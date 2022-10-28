A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on October 28, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

As A Teen, Abercrombie Didn't Fit Me. Now I Love Shopping There As A Size 10/12

“Growing up, Abercrombie & Fitch represented everything I wasn’t: white, skinny, and wealthy. As a teen, I never felt welcome in the dimly-lit mall stores, with their pungent cologne and low-rise jeans that weren’t made for my body,” writes Bustle contributor Alexis Jackson. But after following a bunch of mid-size influencers on TikTok who all raved about Abercrombie (specifically their Curve Love jeans), she decided to give it a shot. “One year and hundreds of dollars later, my A&F pieces are often what I grab first when getting dressed. If you’re mid-size, like me, and aren’t sure where to start, here are some of my favorite looks from their fall collection.” Read More

The Latest

The Most Stunning Looks From The Black Panther Premiere

Lupita’s cut-outs! Rihanna and A$AP’s matching ‘fits! (Leave it to those two to inspire some last-minute couples costumes.) Quinta looking like a Greek goddess! This whole red carpet is one of the best in recent memory — lots of big swings, no misses. Read More

What The Halloween Moon Has In Store For You

Not only are we smack in the middle of two eclipses, which typically represent big shake-ups, but Monday night’s lunation is a first-quarter moon, so all zodiac signs will be in the thick of some life-altering realignments. And not to be the bearer of bad news, but an unlucky few will be reeling more than others. If that’s the case for you, just remember all the candy goes on sale on Tuesday. Read More

Here’s A Bunch Of Costume Ideas If You Still Haven’t Figured It Out Yet

Friends, the time is nigh: You can no longer put off figuring out what you’re going to wear to whatever Halloween festivities you might find yourself at this weekend. So we’re here to help you out. We’ve got Barbiecore ideas! Game Of Thrones! Bridgerton! Stranger Things! Squid Game! TikTok trend-inspired! Denim jacket-, pajama-, and makeup-based outfit ideas! Warm costumes! Couples costumes! Honestly if you still don’t know, just go as James Corden at a restaurant — I hear that’s pretty scary. Read More

Must Reads

Stanley Tucci Made Ina Garten Her Very First Martini

If your idea of a nice Friday night in is listening to Stanley Tucci — cocktail extraordinaire, beloved character actor, and noted owner of biceps — wax poetic about the ritual and aesthetics of martini making, well, do I have the interview for you. Read More

Ellis Brooklyn's Face Moisturizer Feels Like Whipped Buttercream

Moisturizers aren’t exactly the sexiest skin care product on the market right now, but every once in a while one comes along and demands attention because it’s just *that* good. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Take it easy this weekend. Read More

More Good Stuff