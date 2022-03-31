Here's Your Horoscope For March 31, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, March 31.

The moon moves to enthusiastic Aries early this morning. Whenever la luna is in this driven and pioneering sign, we either find ourselves feeling motivated to start something fresh or ready to jump into a plan of action.

As we gear up for tomorrow’s new moon, we can expect to feel some level of excitement at the chance to turn over a new leaf somewhere in our lives. With go-getter Mars, the planetary ruler of Aries, still stationed in future-forward Aquarius, we’re encouraged to take a non-traditional or innovative approach towards fulfilling our goals.

Come later tonight, the moon syncs up with quick-witted Mercury in Aries. While this can be planetary combination that’s excellent for coming up with ingenious ideas, finding our confidence, and sharing witty jokes, this cosmic pair can also be a catalyst for angry exchanges or confrontations. In some cases, we may need to watch our words. However, if we need to be upfront and honest about something or need to get to the heart of a matter, this Moon-Mercury aspect can help.

The haze and confusion begin clearing up and you’re feeling more confident about putting a plan into motion. Your intuition is razor sharp now, so go with it. Make your move.

You’re long overdue for some quiet time. If possible, excuse yourself from work today and take the opportunity to chill. If you must work, try to find a low-key space to do it in.

Talking to a friend can lead to a potential opportunity which could feel like you’re in the right place at the right time. It’s a good time for meeting new people as well.

You might be feeling the urge to take up some sort of training or skills that you can add to your resume. Public speaking or self-promotion might be good skills for you to improve or learn.

You may be called to speak up about something you believe in or something you’re passionate about. Look to ways that you can use your voice to inspire or uplift others.

Your feelings may be pretty intense now. Journaling about what’s going on could help you in getting those feelings out. Sharing your thoughts with a non-judgmental person can be cathartic too.

It might be time to have a talk or discussion with your partner or an important person in your life. Be open to listening but also make sure you’re candid and direct too.

If you’re feeling disorganized, the day provides you with the chance to get yourself on track. Perhaps some cleaning, sorting, or tossing things out is in order.

Could a little romance be on the horizon for you? If you’re willing to take a chance or put yourself out there, it can happen. On similar note, you’re encouraged to do something fun today.

Your home life is the focus for today. If you’ve been hoping to buy or rent a new home, there could be some promising updates coming down the pipeline. Also, a family heart-to-heart may be needed.

Expect a busy day ahead as you’re encouraged to make use of the contacts and the connections you have. You never know where the right email, text, or phone call might lead.

There could be something promising developing where your job or finances are concerned. Be confident in your ability to ask for and receive what you want. You’re worth it.

