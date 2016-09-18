16 Popular Movies That Are Actually Pretty Pornographic

There are some movies out there that are so sexually intense that it almost feels like watching porn, even if they also have a serious narrative. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. The 16 films on this list are as serious as they are erotic, for evenings where you want a little spice with that sugar.

Movies can take us to new worlds beyond our wildest imaginations — and occasionally, the new world shown on-screen is a very sexy one. There are plenty of "regular" movies (not explicitly porn, but they might as well be) that are insanely graphic — both critically acclaimed blockbusters and obscure indie hits. There’s a little something here for everyone, even if you need to peek from behind the fingers covering your eyes.

It's good to keep your mind open and your perspectives varied, so no matter your taste in movies, it's worth giving at least one or two (or seven) of these films a chance. As long as you're prepared to sit through some pretty graphic sex scenes, these practically-porn movies are a great time, whether you’re watching them alone or with a partner. Just make sure to take a cold shower afterward, because fair warning... these movies will definitely heat things up.

1. Lie with Me (2005)

Lie With Me, like porn, contains un-simulated sex — meaning the actors are having actual sex in the film. This 2005 erotic romance follows Leila and David, two sexually aggressive people who form a carnal affair. Both love sex and hate commitment, but this relationship soon begins to seep into their (very separate) personal lives. What drives this film is the intimacy of its sex scenes, giving Lie With Me a deserved place on this list.

Watch on Tubi

2. Dogtooth (2009)

There may be highly realistic sex scenes in Dogtooth, but that doesn’t mean this film is necessarily sexy. It’s actually very disturbing. This Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite) flick is about a father who keeps his three adult children estranged from the outside world, forcing them into a cult-like atmosphere filled with arbitrary and ridiculous rules. At one point, the father forces two of them to have sex with each other. Dogtooth is filled with scenes you’ll never forget, for better or worse.

Rent on Amazon Prime

3. Shame (2011)

This Steve McQueen-directed movie is about a sex addict named Brandon Sullivan (played by Michael Fassbender) who is trying to hide his private life from his sister Sissy (played by Carey Mulligan). When Sissy decides to move in with Brandon indefinitely, his addictive escapades encounter a roadblock. It's a little dark, so it might not be for everyone. But if you're a Fassbender or McQueen fan, this is definitely a must-see flick. Head's up, though — his sister has a history of cutting and suicide, which could be triggering for some viewers.

Rent on Amazon Prime; Rent on Apple TV

4. Basic Instinct (1992)

Sharon Stone takes femme fatale to the next level when she plays a crime novelist accused of murdering a famous rock star. Stone's Catherine Tramell has written a book that mimics the real-life murder a little too closely for comfort. She and Nick Curran, the detective investigating her crime (played by Michael Douglas), have a sexy, twisted relationship — so messed up that he's OK with ignoring her probable guilt in the murder. If you haven't seen this '90s neo-noir classic, now might be the time.

Watch on Hulu with HBO Max

5. Last Tango In Paris (1973)

In this Bernardo Berlotucci film, Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider play two people who meet while looking to buy the same apartment, then carry on an affair. The catch? They never learn each other's names, which makes it all the hotter (if you're into that sort of thing, of course). This movie takes "friends with benefits" to a whole new level and might make you rethink whether or not ghosting is such a bad thing.

Fair warning, however: There is a controversial depiction of sexual assault in this film that was done without Maria Schneider’s full consent. This scene has remained a tarnished piece of Berlotucci’s legacy to this day.

Rent on Amazon Prime

6. Good Luck Chuck (2007)

The movie is silly AF — how could something starring Dane Cook as a "good luck charm" not be? But even if the premise is a little unrealistic (women have no-strings-attached sex with Cook's character and then find their "true love" shortly after), the intense sex montage in this movie is more graphic than many teenage fans were prepared to see when it came out. You’re not alone if you still blush thinking about it.

Watch on Netflix; Rent on Amazon Prime

7. Showgirls (1995)

Showgirls, about a young drifter trying to become a proper Las Vegas showgirl, is bound to have some sexy scenes. This movie, starring Elizabeth Berkley of Saved by the Bell fame, got an NC-17 rating when it first came out for nudity, erotic sexuality, and sexual violence. It was also shocking for many people at the time, given that its star was best known for playing good girl Jesse Spano on the popular teen sitcom.

