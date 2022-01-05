Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: January 5, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 5.

With stress levels and emotions running high now, today offers us a bit of a break as the moon moves to relaxing Pisces by later this evening. Before la luna makes her move though, love planet Venus, which is still retrograde in grounded Capricorn, teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces at the top half of the day. Under this Venus-Neptune aspect, we’re encouraged to reconnect to ourselves, as well as the people and interests that can offer us calm during the current storm.

Expressing tenderness and compassion towards others is encouraged too. This is a good day for helping people in need or doing something nice to cheer someone up.

By the evening, the moon enters Pisces, encouraging us to unplug from the outside world for a bit and find peace within. Engaging in art or entertainment that uplifts or soothes us can help us to decompress from the daily grind. Sleep or meditation can also help us to regroup from the drudgery of the day, especially as the moon teams up with inspiring Jupiter in Pisces by later tonight.

You might not know it, but you have an ally on your side. This person might help you today where it pertains to a work or a career matter. Have some faith that things will work out for you.

Be mindful of letting cynicism or close-mindedness block you from receiving a gift or blessing that someone wants to offer you. Try to believe more in the goodness of others.

Don’t sell yourself short. It’s time to start believing more in your talents and abilities. As such, someone may want to hire you based on what can do. Move with confidence.

You might receive a long overdue apology from someone today. This could give you the motivation you need to forgive this person and move on, freeing yourself of any baggage.

Spend some extra time on your well-being. It’s a good time for taking a mental health day or de-cluttering your space. Hiring help or paying for a service that makes life easier is encouraged.

A creative partnership or collaboration could be just the thing you need to get an idea off the ground. Don’t be shy about reaching out to the person you want to work with.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, take time to ground yourself and refocus your attention. Selling or donating things you no longer use can help you to feel much lighter.

Your romantic life is activated today as you could be reconnect with the one that got away or find a renewed interest in dating. Stay optimistic that the right one is coming your way.

You could receive some good tidings regarding money or a home-related situation. If you want to make a change or an upgrade to your home, you can find cute but budget-friendly options.

You’re reminded just how many people love you as your friends or siblings come to your aid or shower you with gifts big and small. Don’t ever doubt how much you’re appreciated.

Gratitude is the theme of the day for you. The more you appreciate what you already have, the more that good things continue to come to you. You deserve to be happy.

You’re in a confident and optimistic mood despite whatever challenges may have cropped up. The upside is that life is beginning to get a little easier for you. Your work is paying off.

