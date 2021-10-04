Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 4, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 4, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

With the moon in analytical Virgo and Mercury (the planetary ruler of Virgo) still retrograde, today’s a great time for addressing anything that requires updates, revisions, or improvements. The morning starts off with a meeting between the Virgo moon and innovative Uranus in Taurus. Together, this Moon-Uranus combination can help us with seeing a project or plan in a new light, or assist us in finding a fresh approach or solution to a matter at hand.

By the late afternoon, the moon makes an opposition to dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which can spark both creative inspiration and the need for rest. Come late tonight when the moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, we could experience an emotional breakthrough that paves the way for healing. Also, as Virgo is a health-conscious sign, this Moon-Pluto pairing can help us with healing and strengthening our body too.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

It might help for you to take a moment today and congratulate yourself for some of the progress you’ve been making. As you still have a ways to go, be open to advice or feedback.

You might be feeling a little more joyful or optimistic today, like you’re on the right track. If not, set some time aside before tomorrow to give a little more attention to your happiness and wellbeing.

If you’ve been stressed or upset by something, today can offer you the opportunity to begin healing and moving on from it. A family member could play a role in your progress.

If there’s a friend or family member that you’ve lost touch with and you’ve been hoping to reconnect with them, today’s a good day to reach out. It will help you feel more anchored.

You could get a second chance at a missed opportunity or uncover an opportunity through an old contact or acquaintance. If you have a hunch about making a call or sending a message, follow it.

It’s time to let go of an old story that you’ve been telling yourself, especially if you’re being too self-critical. You’re more powerful and talented than you might realize. Start owning it.

It might be a good idea to look before you leap today as you might not have all of the information or the bandwidth to move forward with a plan. Easy does it.

If you’re experiencing some confusion around a choice or decision, talking to a trusted friend could help you find the answers you’re seeking. Get into the practice of asking for help.

You might need to make some tweaks or changes to a goal that you’re working towards. Remaining flexible with your approach and your vision will help see you through.

You’re feeling excited about a new opportunity or direction that’s been presented to you. Before you say yes, take some time to figure out if it’s what you really want. That said, be open to growth.

You might want to take time out to clear the clutter, both mentally and around the house. If you need a break, take it. Organizing or brightening up your space can boost your mood.

It’s time to have a talk with your partner or someone close to you about something that’s been on your mind. If you need help getting the words out, writing them down can help.