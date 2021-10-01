Being the offspring of veteran celebrity Andie MacDowell is hardly Margaret Qualley’s only claim to fame. The actor has been making her own mark in the industry with roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood, the FX drama Fosse/Verdon, and now the promising new Netflix miniseries Maid. She’s even been nominated for an Emmy. Amid it all, Qualley has still found time to date, and there are several high-profile stars in her past and present — including some controversial men.

Maid, based on Stephanie Land’s memoir of the same name, stars Qualley as Alex, a young, single mom who leaves an abusive relationship and takes a job as a cleaner to support her daughter. While there’s toxicity in her onscreen relationship, that hopefully isn’t mirrored in her real-life romances (despite her brief link to an actor who has admitted to harmful behavior). Here’s everything we know about Qualley’s love life, including her notable dating history and who she’s with now.

Early this year, rumors circulated that Qualley was dating The Bleachers and Fun frontman Jack Antonoff. The speculation appeared to be confirmed on Aug. 14, when they were spotted making out and canoodling all over New York City. However, neither Qualley nor the “We Are Young” singer commented. Antonoff, a celebrated producer known for collaborating with big names like Taylor Swift and Lorde, previously had a five-year relationship with Lena Dunham and a childhood romance with Scarlett Johansson.

Long before being linked to Antonoff, Qualley dated actor Nat Wolff. In fact, she scored her first small film role when she visited him on the set of 2013’s Palo Alto, according to Vs. Magazine. They broke up sometime afterward, but she reunited with The Fault in Our Stars actor for 2017’s Death Note. That same year, she was briefly linked to Emmy-winning director Cary Fukunaga, but neither party confirmed a relationship.

Qualley also briefly dated another actor. In August 2019, Us Weekly reported that she and Pete Davidson had been an item for “a couple of months.” The Saturday Night Live star accompanied Qualley to Venice to promote her film Seberg and even earned her mom’s approval; MacDowell told People the two had a “beautiful relationship.” Alas, like Davidson’s other dalliances, the romance didn’t last long, and the two broke up shortly thereafter, in October.

In 2020, Qualley started hanging out with model Cara Delevigne. After the two started posting cutesy photos of each other on their social media accounts, inquisitive minds questioned if they were more than friends. A July 2020 hangout in California, in particular, fed the dating rumor mill, as the two were photographed kissing with face masks. Neither commented.

Also causing a stir that year was Qualley involvement with actor Shia LaBeouf. The two got intimate (read: naked) for Qualley’s sister Rainey’s “Love Me Like You Hate Me” music video in October 2020. By Dec. 21, the two were photographed making out. At the time, LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend FKA twigs had already filed a lawsuit against the Transformers actor for the “relentless abuse” she said she suffered during their relationship, allegedly including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. Twigs would later describe the experience as feeling “boiled to death.”

LaBeouf said in a statement to The New York Times that “many” of the allegations were “not true” but also acknowledged some problematic behaviors. “I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years,” he wrote. “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me.” The shocking news reportedly had Qualley’s parents on alert, and according to a source quoted by Us Weekly on Dec. 30, MacDowell was “keeping an extremely close watch on the situation.” By Jan. 7, 2021, LaBeouf and Qualley had split.

In February, Qualley publicly voiced her support for twigs when she reposted the singer’s Elle cover sharing more harrowing details about her time with LaBeouf. Qualley captioned her Instagram post, “Thank you.”

Qualley tends to keep her relationships pretty quiet, but hopefully her current romantic situation is in as good of a place as her career is.