Watch on Xfinity

8. The Fifty Shades Of Grey Series (2015-2018)

E.L. James changed the entire book industry when her self-published novel Fifty Shades Of Grey became a viral sensation, making appearances at suburban book clubs all over the country. It was only a matter of time before someone turned the books into movies, and they do not disappoint. Dakota Johnson stars as Anastasia "Ana" Steele, a literature student assigned to interview mysterious millionaire Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan). As the two grow closer, he slowly introduces her to the sexual world of BDSM. These three books and movies are definitely not Shakespeare — some of the dialogue will make you cringe — but they're addictive and sexy.

Rent on Amazon Prime

9. Nymphomaniac Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 (2013)

In this incredibly graphic two-part movie from controversial director Lars Von Trier, Joe (Charlotte Gainsbourg) tells Seligman (Stellan Skarsgård) all about her various sex-capades with flashback details. The story begins with her teenage trysts and leads to her life as a 50-year-old, self-diagnosed nymphomaniac. Seligman tries to analyze the whole thing, but it's not really something you can break down if you’re not a licensed therapist (which he definitely isn’t). The double-feature also stars Shia LaBeouf, Christian Slater, Jamie Bell, Uma Thurman, Willem Dafoe, and Connie Nielsen.

Rent on Amazon Prime

10. Boogie Nights (1997)

A movie about the porn industry obviously has some sexy bits. In the film, Mark Wahlberg is a teenage busboy who is discovered by a porn producer, and his entire life is upended. The film contains full-frontal male nudity, which is rare — although Wahlberg reportedly wore a prosthetic. "What Mark Wahlberg did in that movie was all sorts of things that he had to absolutely commit to," the director of photography Robert Elswit told Grantland. "He had to put a prosthetic cock on his own cock, you know what I mean? That's asking an awful lot of an actor, honestly."

Watch on Netflix; Rent on Amazon Prime

11. Antichrist (2009)

Violent sex is a huge and disturbing part of this Danish film — also from Lars Von Trier, the creator of the Nymphomaniac series. There are also a lot of dead bodies tangled up in the roots of trees, dead foxes, and ticks. This movie is not for the faint of heart, but if you have a kink for horror, this might be the movie for you. It was also the talk of every single film festival the year it came out, so think of it as art, not porn.

Rent on Amazon Prime

12. Newness (2017)

Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa star in this sexy romance about a couple who decide to explore hookup apps and open relationship culture. The sexual encounters get more intense as they try to one-up one another in their sexual conquests. The whole movie is set to a dream-like ambiance thanks to Like Crazy filmmaker Drake Doremus.

Watch on Netflix

13. Madame Claude (2021)

One of the most famous brothel madames gets the silver screen treatment in Sylvie Verheyde’s Madame Claude. This 2021 remake of the 1977 film of the same name is based on the true story of the successful ’60s brothel keeper who had ties to powerful political entities and high-profile clients. Though the Madame Claude reboot was met with lukewarm reception from critics, those sex scenes are hot as fire. Perhaps this one is also more suited for Pornhub.

Watch on Netflix

14. 365 Days (2020)

This erotic thriller is definitely turning heads and being called Poland's version of Fifty Shades of Grey. The steamy flick tells the story of Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) a Warsaw businesswoman who is kidnapped by Massimo (Michele Morrone), the leader of an Italian crime family. He gives her 365 days to fall in love with him, and the sex scenes honestly rival anything in Fifty Shades. Proceed with caution, though: There is a very questionable consent part of the movie, and you have to be willing to look past the fact that the main character is a prisoner.

Watch on Netflix

15. Love (2015)

Ok, this one might legit just be porn... almost. When Gaspar Noé's Love premiered in 2015, the word on the street at the Cannes Film Festival was the fact that the film uses un-simulated sex scenes; all of the actors on screen are having real penetrative sex. But Love does include a charming story: Murphy, an American student, reminisces about past relationships with two women in this experimental, dream-like film.

Watch on Apple TV

16. Blue Is The Warmest Color (2013)

Blue is the Warmest Color (La Vie d'Adèle) is an incredibly raw and graphic film tells the story of two young French women who begin a passionate relationship. It won the Palme D'or at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, and stars Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos were also awarded for their vulnerable and exposed portrayal of the young lovers (not to mention the extensive and explicit sex scenes). The movie earned an NC-17 rating stateside, so you know where you're headed here.

Rent on Amazon Prime