Here's Your Horoscope For January's Full Wolf Moon

While the past few weeks have been bubbling with the exciting energy of the new year, it’s all about to culminate during the full Wolf Moon that’s set to fill up the sky starting on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 12:54 p.m. ET.

According to Evan Nathaniel Grim, a horoscope and astrology expert, the first full moon of 2024 will happen in the fiery sign of Leo, which is known to be warm, creative, fun — and a tad dramatic.

“This full moon is especially powerful because it occurs just two days before Uranus — the planet of shocks and awakenings — stations direct,” he tells Bustle. “This amplifies the possibility of unexpected events coming up in our lives that lead us down a new course.”

In general, the full moon marks the end of a month-long lunar cycle, so there is always a general sense of fulfillment. That said, this celestial event affects each zodiac sign differently. To learn more, Grim says it’s important to reference the information below according to your rising sign.

“The rising sign will dictate the signs that occupy each house of your birth chart,” he says. “This will in turn determine the area of life the full moon is illuminating.” With that in mind, keep scrolling below for what to expect on Jan. 25.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Frazao Studio Latino/E+/Getty Images During the Jan. 25 full moon, Aries will feel a surge of creativity thanks to all that playful Leo energy. While that might mean messing around with art supplies in your living room just for fun, Grim says you might also feel inspired to look for innovative ways to make money off your hobbies. Think of monetizing your TikTok or selling your hand-made jewelry. The full moon could also put you in a romantic mood, says Grim, so it might feel right to finally say yes to a Hinge date — even though you’ve been putting it off. With the shiny full moon hanging in the sky, anything’s possible.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) As an earth sign, you’re always dreaming up ways to make your home as cozy as possible. But during the upcoming full moon, you’ll feel even more inspired to change your surroundings. According to Grim, Taurus might even feel the urge to pack up and move as the moon shines a light on the negative emotions that have become “stuck” in your environment. “This full moon could magnify your mounting desire for radical change in many aspects of your life,” he says, which could manifest in a late-night apartment hunt online.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Air signs are always up for a chatty conversation, but the energy of this full moon will see Gemini getting into it with everyone. According to Grim, you might find yourself in the middle of an impassioned debate with someone on Jan. 25, which could feel fun — or a little bit dramatic. If a heated back-and-forth is something you want to avoid, try writing down your thoughts, feelings, and ideas. As Grim says, “The ideas you indulge at this time will likely support a spiritual breakthrough you’re about to have.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) mixetto/E+/Getty Images “Cancer, you may see your natural talents and abilities with new eyes this full moon,” says Grim. To make the most of the lunation, take a moment to pat yourself on the back for all that you’ve accomplished. You might also feel compelled to meet up with friends on Jan. 25, especially if you’ve been bed rotting since the holidays. Grim recommends saying yes to all social events that arise this week, as it’ll feel good to get out.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) For Leo, a wide range of emotions could swell to the surface this week, so don’t be surprised if you feel more vulnerable or open than usual, says Grim. It could take the form of admitting something to a partner, which they very well might appreciate, or being more honest with friends. As the star of the celestial show, it’s OK to show your true self. You might also hear about a new career opportunity in the coming days, including one that feels more aligned with your values and goals, says Grim.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Virgo, you’ll feel like you’re having a series of epiphanies this full moon. “You could connect with spirit guides or your dreams will be quite vivid,” says Grim, so grab your dream journal and write it all down. “Something may inspire you to travel as well,” he says. “You are beginning to feel a restless urge to explore new places, particularly overseas.” To lean into that adventurous mood, start looking into summer vacay opportunities.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Giselleflissak/E+/Getty Images Libra, your friend group will feel closer than ever during this full moon, so find ways to invest in them. Schedule a meet-up, do a group FaceTime call, or spend the day diving deep into your group chat. According to Grim, this will also be a good time to express yourself on social media. People want to hear what you have to say, so go ahead and share your thoughts and ideas.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) As a Scorpio, you have a lot of fun social events coming your way this full moon, says Grim. It’s possible your situationship will want to meet up — and maybe take things to the next level — or a new group of friends will come into your life. Just be aware that you might experience an argument or two, possibly with a parent or manager. It’s all thanks to the drama-fill Leo energy combined with your Mars ruler, which is bound to stir up emotions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) This full moon will see Sagittarius completing a trip or leaving for one. While that’s no surprise for your adventurous fire sign, there’s a chance you’ll realize, as the plane touches down, that you need to change your approach when it comes to stimulating activities. According to Grim, the Leo full moon might inspire you to spice up other areas of your life, like your work routine. You could also take an interest in new hobbies or alternative wellness modalities as a way to learn something new.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Galina Zhigalova/Moment/Getty Images This full moon is shaping up to be a rough one for Capricorn — but you’ll 100% get through it. “You could experience intense emotions that reflect an unresolved issue within your subconscious,” says Grim, so it’ll feel good to spend some time pondering what that might be. Afterward, you can distract yourself by leaning into fun and light-hearted projects. As Grim says, “There is a growing need for experimentation in your creative life,” so go ahead and tap into your inner child.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) During the full moon on Thursday, don’t be surprised if a few changes occur within your relationships, Aquarius. “You could go through a breakup or you might strike a strong emotional bond with someone else,” says Grim. Depending on where you are emotionally, this could be a total downer — or a fun and fresh new start. The urge to get out and roam might also strike. According to Grim, you’ve been feeling restless lately, so let fiery Leo inspire you to go on an adventure.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Pisces, as the full moon rises in Leo, you might notice a shift in your day-to-day routine. Instead of floating around with no direction, Leo’s fire sign energy will inspire you to check things off your to-do list, and maybe even chase after new goals. “You might push for a role or responsibility that makes better use of your passions and creativity,” says Grim. “A flood of ideas will also support any writing or communications projects you’re working on.”

Source:

Evan Nathaniel Grim, horoscope and astrology expert