Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 20, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 20, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Although full moons typically mark a period of completion, today’s full harvest moon in soulful Pisces (7:55 p.m. ET) marks a period of renewal. Under this full moon, we’re called to decompress and rest our weary head as we gear up for the next phase of our path or plan. If we’ve been pushing ourselves too hard, we could be feeling exhausted or even weepy at this time. The Pisces full moon highlights the things we need to release (emotions, especially) for the sake of our well-being. Transformative Pluto in Capricorn will also be on hand helping things along, pushing us to let go of what’s not working so we can build anew.

Meanwhile, Mercury in creative Libra teams up with Jupiter in innovative Aquarius late this afternoon, giving us a glimpse of hope and inspiration toward what’s possible. This cosmic pair can be super helpful now, as many of us may not be feeling as optimistic as we’d like. By late tonight, the moon moves to ambitious Aries, which gives us the fire in our belly to accomplish our goals.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

Where do you need to foster more of a work-life balance in your day-to-day life? Hint: You might need to enlist more help from other people. Invest in your community.

You might be celebrating today. It’s possible that you’ve reached an important milestone with a plan or goal. As such, you’re feeling inspired about next steps. The sky’s the limit.

You may be ready to make an exit from a current position. If so, don’t fear change. Trust that there’s something better for you on the way. All you need to do is be open to it.

It’s time for you to address the elephant in the room or discuss something that you’ve been holding close to your chest. Stand in your truth today. Your voice will be heard.

A financial issue could creep up now. As such, it could highlight the ways that you need to start charging more for what you’re worth or improve your money management. Talk to an expert.

You’re ready to take an existing relationship in a new or different direction. It will be hard to compromise or acquiesce on what you want, so keep this in mind when making decisions.

Your health and well-being are the focus, as you could receive some positive news regarding a diagnosis. Look to ways that you can improve how you feel on the inside and out, too.

There could be a new chapter ahead for you in the romance department. Trust your intuition as you move forward. Meanwhile, don’t be surprised if your creative gifts land you in the spotlight.

If you’ve been hoping to secure a new home, the opportunity for switching zip codes or neighborhoods is strong, especially from a financial standpoint.

All eyes are on you now, as you could be offered the chance to share your words or creative genius with a global audience. Just be open to improvising or making revisions as needed.

Today offers you a reminder that if you really want something, you can’t afford to settle for a substitute. You deserve the best. Keep this in mind as you’re called to put yourself out there.

More and more, you’re learning just how much you can accomplish when you believe that you’re capable of doing it. Today, you’re called to stand tall in that power. You are a force.