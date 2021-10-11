Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 11, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 11, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon spends the first half of the day finishing out her stay in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius, giving us a mostly upbeat start to the morning. With the moon being void-of-course (aka the period of time when the moon is transitioning between signs), it’s best to tie up loose ends and avoid starting any projects of importance. With the moon in Sagittarius, today marks a great time for finishing up school-related projects, doing something fun, or brainstorming ideas.

By the mid-afternoon the moon moves to industrious Capricorn, helping us to buckle down and focus on the business of the day. If there’s a project that you want to begin, this is a great time to start laying the groundwork — though, with analytical Mercury still retrograde, we might want to take things slow for now.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

Don’t be surprised if you’re hit with a stroke of inspiration or ideas today. While it might take a little while to get plans or projects off the ground, a little follow-through and discipline will help.

You might start out the day feeling a tad moody or antisocial. However, you’ll soon find yourself in your element. If you’re having trouble getting there, seek out things that stir your spirit.

An important relationship may be highlighted today. If it involves finances, be prepared to negotiate. If it involves matters of the heart, be prepared to share your feelings.

You’ve been working so hard, and you could be rewarded for it either with a new client or business partnership. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, look for ways you can get the help you need.

Fun is a form of self-care, and you’re encouraged to make time for some today. Overall, your health and well-being could stand a little more attention. Be gentle with yourself.

It might be time to put your heart on the line or put yourself out there when it comes to love. Just make sure you don’t fear the worst in terms of an outcome. You deserve good things.

Try to get all of your meetings, emails, and other important work out of the way earlier in the day. Come the late afternoon, you’ll be looking to chill. Let yourself rest.

You could be on the hunt for a new job or some extra income. If so, plug into your network. You could uncover an opportunity through someone you know. It doesn’t hurt to ask.

You’re feeling a big burst of energy today, which could help you tackle your to-do list. Try to prioritize what you give time to though, as there are only a few things worth your attention right now.

If there’s something that you’ve been trying to hold onto and you’ve been unsuccessful despite your best efforts, let it go. Trust that something better is in the works for you.

Sometimes when you really want something, you have to release your attachment to an agenda or timeline when it comes to getting it. Know that what’s meant for you won’t be denied to you.

If you’re on the receiving end of attention or recognition for your work, don’t play too humble. Expect people to be buzzing about you. Be proud and embrace your greatness.