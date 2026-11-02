Welcome to November! The week kicks off with the moon in flashy Leo meeting up with both motivating Mars and growth-inducing Jupiter. This is an emotionally refreshing and energizing way to start the week, so focus on connecting with your confidence.

The current Mercury retrograde has an investigative edge, so over the past couple weeks, it’s had everyone digging through old evidence in order to come to new conclusions, as well as looking at past experiences in a different light. On Wednesday, Mercury backspins right into the sun for a Mercury cazimi, and this alignment could provide you with the missing puzzle piece you’ve been searching for. On the same day, Venus retrograde blows a kiss to lucky Jupiter, smoothing out any relational disharmony you’ve been dealing with and reconnecting you with the right people.

This may be a bright spot for Mercury and Venus retrogrades, but don’t try to make any big moves on Wednesday. The moon will be void-of-course for most of the day, so it’ll be hard to gain any traction toward a goal or make much of an impact through your actions. Instead, use this energy to reflect, download new insights, and sit with whatever clicks into place. Save the next steps for later,

On Thursday, the moon enters balance-seeking Libra and immediately activates a fabulously empowering and innovative Grand Air Trine with unconventional Uranus and transformative Pluto. This sprinkles the end of the work week with loads of inspiration and gives you the courage to deviate from the norm. If you’ve been feeling like someone or something has too much control in your life, now’s a time to break free.

Some serious emotional baggage might be shed this weekend, and it’s probably because November’s new moon in Scorpio is coming on fast and hard. It peaks during the wee hours of Monday morning (or late-night on Sunday evening, if you’re on pacific time), so be ready to embrace a fresh start as you enter a new week.

Here’s each zodiac sign’s horoscope for the week ahead.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Relationships can be complicated, but that doesn’t mean you can’t understand their unique inner workings. This week brings deep insights around the boundaries, trust, and vulnerability you bring to your partnerships. If you’re willing to face the uncomfortable feelings you’ve been avoiding, you’ll find that a lot of things become less opaque.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Pay attention to the conversations you find yourself having this week, as they may bring opportunities to gain clarity and understanding around topics that were previously points of contention. Of course, some truths can be tough, so make sure you’re being gentle with yourself and prioritizing your overall wellness.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Whatever blockages have been hindering your creativity and productivity lately are finally starting to shift — but it’s up to you to make the most of this freshly-flowing energy. Stay curious, confident, and open-minded when it comes to what inspires you. Pursuing the projects and conversations that get you excited is the best way to get out of a slump.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) This week, follow your passions and let joy be your north star. Don’t question or over-intellectualize the things that bring you pleasure, as your heart’s desires don’t require rationalizing. You’ll find that you’re able to indulge happily in a lot of little luxuries if you shift your perspective to find abundance in everyday life.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Is there something in your past that you’ve been struggling to make peace with? If you’re willing to revisit old memories with fresh eyes, you’ll find that this week could offer a breakthrough in forgiveness, understanding, and perspective. Speak your truth, but do so with the awareness that it may deviate from how someone else saw things.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Listen closely, because the universe could deliver you some important information this week — something that’ll help the events of the recent past make more sense. Do your best to intuitively follow through on whatever symbols, coincidences, or reminders get thrown in your direction, as these connections can lead you toward a more fulfilling path.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Your sense of self, worth, and identity has been undergoing some meaningful growth lately — and naturally, your priorities have been shifting as a result. The more you value your own time and energy, the clearer it’ll become what is and isn’t worth investing in. You deserve to allocate your resources in a way that fills your cup in return.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for the week of Nov. 2 – 8, 2026. Just because you’re looking at your own reflection in a mirror doesn’t mean you’re seeing yourself clearly or accurately. But if your sense of self has felt a little foggy lately, this week can help you adjust your vision and get more comfortable with who you are right now. Your evolution is constant, so get used to loving yourself in an ever-changing state.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Not all revelations are obvious or dramatic, and this week, you’ll find that the most impactful ones will come more subtly than you’d think. Instead of trying to name every feeling that comes over you or formulate every thought into a hypothesis, practice letting go of the desire to label things and simply let them be.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Sometimes wanting something done right means doing it yourself, but that doesn’t mean you should give up on the power of collaboration. This week could reconnect you with causes or communities that have the potential to shape your future for the better.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) A career opportunity that fizzled, failed, or otherwise fell through in the past could come back around and offer you a second chance. Learn from your past mistakes and experiences, and use them to shape a new and improved approach. The timing may not have been right before, but new doors have opened since then.