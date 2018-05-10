These 17 Movies On Amazon Prime Have Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Scores

With so many movies on your to-watch list (and equally endless places to watch them), it can often feel overwhelming to pick a film for your next movie night. Sometimes, you want a romance — others, a drama, comedy, or gripping doc. But when you’re staring at the Prime Video screen and the genre doesn’t matter as much as the fact that you just want to see something good, Amazon Prime offerings with highly Rotten Tomatoes scores might be your best bet.

Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer tool rates films based on critical reviews — a score of 98 percent, for example, means that 98 percent of reviews for a given film are positive. Of course, a high or near-perfect score doesn’t mean a movie is inherently better than a lower-rated film on your faves list (we all have movies we swear by regardless of reviews!). Still, a good rating usually does confer some sense of quality and the assurance that the next two or so hours will be worthwhile.

We've all peeked at Rotten Tomatoes to check a score and see a film’s rating before tuning in. It can help ease the movie decision-making process, but we can narrow it down even more. Here are 17 of the best movies on Amazon Prime Rotten Tomatoes ratings-wise. From beloved classics to refreshing hits from the last few years, there’s something for everyone and every mood.

Knives Out Lionsgate Rian Johnson’s hilarious murder mystery became an instant classic upon its release in 2019 — and it’s easy to see why. The star-studded cast and twisty storyline make Knives Out a crowd-pleasing pick, and the ample clues and quote-worthy moments give you even more to enjoy on a second or third viewing. Not only is Knives Out one of the movies best-ranked by Rotten Tomatoes that Amazon Prime has to offer (with a score of 97 percent), but it is also required viewing before the much-anticipated Knives Out sequel.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial By this point, you probably already know the story of Elliot, E.T., and their heartwarming friendship that defied galactic boundaries — but if you’ve been thinking about a rewatch, you’ll be happy to know that the beloved sci-fi adventure is streaming on Prime Video right now. Watch to see where Haunting of Hill House star Henry Thomas got his start nearly 40 years ago, or simply if you crave a good cry.

Sunset Boulevard If classic movies are your bag, this 1950 noir is a must-see. In Sunset Boulevard, a struggling screenwriter moves into the home of an old silent-film star, and a codependent relationship ensues (to put it lightly). The film’s immersion in the glamour of Old Hollywood is sure to satisfy cinema history buffs, but its timeless, tightly crafted story feels just as at-home among more modern dramas, too.

One Night In Miami Amazon Studios Based on the play by Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami brings together Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke for a fictional philosophical conversation set in 1964. The film received a slew of award nominations — including a Best Director Golden Globe nod for Regina King’s directorial debut, which she reflected on with Bustle. “As I matured, I've made choices that are where Malcolm and Sam intersect,” she said of the film’s core discussion on race, art, and activism. “They both need to exist for the advancement of Black people.”

Alien You’ll find Alien on many a “best movies ever made” list for good reason. The iconic sci-fi horror — in which a mysterious creature wreaks havoc on a spaceship and its crew — isn’t just thrilling in its own right, but has also influenced several of your favorite sci-fi films and series to this day. Star Sigourney Weaver lauded the film’s feminist approach. “It was an everyman character that could be any of us,” Weaver told Bustle in March. “That was very unusual at the time that a character, a woman character, went through a whole film, doing difficult things by herself, a lot of the time, and didn't have some scene where she bursts into tears and cries in a corner for a while ... I was so lucky that I avoided all of that.”

Paterson Bleecker Street Adam Driver stars in this quietly mesmerizing story of a poet and bus driver, Paterson, who finds inspiration in the rhythm of his daily routine. From his wife to his mischievous dog and chance encounters with the passengers he drives around, there’s no shortage of fodder for Paterson’s poems — proving that art and creativity can be found wherever you are.

The Farewell Lulu Wang wrote and directed this critically acclaimed film based on her own family’s experience. In The Farewell, a Chinese-American writer named Billi (in a Golden Globe-winning performance by Awkwafina) visits China with her family to say goodbye to her grandmother, Nai Nai, who is dying. Only, they’ve all told Nai Nai that she is completely fine — thus is the sometimes funny, sometimes heartbreaking charade of The Farewell.

Jaws Dreaming about a beach vacation? This classic thriller about a menacing shark might make you glad you stayed home for the summer. Watch (or rewatch) to hear that classic, foreboding score or to see one of young Steven Spielberg’s earliest projects as a director. Jaws is widely considered to be the first summer blockbuster ever, and the splashing adventure and quotable moments (“You’re gonna need a bigger boat”) hold up nearly 50 years later.

Sound Of Metal Amazon Studios Riz Ahmed earned an Oscar nomination for his role as Ruben, a metal drummer who is faced with unexpected hearing loss — a diagnosis that shakes his life, relationship, and musical career to the core. “It's interesting because Reuben thinks of deafness as a disability,” Ahmed told Bustle in March, “but I think what the film shows, and what I've learnt as a hearing person approaching this role, is that deafness is not a disability. It's a culture. It's a way of being. Actually for Ruben, what he learns is that deafness is an invitation to connect more to others, and connect more to himself than he ever did as a hearing person.” Sound of Metal is an original for the streamer, making it one of several Amazon Prime movies Rotten Tomatoes rates near-perfect.

Time If you’re looking for an Oscar-nominated documentary (that just so happens to have a 98 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes), add Time to your list now. The moving doc personalizes the injustice of the American prison system through the story of Sibil Fox Richardson and her husband, Rob, who served a combined 20+ years for a 1997 bank robbery. Time illustrates their past and present journey with home videos and current footage of Sibil’s (aka Fox) fight for her husband’s release — and for prison abolition as a whole.

His Girl Friday If you want to kick back and watch a true classic, His Girl Friday is an excellent choice to add to your list. Carey Grant and Rosalind Russell have amazing onscreen chemistry in this timeless screwball comedy (the humor holds up more than 80 years later), making it easy to see why the film has a whopping 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Burning Well Go USA True to its name, Burning is a slow-burn — a 2018 psychological drama about a wealthy, mysterious stranger (played by Oscar nominee Steven Yeun) and his influence on a pair of acquaintances in South Korea. What might first seem like a familiar vignette of disillusioned 20-somethings turns into something much more dangerous in this twisty thriller, the first South Korean film to make the Oscars shortlist before Parasite took home top honors the following year.

The Big Sick This romantic comedy, written by Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 98 percent. One watch, and you’ll see why. The Big Sick follows Gordon's real-life story of how she met Nanjiani, how she got sick from Still’s Disease, and how they both handled it as a couple. It's touching and sweet, but also super funny.

Detour This brief but thought-provoking 1945 noir tackles the question, what happens when everything that can go wrong... does? A tragic, bite-sized classic about a man on an ill-fated road trip, Detour might be easy to miss among bigger names of Hollywood’s Golden Age — but with an impressive 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, critics seem to agree that it’s definitely worth the watch.

Iris Magnolia Pictures This charming documentary follows fashion icon Iris Apfel from the streets of New York to the pink facades of Palm Beach, giving viewers an up-close look at the busy nonagenarian's life and eclectic style. As you watch Iris, you might find yourself seeing the world from a new perspective — one that’s a little closer to the way the stylish influencer sees things from her iconic rims every day.

Love & Friendship From Pride & Prejudice to Emma, there is no shortage of Jane Austen adaptations to enjoy. But Prime Video is home to one you may have missed. Based on the novel Lady Susan, Love & Friendship stars Kate Beckinsale and Chloë Sevigny. It's witty, features multitudes of strong female characters, and with a score of 97, is not one you should pass up.