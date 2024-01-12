No matter how many weddings you attend, finding a present for the happy couple never seems to get any easier. You’d like to choose something more meaningful than a random item from the registry but still want to pick a product that they’ll actually like.

Thankfully, there’s no need to spend hours agonizing over what to get your betrothed besties anymore. Each zodiac sign has a wedding gift that matches their vibe to a T, which means shopping for the big day is about to get a whole lot easier.

Astrology can tell us so much about ourselves, from the way we interact with others to how we decorate our homes. That’s why birth charts can be used to point us in the direction of the perfect gift because nothing proves you know someone better than a cosmically-aligned present.

If the espoused pair prefers to spend their free time at home, an item that can be used around the house is the way to go. If they love to entertain guests, you’ll want to get them something that’ll give them an excuse to throw a party. And if they have an appreciation for the sentimental, you can’t go wrong with a homemade or personalized present.

So the next time you get a Save The Date in the mail, make sure to refer back to this list for some shopping inspiration.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) mixetto/E+/Getty Images Self-starting cardinal sign Aries deserves a gift that matches their active personalities, like a coffee maker — not that they need the help getting energized, of course.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Ruled by the pleasure-centric planet Venus, Taureans yearn for the finer things in life. So the next time your earth sign bestie gets married, consider buying them a crystal or fine china dining set. Even if they don’t live in a mansion doesn’t mean they can’t stock their kitchens with chateau-level dinnerware.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Popular Geminis will surely cherish a gift that fits their sociable lifestyle. For that reason, you can’t go wrong with something that’ll help the air sign entertain guests in the future, like a pizza oven. Just think of all the parties Gems can throw with their new kitchen addition!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images As some of the biggest homebodies and one of the best chefs of the zodiac, nothing will please a Cancer more than a KitchenAid mixer. Plus, as an added perk, the water sign will definitely thank you for the gift with a batch of homemade baked goods, so you might want to start compiling some recipes now.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Leos and fancy bottles of champagne go together like icing on a cake — not only can the outgoing fire sign use the classy drink to throw a party anytime, but it’ll probably make them feel like a celeb, too, which is all lions really want in life.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) No one values a clean space more than perfection-obsessed Virgo, so if you really want to impress the earth sign on their wedding day, you might want to get them a Dyson vacuum. Sure, the device will cost you a pretty penny, but trust me — they’ll get a lot of use out of it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Image Professionals GmbH/Foodcollection/Getty Images Libras are all about aesthetics and appearances, so of course they’re going to need all of the most top-of-the-line kitchenware — even if they don’t cook. A matching Le Creuset set will surely secure your spot as the air sign’s favorite gift of the night, especially if the products come in a super cute colorway.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Scorpios are known for their frisky, intimate escapades in the bedroom, so to make the wedding night even more special for the water sign, consider treating your scorpion besties to a fresh set of linen or silk sheets. They’ll thank you later.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) LordHenriVoton/E+/Getty Images Adventurous Sagittarians are always either about to go on a trip or just coming back from one. Not to mention, the newly married fire sign will probably be doing a lot of traveling for their honeymoon, which is why upgrading their trip with a brand-new luggage set would be a nice gesture.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) When it comes to Capricorns, you’re better off skipping the gifts completely and just giving them cash instead. After all, there’s nothing Caps love more than money and this way, the earth sign can spend the funds on something practical like a house or a renovation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Aquarians have a deep appreciation for all the latest advancements and improvements in technology, so to make your gift stand out among the rest, consider buying a speaker system or an at-home virtual assistant for the air sign.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) ingwervanille/Moment/Getty Images Sensitive Pisces place the most value on presents that come from the heart, which is why the most meaningful thing you could give the creatively-gifted water sign is a personalized art piece. Maybe it’s a portrait of your Piscean friend and their partner, or perhaps it’s an abstract painting infused with their wedding colors. Either way, expect a teary phone call from your emotional pal.