriela (
Christina Milian) wins a New Zealand inn through a contest, she packs up and leaves. Greeted by a rundown inn, she enlists the help of handsome contractor Jake ( Adam Demos) to refurbish it. Somehow, a potent dose of sawdust, construction hats, and sweaty labor leads them to fall (literally) for each other. Directed by Roger Kumble, the 2019 Netflix original is a sweet, wholesome movie that’ll make you want to hit up a picturesque destination, stat. Falling Inn Love Stream it on Netflix. 13 Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
There's a lot to love about
(2010), not the least of which is its incredibly tight comedic writing, a hallmark of director Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Edgar Wright's filmmaking style. That, combined with hyper-stylistic editing and visuals, makes for a pretty unforgettable action story about a fairly unrepentant slacker ( Michael Cera) finding not only love but self-respect as well. Stream it on Netflix. 14 Holidate
If you’re ever felt pressured to bring a plus-one to a family holiday gathering, you’ll find this 2020 Netflix original extremely relatable. New friends Sloane (
Emma Roberts) and Jackson ( Luke Bracey) find a solution to dateless holidays bound to rile up their families: They’ll go together, platonically. But, of course, spending every holiday as a pretend couple is bound to bring them closer together. Much closer. Watch it on Netflix. 15 The Kissing Booth
In the 2018 Netflix original
, based on Beth Reekles’ novel of the same name, Elle ( The Kissing Booth Joey King) secretly harbors a crush on Noah ( Jacob Elordi), her best friend Lee’s ( Joel Courtney) older brother. When Elle and Noah end up smooching at a kissing booth during a school fundraiser, they decide to continue seeing each other — behind Lee’s back. It’s the first of three movies sure to give you butterflies. Watch it on Netflix. 16 Boy Meets Girl
Real-life transgender actor Michelle Hendley stars as a transwoman in 2014’s romantic comedy
. Directed by Eric Schaeffer, it follows the story of aspiring designer Ricky (Hendley) as she strikes up a friendship (and more) with Francesca (Alexandra Turshen), an engaged cis-woman. The well-received film is an honest exploration of the nuances of gender identity and sexual attraction. Boy Meets Girl Stream it on Amazon Prime. 17 Second Act
The pairing you didn’t know you needed,
Jennifer Lopez and Milo Ventimiglia are boyfriend-girlfriend in (2018) from director Peter Segal. Maya, in her 40s and desperate for a new job, fakes a resume and lands an executive position at a competitive beauty company. There, she tries to keep her act going while dealing with office nemesis Zoe ( Second Act Vanessa Hudgens), who ends up being closer to her than she realizes. Watch it on Hulu. 18 Happiest Season
Abby (
Kristen Stewart) planned the perfect moment to propose to girlfriend Harper ( Mackenzie Davis) on Christmas morning at Harper’s family home. But there’s just one catch: Harper is still in the closet and Abby has to pretend to be straight for the holiday. A semi-biographical film based on director Clea DuVall’s life, Hulu’s (2020) highlights the struggles queer people face when coming out to their families. The standout cast also includes Happiest Season Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and Dan Levy. Stream it on Hulu. 19 The Peanut Butter Falcon
Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a 22-year-old with Down syndrome, has one dream: to escape his care facility to study at Saltwater Redneck’s wrestling school. When Zak breaks out, stranger Tyler (
Shia LaBeouf) joins him on his excursion and the two become friends. A heartwarming feel-good movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) is mostly a story about friendship, with a subtle blossoming romance on the side between Tyler and Dakota Johnson’s Eleanor. Available on Amazon Prime. 20 Notting Hill
It’s hard to say what we love most about this 1999 classic: London’s famous site,
Julia Roberts’ smile, or Hugh Grant in his endearingly awkward leading man prime. , directed by Roger Michell, follows Anna (Roberts), a famous American actress who stumbles into a London bookstore owned by William (Grant). After a series of chance encounters, the two begin a dalliance that leads to one of rom-com history’s most iconic lines. Notting Hill Stream it on Hulu.