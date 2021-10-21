Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 21, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 21, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We find ourselves easing into the day with the moon in comfortable Taurus, which puts us in the mood for the things that make us feel good. Although we might be seeking comfort today, it’s important to be mindful of being too resistant to leaving our happy place — especially as the moon squares off with innovative Saturn in Aquarius early in the morning. Since this Moon-Saturn combo can highlight our fears around change and uncertainty, today will show us the ways we need to avoid clinging to the past as well as ways that we can keep ourselves calm and grounded.

With the Taurus moon conjoining unconventional Uranus in Taurus by the evening, the static in the air remains. That said, the upside to this cosmic combination could be a stroke of innovation and imagination needed for a breakthrough or a change in direction as the Moon-Uranus pairing motivates us to move away from anything that’s stagnant or outworn.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

How can you work to ensure that the people in your community (including you) are able to thrive? Hint: Be the change you want to see in the world. Lead by setting an example.

You might feel blocked today when it comes to your career. As frustrating as it might be, it's time to switch up something about your professional life. Where do you need to be more flexible?

You might not be feeling as optimistic as you'd like right now. While you shouldn't force yourself to think positively, you should take a break and unplug. Limit your social media use.

There may be a lot going on now and it might be daunting for you to ask for or offer help. Remember that even the smallest gestures can make a big impact. Keep it simple.

You’re focused on your goals today, but you could run into some frustration with someone you live with or work with. Exercise your boundaries as needed. Don’t worry about being the bad guy.

You have something big you're planning, but there are some necessary delays to deal with before you can get it off the ground. Don’t put unnecessary pressure on yourself trying to force things.

You’re all wound up today, making it important to create a space for joy and pleasure for yourself. In terms of your creative talents, take it easy if you're not feeling too inspired.

You’re craving some attention from someone today but that might be in short supply. Give this person space as they’ll eventually come around. Be responsible for your happiness.

You might have lots that you're trying to accomplish today but you may need to give yourself more time or focus on fewer things at once. Don’t overpromise on anything.

You’re feeling like what you have — especially when it comes to your creative talents — isn’t enough. However, you'd be surprised at all the amazing things that can happen when you share your gifts.

You’re taking a lot on your shoulders right now but keep in mind that you don't have to. Do what you’re able to do today, but make sure that others are willing to do their part too.

You might be dealing with some worries that are hard to shake. Acknowledge the reality of where you are, but try not to stay stuck there. How can you see things from another perspective?