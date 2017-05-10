The 17 Funniest Movies On Netflix, Hands Down

The next time you're in the mood for a good laugh, consider checking out a comedy on Netflix. Though everyone has their own sense of humor, Netflix has so many hilarious flicks that one (or more) is sure to satisfy. And since movies come and go on the streaming platform, this list of the funniest movies on Netflix was made to keep tabs on what’s available, adding any hilarious new arrivals as come. The list does all the work so you can sit back and enjoy.

Depending on what mood you're in, these films will definitely make your next Netflix and chill session a lot more lol-worthy. Among the movies compiled below are explicit and wildly inappropriate comedies, deadpan comedies, romantic comedies, critically-acclaimed comedies, and even some standup specials so good they just had to be included.

No matter what kind of comedies you like, there’s a movie on here guaranteed to make you laugh for an inappropriate amount of time. In other words, get ready to giggle and guffaw. From The Incredible Jessica James to Legally Blonde, here are 17 of the funniest movies on Netflix (in no particular order).

1 The Incredible Jessica James (2017) The deadpan delivery of the jokes in The Incredible Jessica James is what makes this film so darn funny. Comedian Jessica Williams stars as a Brooklyn-based aspiring playwright going through a messy breakup. When she meets Boone (Chris O’Dowd), whose divorce is as equally fresh, they eventually find camaraderie in each other. The plot isn’t particularly innovative, but it’s a relatable story with fast-paced, side-stitching jokes — perfect for a movie night at home.

2 Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) Many have stayed away from this film because abrasive nerds won't stop quoting it — but Monty Python and the Holy Grail is more than the sum of its fans. This period-correct parody takes an Arthurian legend to dizzying heights of silliness. Killer rabbits, severed limbs, anarcho-collectives, and more are all acted out with a completely straight face. Those watching, however, will have a hard time not laughing.

3 Good Burger (1997) Because any self-respecting ’90s kids is already laughing just hearing the words "Welcome to Good Burger." Expanding on the All That sketch, the film shows how Dexter (Kenan Thompson) and Ed (Kel Mitchell) met and began working for the fast food spot. It's a classic David and Goliath plot, with new corporate chain Mondo Burger threatening Good Burger's existence, but with more general goofery and tomfoolery.

4 Frankenstein's Monster's Monster: Frankenstein (2019) There's a narrow genre of comedy on Netflix best described as Incredibly Specific Spoofs. If you're a fan of late-period Orson Welles (think cape wearing, drunken wine commercial era) and televised play adaptations, boy do they have a movie for you. Directed by PEN15’s David Gray Longino and featuring Stranger Things' David Harbour, the film is a mockumentary focused on the title vanity project made by Harbour's father (also played by Harbour).

5 Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (2019) Tiffany Haddish is one of the most authentic comedians out there, and Black Mitzvah shows just how funny she is. The 55-minute standup special’s well-deserved accolades include the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album and an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Program. As Haddish turns 40 years old, she takes viewers on her journey to womanhood — as she says herself: “It’s my mitzvah. I’m here to teach.”

6 The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad! (1988) Alas that this is the only Zucker Bros. movie available, but it's not too shabby on its own. Leslie Nielsen plays crack detective Frank Drebin, assigned to protect Queen Elizabeth II. He uncovers and must stop an assassination plot involving beeper-triggered hypnosis (hey, that was very high tech for 1988). And though some jokes are pretty dated, there's enough surprise appearances, goofy gags, and straight-faced silliness to more than make up for it.

7 Chelsea Peretti: One Of The Greats (2014) Chelsea Peretti's stand-up special, One of the Greats, is gloriously feminist and silly. Opening with a faux-montage of nonexistent shows that brought her to this point and peppered with bizarre audience cutaways, the show is built around Peretti's observations on life — including a bit about texting with her dog. It's guaranteed to make you and your best girlfriends laugh.

8 Superbad (2007) Superbad launched a new generation of comedic actors. Both stupid and smart, this high school comedy is a less woke, more unrefined precursor to Booksmart. Starring Jonah Hill and Michael Cera (and Emma Stone) in one of their first breakout films, Superbad is, at its core, about friendship. Lifelong best friends Seth (Hill) and Evan (Cera) are heading to separate colleges, but vow to have last high school hurrah — a plan that is continually met with roadblocks, albeit hysterical roadblocks.

9 Trailer Park Boys: The Movie (2006) If you've never seen the TV show, don't fret: though it features the same characters and takes place in the same trailer park, this movie is entirely separate from the series. Buff, gentle Julian hatches a scheme to break into ATMs, based on the dubious assumption that coins are untraceable by the government. He loops in his friends — hot-headed Julien and cat-loving, nearsighted Bubbles — to help him. Of course, things do not go as planned.

10 Oh, Hello: On Broadway (2017) This is another special belonging to the Incredibly Specific Spoofs sub-genre. John Mulaney and Nick Kroll mug around as geriatric Upper West Side NYC Broadway enthusiasts, musing on and jumping into past performances, saying they've been told the theater they're performing in is very haunted, and freestyle riffing off each other. If you're not a fan of any of those things... scroll onward.

11 My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) My Best Friend’s Wedding really needs no introduction. For those who haven’t seen this late-’90s gem, Julia Roberts stars as Jules, a food critic who relies on a marriage pact she made with her best friend from college, Michael (the incredibly dapper Dermot Mulroney). Unfortunately, Michael becomes engaged to Kimmy (Cameron Diaz in one of her first roles) just weeks before the deadline. As is typical for rom-coms of the era, shenanigans inevitably ensue (like that the iconic sing-along moment).

12 Legally Blonde (2001) Again, no introduction is needed for this one. Legally Blonde is easily one of the most iconic comedies of the ’00s, and it’s not just because we still do the “bend and snap” or spray our resumés with perfume. This movie is as inspirational as it is charming, and proves that no one should underestimate the underdog. Legally Blonde will show you how valuable Elle Woods can be!

13 The Disaster Artist (2017) Another comedy based on a true story, The Disaster Artist is an intentionally funny recount of the unintentionally funny cult-classic The Room. When struggling actor Greg Sestero meets the eccentric aspiring filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, they begin to collaborate on what is eventually made into The Room. Most of the humor comes from James Franco’s cringey moments as Wiseau, though the whole film is a masterpiece that provides context to the pure camp that is The Room.

14 A Futile and Stupid Gesture (2018) Based on the true story, Will Forte and Domhnall Gleeson star as Douglas Kenney and Henry Beard, two Harvard Lampoon members who go on to start the controversial yet successful National Lampoon. The humor is as highbrow as it is dumb, but that’s what makes it so funny.

15 Fortune Feimster: Sweet and Salty (2020) Comedian Fortune Feimster delivers an hour-long standup comedy special to remember. Both moving and razor sharp, Feimster’s show aims to reclaim her childhood by poking fun not just at her Southern upbringing, but also at herself.

16 The Death of Stalin (2017) An all-star cast of Steve Buscemi, Simon Russell Beale, Paddy Considine, Rupert Friend, Jason Isaacs, and more rounds out this dark comedy. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, which is (very) loosely based on historical events, The Death of Stalin is a fictional (and hysterically funny) retelling of political life in the Soviet Union following Joseph Stalin’s death. Former President Barack Obama listed The Death of Stalin as one of his favorites movies of 2018.