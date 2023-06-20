Whether you’re a self-proclaimed water hater or a firm believer in TikTok’s “Three Drink” theory, we all enjoy having something flavorful to sip on. From energizing drinks like soda and coffee to relaxing sips like matcha and tea, there are so many non-alcoholic beverages to choose from. But according to an astrologer, only one matches the vibe of your zodiac sign to a T. So if there’s a drink you never pass up an opportunity to order, it might have something to do with your birth chart.

Everyone knows your go-to cocktail says a lot about you, but so does your favorite non-alcoholic drink. And much like how your zodiac sign can determine our favorite desserts, toppings, pasta, and more, there’s also a non-alcoholic drink that perfectly matches the aura of your sun sign. Astrologer Catherine Gerdes shares which alcohol-free bev best represents each zodiac sign based on their personality traits and preferences, so you can get a better understanding of your spiritual connection with your drink of choice once and for all. Oh, and next time you don’t know what to order on a night out, you can refer back to all of these lists to curate the perfect meal based on your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Darrell Evans / 500px/500px/Getty Images Aries are naturally energetic, but they also need a drink that helps keep up their energy levels all day long. Because of this, you can expect the fire sign to choose a caffeine-filled drink like soda or even a shot of espresso every time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Image Professionals GmbH/Foodcollection/Getty Images Taureans love to treat themselves to a little slice of luxury whenever they can, and nothing says “luxurious” more than a specialty drink like a rose or lavender latte, per Gerdes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Rasvan Osmochescu / 500px/500px/Getty Images To maintain their electrifying energy, Geminis are going to need a drink packed with electrolytes, like a freshly squeezed cup of lemonade.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) ninavartanava/RooM/Getty Images As one of the biggest homebodies of the zodiac, Cancers love a drink that they can snuggle up with on the couch. Because of this, Gerdes believes the water sign is likely to pick “something that evokes coziness, like a warm matcha or Earl grey tea” so they can feel connected to their space even when they’re out of the house.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Codruta Istrati / 500px/500px/Getty Images Leos are all about aesthetics, so don’t be surprised when the fire sign orders a fun fruit juice during your next brunch date, despite having “no idea what’s in it,” says Gerdes.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Iancu Cojocar / 500px/500px/Getty Images Virgos need a clear mind in order to stay organized, and a freshly prepared green juice is sure to do the trick, according to Gerdes.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Ionut Groza / 500px/500px/Getty Images Because Libras strive to make the people around them happy, the air sign always makes sure to have a drink on hand that no one will turn down. But in true Libra fashion, they won’t just pick any drink. “A connoisseur of taste and craver of connection, [Libras] have a mineral water everyone will enjoy and bottles to share with friends,” Gerdes shares.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Jeja/E+/Getty Images As the mysteriously moody sign of the zodiac, Scorpios need a drink that’s just as intense as they are, so it should come as no surprise that the water sign has a “misunderstood craving for black coffee,” per the astrologer.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Ghia Sagittarians are free spirited adventurers, which means they can’t be tied down to just one drink. Most of the time, though, you can find the fire sign “rotating amongst pre-made, bottled non-alcoholic cocktails by leading and obscure brands,” according to Gerdes. A Le Spritz from Ghia or Margarita-flavored bev from Recess are definite contenders.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) ©Tina Crespo/Moment/Getty Images “To help them manage their many tasks, Capricorns can be found with ginger drinks,” says Gerdes. “Whether it’s ginger soda, natural ale, or ginger tea, these help them feel both energized and grounded.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) ollo/E+/Getty Images Because Aquarians are extremely well-traveled people, you can count on the air sign to sip on “some special tea you’ve never heard of before,” Gerdes tells Bustle. But don’t worry, because the humanitarians wouldn’t be able to gatekeep their drink even if they wanted to.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Yuliya Furman / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images Pisces tend to feel a connection with the fantastical, and to “support their dreamy nature and connection to the third eye,” the water sign is bound to pick either a blue lotus or butterfly pea latte every time, per the astrologer.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer