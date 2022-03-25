25 Celebs Who Are Aries & How They Exude Their Fire Sign Confidence

Aries are born leaders, and they are known for starting projects and carrying them through to fruition in their careers and personal lives. People who were born between March 21 through April 19 are highly competitive, and they have an “unwavering confidence and willingness to win.”

This is why so many celebrities who have made it to the top in the entertainment industry are Aries. They often make great athletes, comedians, and even actors and musicians, as their self-confidence allows them to act quickly. They adapt to changing industries and can even perform under tight deadlines or make instant judgment calls in live situations.

People who are Aries fight for positive change. They aren’t afraid to use their voice, and whether they’re the biggest superstar on the planet or your next door neighbor, they often stand up for what they believe in and do what they can for those they love and the causes they believe in.

Mariah Carey Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: March 27, 1969 Nobody scores 19 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 (the most out of any solo artist ever) without being a little bit competitive. Mariah Carey is by far one of the most successful singer-songwriters in history, and while she has a lovely air about her, there’s also a bit of a competitive streak in there. And why shouldn’t there be? Seeing others succeed and wanting to rise to their level and be the best possible is what all the greats do. Carey being an Aries has assisted in her desire to win, and it’s obvious that she has many times over.

Lil Nas X Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: April 9, 1999 In addition to being a great songwriter and musician, Lil Nas X is also a marketing genius. As evidenced by music videos like “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” he knows what will go viral and stir up conversation, and he isn’t afraid to make a decision and run with it. Throughout his career, he has led the charge when it comes to the marketing of his work, coming up with everything from ideas for music videos to outfits to other social media content that keeps people talking about him and his art. Aries are the ones who run the show, and they make big, bold choices, which his career has been defined by.

Reese Witherspoon Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: March 22, 1976 Reese Witherspoon is often called America’s sweetheart, but those in Hollywood know that she is also very competitive. Not to say that one person can’t be both of those things simultaneously, but it is a balancing act, one which the beloved entertainer has managed for decades. In addition to competing for some of the biggest awards in the entertainment world — she’s already won an Oscar and an Emmy — she also recently sold the production company she built from the ground up for a massive sum.

Robert Downey Jr. Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: April 4, 1965 Few actors in Hollywood have experienced as many ups and downs as Robert Downey Jr., and yet through it all, his desire to win and remain on top has helped him demand some of the biggest jobs and most astronomical paychecks in the business. After facing issues with drugs that stalled his career for many years, the Iron Man talent proved he wouldn’t give up and that he simply had to win by finding his way back into the good graces of producers and directors and staying there. How very Aries of him.

Lady Gaga Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Birthday: March 28, 1986 Looking at a list of qualities people who are born into the life of an Aries usually adhere to, it seems like all of them apply to House of Gucci star Lady Gaga. The pop star and actor is extremely confident, gutsy, bold, a born leader, self-reliant, and, perhaps above everything else, ambitious. The chart-topper and Grammy winner is an Aries through and through, and that fact is apparent in everything she does.

Jackie Chan Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: April 7, 1954 Action stars need to rely entirely on their reflexes, counting on their own abilities to keep them safe as they perform death-defying stunts. Jackie Chan isn’t just funny and endearing, he’s also known for handling most, if not all of his own stunts, and all those efforts have made him a legend in the martial arts and film industries. The Oscar winner has spent decades fighting bad guys and leaping from incredible heights, always counting on his self-confidence and talents to survive until the next picture.

Kourtney Kardashian Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Birthday: April 18, 1979 Aries are known for being bold and building a reputation that can be described as such, and the entire Kardashian clan fits that description perfectly. They’re unafraid to try new things. Kourtney Kardashian proved that she has quite a few tricks up her sleeve, and she has utilized them to build a franchise all her own with spinoff shows like Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York as well as her growing lifestyle brand Poosh.

Elton John Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: March 25, 1947 So many of the adjectives often associated with Aries apply to Elton John that it’s hard to pick just one or two that show how he perfectly fits under the sign. He is confident, determined to win (and he’s got the chart records and awards to prove it), and perhaps most notably, he’s direct and honest. The “Crocodile Rock” singer has transitioned from a successful musician to a legend, and with that title comes the freedom to speak his mind. Throughout the latter part of his career, the Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner has called out Madonna, The Vatican, and almost everyone in between.

Sarah Jessica Parker James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Birthday: March 25, 1965 Sarah Jessica Parker was already a star by the time Sex and the City came along, but the successful comedy series took her to new levels of fame of fortune. The Hocus Pocus star didn’t just lead the production as an actor, but also as a producer. In fact, Parker took her vision for what the show could be and made it a reality, producing the program and making it the massive critical and commercial juggernaut it ended up being. The Aries has been nominated for 10 Emmys, four of which came to her as a producer.

Chance The Rapper C Flanigan/WireImage/Getty Images Birthday: April 16, 1993 Throughout his career, Chance The Rapper has prided himself on never signing to a major label. When he first broke into the mainstream, a big part of his story was that he was an indie rapper who had found a way to make it. In order to do so, the “No Problem” rapper had to dig deep inside himself and be his own biggest cheerleader, which is something an Aries can do better than most. He’s confident and ambitious, and those qualities have led him to incredible and even unlikely success.

Jessica Chastain Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: March 24, 1977 In 2022, Jessica Chastain earned her second career Oscar nomination for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. When she won the SAG Award for Best Actress for the role, Chastain spoke in her acceptance speech about how she had been spearheading the film project for a decade. It’s typical of an Aries to lead an effort and not give up before it’s succeeded, and after so long, Chastain made her dream a reality.

