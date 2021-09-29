Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 29, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 29, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains stationed in tenderhearted Cancer. As a result, we might find ourselves feeling a little moodier than usual. Depending on how we feel, today can show us where we need to invest more in our emotional wellbeing or relationships. With loving Venus and all-or-nothing Scorpio teaming up with compassionate Neptune in Pisces by midday, we’re called to live from the heart by way of passion, intimacy, and the sharing of resources.

By the afternoon the moon in Cancer meets up with independent Uranus in Taurus, helping us to move away from the emotional baggage of the past so we can push forward or start anew. Meanwhile, the day ends on a high note as the sun in cooperative Libra teams up with supportive Saturn in Aquarius in the early evening. Under this Moon-Saturn combo, relationships and connections can thrive when we’re willing to work together and support one another.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If there’s something that you want, sometimes you have to give it away first. Keep this in mind today as you’re called to be of help to others. The blessings will return to you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With all the work that you’re doing to achieve an important goal, you’re reminded that it often takes a village to do it. Support arrives exactly when you need it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could land a dream job opportunity or finally feel like you’ve found your professional groove. Stay rooted in who you are. Your talents will see you through, but so will confidence.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Love could offer you a gift today if you’re open to receiving it. If you’ve been having a hard time with letting go of the past, you could find the resolve needed to move forward now.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s time to tell someone what you’ve been feeling. Trust that your vulnerability is a strength. By sharing more of yourself as you are, you pave the way for a stronger connection.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Expect a conversation or meeting to go well today. This connection could lead you to an opportunity or the next stage in your professional journey. Honor your values though.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Put a little extra time into yourself today. The main person that needs your love and attention right now is you. If there’s something you want, expect little resistance in getting it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your magnetism is off the charts today, making you the top choice on everyone’s list. You can help things along by putting yourself out there for new opportunities. Believe in yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling some level of hope today as you find yourself getting closer to a goal. If you could use some extra encouragement, look to a friend that has your back.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re in the mood to help others. Putting in a good word for a friend or donating resources to a charitable cause can be ways to do that. Meanwhile, an opportunity arrives through networking.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could receive an award or praise for your work or track record. Don’t be shy about listing your accomplishments or singing your own praises. You’ve earned this moment.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may find yourself needing a change of scenery right now. Traveling or even planning a trip could provide you the escape you need. Some alone time could be rejuvenating, too.