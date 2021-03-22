March’s Full Moon Is Perfect For Examining Your Closest Relationships

It’s been a busy month in the stars, and we’ll be wrapping it all up with the powerful March 2021 full moon on March 28. This is the first full moon of the new astrological year, making it feel like an extra special cosmic climax that’s worthy of celebrating. Knowing how the March 2021 full moon will affect your zodiac sign can help you get in the lunar zone and make the most of it.

March’s full moon takes place in the diplomatic and social sign of Libra. That said, this is a great lunation for examining the dynamics within your closest relationships and communicating openly about your interpersonal issues. As the cardinal air sign of the zodiac, Libra’s energy inspires us to smooth over any disagreements. Put all your issues out into the open and allow the full moon’s graceful Libran energy guide you toward a resolution.

Prepare for some big emotions to come out in love during this lunation, as the full moon will be in a friction-filled opposition aspect to love planet Venus and wounded-healer Chiron — which could further emphasize the tensions within our close relationships. Focus on finding a middle path between your desires and other people’s — and read on to find out how the March 2021 full moon will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Focus on your love life, Aries, and make sure you’re striking a healthy balance between you and your parter’s needs. Try to do more listening than talking, as you have a chance to understand things now from a different point of view. Single? This is still an important time to get real about the dynamics within other close partnerships and nip any issues in the bud.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This full moon is shining its spotlight on your routine, Taurus. Have you found a balance between your work time and free time? Or between your schedule and your freedom? Now’s a time to evaluate whether your daily habits are supportive of your overall wellness and make adjustments as needed. Self-care means making sure all your needs are being met.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s not just flowers that are blossoming under this springtime lunation — it’s also your love life, Gemini. If you’re looking to bring some added romance into your current relationship or are on the market for a new one, now’s a great time to plan a fun date night. The full moon is lighting up your playfulness and creativity, making sparks fly and putting hearts in your eyes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There’s been a lot of emphasis on your work life lately, Cancer, but this lunation asks you to slow down so you can restore the balance in your emotional life. Spend time at home doing things that feed your soul — such as relaxing and reconnecting with loved ones or watching feel-good romantic movies. Honoring your feelings and being gentle with yourself is a must.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is a busy and social full moon for you, Leo, and you’ll be making fun and flirty connections everywhere you turn. Talk through any issues that arise within your relationships. However, with so many wires getting crossed, it’ll be easy to feed into the rumor mill unintentionally — so beware of getting carried away with any gossip.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Let’s get luxurious, Virgo. This full moon is shining a spotlight on your financial situation and inspiring you to balance your bank account — whether by saving or spending. If you’ve been on a shopping spree recently, now might be a time to buckle down and get frugal. But if you’ve been wise with your pennies, perhaps this is a cosmic sign that’s it’s time to splurge on something indulgent.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Step in front of a mirror, Libra, because this lunation is all about you. Have you been paying enough attention to your needs, wants, and desires? There’s been a lot of focus on relationships in your life lately, but now’s a time to prioritize yourself. Find your light and stay true to it — because if you can’t be your authentic self, how will you show up for others?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This lunation is asking you to take a break from work, giving your body and mind some much-needed time to rest. If you’re trying to manifest your intentions when it comes to love, work, or personal goals, it can be helpful to get in touch with your spiritual side, Scorpio. Try performing a Libra full moon ritual or doing a guided manifestation meditation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Under this full moon, you’ll likely find yourself analyzing the dynamics within any groups that you’re part of, Sagittarius — whether that’s your crew of friends, your colleagues at work, or your larger community. You’ll be able to easily spot issues and weak spots, so use your awareness to play the mediator and smooth over any issues.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Let’s get down to business, Capricorn. You’ve been deep in your feelings this week, but the full moon will shift your focus onto your professional life and help to boost your standing. Use your people skills to make a good impression on your bosses and form alliances with your colleagues. Your presence is powerful, and your talents will be on display for all to see.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A constantly busy schedule makes it hard to pencil in time for brand new endeavors, like taking a class or booking a vacation. But this lunation will inspire you to take charge of your aspirations, get spontaneous, and turn life into an adventure. Your large-scale dreams have value, Aquarius — even if at first, it doesn’t seem like you have room to accomplish them in your everyday life. Make it happen.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This full moon is all about boundaries for you, Pisces. It’s easy for lines to get blurry within your partnerships — whether that’s because of your personal life bleeding into work responsibilities, or your feelings becoming too entwined in someone else’s. Now’s your chance to step back and set some boundaries that’ll protect your vulnerability and make your relationships stronger. Speak your truth.