Paul Rudd Mike Pont/WireImage/Getty Images Birthday: April 6, 1969 Perhaps more than any other kind of creative person, comedians need to act quickly, and their reflexes must be lighting-fast. Those with the best comedic timing are the ones who don’t second-guess their thoughts. Aries posses a nature that allows them to act without hesitation and to just go for it. The ageless (and very sexy) Paul Rudd has exhibited these qualities before, and they have helped him enjoy a long career as a beloved funnyman.

Kristen Stewart LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images Birthday: April 9, 1990 If there is one word that fits Kristen Stewart’s entire acting career, it’s bold. She has always made big decisions, from deciding to go into the field at an early age to the projects she takes on to the choices she makes when playing a character. Everything the Oscar-nominated actor does is rooted in her self-confidence, which comes through in her every movement, word spoken, and fashion choice. The Spencer star is very much an Aries.

Big Sean Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images Birthday: March 25, 1988 In order to succeed in the highly-competitive rap game, a musician has to be supremely confident. They must not only believe in themselves, their choices, and their abilities, but they have to brilliantly execute brag tracks. All Aries are known for their self-confidence, and listening to many of Big Sean’s tracks, especially some of his early work (“I Don't F*ck with You” is a great example), will help anyone understand how he was born under this star sign.

Emma Watson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: April 15, 1990 Some celebrities become famous and use their platform to push their own projects and to make more money, while others try to affect positive change all around the world. As an Aries, Emma Watson isn’t afraid to speak her mind and stand up for causes she believes in. The Harry Potter star is a UN Women Goodwill ambassador, she’s delivered countless speeches in support of women’s rights, and she’s helped millions better understand feminism.

David Oyelowo Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Birthday: April 1, 1976 Like so many actors before him, there were years when David Oyelowo didn’t find much work, if any at all. He got off to a slow start in the film and TV industry, but as an Aries, he never stopped believing in himself. That’s a quality that far too many people in creative fields don’t have, and they quit before their big break comes along. Thankfully, the Golden Globe-nominated Selma star never stopped, and now he’s the toast of the town.

Diana Ross Omar Vega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: March 26, 1944 When she started her career, Diana Ross was on top of the world as a member of The Supremes. For a while, they were not just pioneering musicians because of the color of their skin, but perhaps the biggest vocal band on the planet. Many artists would be happy to simply continue working with the group, but not an Aries. Ross wanted more, as those born under her zodiac sign are especially ambitious, so she broke out on her own and went solo. At first labeling releases as Diana Ross & The Supremes and then just as Diana Ross, she took a big risk, but it paid off beautifully.

Ewan McGregor Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Birthday: March 31, 1971 Throughout his life, Ewan McGregor has spoken openly about how much he loves motorcycles. He enjoys everything about them, and aside from acting, they seem to be perhaps his greatest passion. Aries are known for being especially passionate when they find something they enjoy, and that’s clearly who the Halston actor is. He is so into motorcycles, he even starred in two docuseries that saw him riding all around the world. Talk about turning a passion into a career.

Fergie Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images Birthday: March 27, 1975 Fergie’s road to musical superstardom was not direct or easy. It’s littered with stops and starts, drug issues, and plenty of misses, but she never gave up. The former Black Eyed Peas member battled an addiction to meth, a divorce, a failed comeback album and so much more, but her unwavering confidence, self-reliance, and her ability to be her own greatest cheerleader, which all come to her naturally as an Aries, are why she is now the Grammy-winning celebrity she is today.

Jim Parsons Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Birthday: March 24, 1973 Jim Parsons finally scored his big break when he landed the lead role on CBS’s sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which went on to become one of the biggest series on TV. Halfway through the show’s run, Parsons made the bold move to come out of the closet. He had already told those closest to him, but he bravely decided to share the news with the world. Aries aren’t scared to tell the truth, even when it’s hard. It would have been easier, and perhaps even “better” for his career (according to some) to keep that part of his life private, but he knew it would help others if he did so.

Chaka Khan Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: March 23, 1953 Aries typically claim bold reputations, and there are few in the music world who have established a rep for themselves that’s bolder than Chaka Khan. She got her big break in the funk band Rufus, and after a few years, she went out solo, so all releases between the two were then named Rufus featuring Chaka Khan. After that period, the “Higher Love” singer officially embarked on her own adventure, and she never looked back. Her reputation and boldness made her a standout star, and she was not afraid to go for something hugely ambitious.

Pharrell Mauricio Santana/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: April 5, 1973 Throughout his career, Pharrell has made many odd choices, tried weird things, and experimented more than most top-tier producers, and that’s what makes him such a genius. He is, in a word often used to describe Aries, gutsy. It would be easy, and perhaps more profitable, if he simply churned out the same kind of smash hit for all the artists he’s partnered with, but he is too creative and bold to stick to what’s safe. Instead, the “Happy” powerhouse is known for crafting some truly crazy songs, and in doing so, he’s changed the industry forever.

Celine Dion Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Birthday: March 30, 1968 For the first several decades of her career, famous Aries Celine Dion relied on her once-in-a-generation voice to make her a star, and it did. Later on in life, the Canadian talent also began making some bold choices, as she wanted to change up her story and unleash something else from within. The “My Heart Will Go On” Grammy winner began making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe and she let loose and attracted a whole new fan base. In doing so, she became bolder than ever before, a true mark of an Aries.

Seth Rogen Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: April 15, 1982 Seth Rogen is largely known as a stoner comedian, as marijuana factors heavily into so much of his early work. In a way, he was ahead of the times, as not only did he poke fun at weed, he also normalized its use, and he was a pioneer in pushing for its legalization. As an Aries, Rogen speaks up for what he believes in and works hard to support various causes, which are near and dear to his heart.