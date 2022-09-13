September’s new moon is our metaphorical snooze button. Arriving on Sept. 25, the September 2022 new moon enters partnership-oriented Libra, inspiring us to take our time, recharge our social batteries, and nurture our one-on-one relationships. The diplomatic air sign is bridging the gap between our minds and hearts, allowing us to envision new opportunities to manifest. Despite Mercury retrograde stirring the pot in our relationships, those who are least affected by the September 2022 new moon will feel the residual hopefulness that’s still lingering from the fall equinox.

“This new moon is all about relational recalibration,” astrologer Erin River Sunday tells Bustle. “Many of us will be ready to lay new foundations when it comes to our committed partnerships, though this doesn’t happen overnight.”

New moons are generally a time for pause, planning, and quietly manifesting. But we’re in the thick of retrograde season — six total retrogrades in fact — so it’s best not to take action on our goals right now. Rather, it’s a beautiful moment to reflect on our relationship needs and desires, as well as to connect with those closest to us. Ruled by Venus, Libra is the abstract thinker among the intellectual air signs. The peace-keeping starbabe encourages us to see the beauty in the ordinary.

With Venus in practical Virgo making an opposition to delusional Neptune, those less impacted by the new moon may over-romanticize their concept of an ideal partner rather than accept the reality of what the relationship actually is. This cosmic shift will prompt these zodiac signs to practice introspection about their intimacy needs.

Are you one of the lucky few that will feel harmony during this lunation? Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the few zodiac signs least affected by the September 2022 new moon.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The Libra new moon is shaking up your routine, with Mercury retrograde providing a few hiccups in your daily rituals along the way. But with Venus in Virgo in your corner, you’ll find that creative opportunities will keep you inspired inside and out — even if there are disturbances to your peaceful space. “Venus will be in Taurus’ fifth house, giving them the opportunity for a fresh start with anything related to creativity, children, and romance,” Sunday says.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This new moon is helping you speak your mind, which is coming in handy since Venus is blessing your house of money. Now’s a great time to invest in your creative projects you might be brewing right now. “This is a serious growth mindset,” Sunday explains. “With financial matters coming into focus, it’s a beautiful time to plant seeds of abundance.” Scripting, which involves writing your hopes down as if they already exist, can be a great method to manifest your money goals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s a great moment for spiritual maintenance, Scorpio, so it’s a good time to stay in and recharge your batteries this new moon. Experiment with the Venusian-inspired new moon by incorporating new manifestation methods or mindfulness techniques into your spiritual practice. “Scorpio people will desire a quiet retreat with this lunation,” says Sunday. “While their friends are likely bringing a lot of joy to their life right now, this new moon is about balancing those moments with restful solitude.”

Aquarius(Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’ve been outgrowing a lot of things recently, and the progression into Libra season is pushing you further outside your comfort zone. The new moon in fellow air sign Libra is probing your curiosity and inspiring you to explore new ideas. “Aquarians have had quite the past few years thanks to Saturn’s trek through their home sign, but this lunation should land as a momentary reprieve,” explains Sunday. “It might be getaway time, or at minimum a moment to reflect on what’s ending so they can plan their next adventure.”

Sources

Erin River Sunday, astrologer