2021 has been a long year, but it’s not over yet — we’ve still got one final full moon coming in hot on Dec. 18. The December 2021 full moon brings all zodiac signs the chance to release all the pent-up frustration and emotional baggage that’s built up over past six months so we can enter the new year with a clean slate. Also known as the “Cold Moon,” this wintery lunation helps us welcome the darkest and coldest season of the year with both warmth and illumination.

December’s festive full moon rises in air sign Gemini territory, tinging this lunation with a communication-focused vibe. Full moons often have a way of amplifying our emotions, and during this one, we’ll feel more inspired to talk through and make sense of ours. This full moon hits during the final days of Sagittarius season as well as the final weeks of the calendar year — and its powerful mutable sign energy can help us embrace the current transitions, adapt to the changes brought about by eclipse season, and finally let go of anything that isn’t supporting our growth.

Understanding our deepest feelings and being able to connect with others on a sentimental level is an important theme under this lunation — especially given that mental planet Mercury and sensitive comet Chiron (which ends its retrograde the day after the full moon) will be squaring off with each other. Combined with the illumination of the full moon, this planetary aspect asks us to face our pain, which isn’t easy. However, by doing so, we have a chance to start learning, growing, and healing from it, too.

Read on for your December 2021 full moon horoscopes so you know what to expect from the last major lunation of the year.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You’ve been feasting your eyes on faraway horizons lately, Aries, and setting your sights on your loftiest goals. While thinking big is good, this full moon will illuminate some of the smaller and more logistical details that need tending to before you can go the distance. Don’t get so distracted by staring at the grand prize that you trip over your own two feet.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As an earth sign, you have a tendency to get pulled in by whatever you’re experiencing through your five senses, Taurus. But it’s time to let go of the tangible distractions that are keeping you from looking beneath the surface. Instead of trying to hide from your feelings by buying things or seeking physical pleasure, allow this full moon to illuminate the truth, and sit with it — even if it’s uncomfortable.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It’s the annual full moon in your sign, Gemini, which means you’re undergoing some major personal growth spurts. It’s time to shed your old skins and let go of the parts of yourself that no longer align with who you are now. Leave the baggage of your past behind you so that you can step into the future feeling lighter, stronger, and much more free.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Feeling things deeply and being an empath is your gift, Cancer. But sometimes, all that subconscious clutter you pick up can get in the way of your being productive. This full moon is an important to do some spiritual cleansing — whether that’s by doing a path-clearing crystal ritual or lighting some sacred herbs. You’ll feel so much lighter and better able to focus after releasing some emotional baggage.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This full moon brings an important opportunity for you to connect with your friend group, Leo — and to make sure your social circle is as supportive of your self-expression as you need them to be. The communities we surround ourselves with help to shape who we are, so lean into the friendships that stoke the flames of your passion and re-evaluate the ones that try to dim your light.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Being responsible about work is always important to you, Virgo — but with the holidays upon us, it’s equally important that you make time to embrace the comforts of downtime and relaxation, too. Under this full moon, examine what professional obligations are top priority and which you should delegate or save for another time. Overworking will only exhaust you, and you’ll ultimately make a better impression on your supervisors by setting limits.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It’s easy to get caught up in the little details of your busy life, Libra — running errands, chatting with friends, meeting social obligations. But this full moon will help to put you in touch with your higher-minded interests and look at life from a broader perspective. It’s a good time to start expanding your horizons and challenging yourself to step outside of your box by saying yes to a new adventure and pursuing something new.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

As a deep and mysterious water sign, it can be hard to separate your feelings from the rest of reality, Scorpio. That’s why setting emotional boundaries is especially important for you! This full moon brings an important opportunity to evaluate your deep-rooted entanglements from a more detached and logical perspective — which enables you to let go of any relationships that are draining your energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

The lunar spotlight is on your partnerships right now, Sagittarius, so it’s time to evaluate whether your closest one-on-one bonds are truly in line with who you are. If there’s a conversation that needs to be had with your partner — whether it’s about deepening your commitment or addressing a relationship issue — this lunation brings a chance to start a dialog and express your truth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

As you probably know, Capricorn, your sign has a reputation for being work-obsessed — but you actually have a powerful spiritual side that needs nurturing, too. This full moon is illuminating the need for more mystical moments of connection and magic in your day-to-day life. While staying grounded in your to-do list is good, it’s also important to give your mind plenty of space to dream, fantasize, and explore life’s existential questions.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You’re a naturally collaborative person, Aquarius, so being a reliable part of your community and friend group is important to you. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t set off on some solo missions of self-expression, too! This full moon is a great time to get in touch with your personal passions. Find ways to creatively express your one-of-a-kind visions and connect with your desires.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Lately, you’ve been focused on making a stronger impression on the outside world, Pisces — but during this full moon, it’s your emotional inner world that’s asking for your undivided attention. Use the cleansing energy of this lunation to release any unhelpful narratives that you’ve been holding onto and practice trusting your feelings. When you feel at ease with yourself, your true light can shine for everyone else to see.