After the chaos that is the holiday season, January usually feels like a welcomed reset. It’s a time for adopting new habits, setting ambitious intentions, and reconnecting with yourself after regressing on your parents’ couch a little too hard. Starting the year by participating in Dry January can be so refreshing — especially if you’ve just spent the last month imbibing on festive cocktails at every holiday party on the block.

If you’re taking part in the sober-curious challenge, you probably don’t want to be the only one drinking water at the dinner table. Thankfully, there’s a Dry January mocktail that matches each zodiac sign’s vibe, so the next time you’re feeling tempted to break your resolution early, try these non-alcoholic alternatives instead.

IYDK, Dry January is a modern tradition that encourages folks to stay alcohol-free all month long. And while some signs are more likely to get involved than others, each placement is equally capable of sticking to the ritual for 31 days — all it takes is a little bit of dedication, commitment, and of course, the perfect mocktail recipe.

To find out which booze-free beverages you should be sipping this January to keep it dry, read on.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) mphillips007/E+/Getty Images Spicy Moscow Mule Mocktail As a fire sign, it’s only fitting that Aries’ drink of choice comes with a little kick. A spicy Moscow Mule mocktail is perfect for the ram because if there’s one sign who can appreciate the intense flavor of jalapeño, it’s the headstrong Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Brent Hofacker / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images Peach Bellini Mocktail Ruled by Venus, the planet of pleasure, Taureans yearn for the finer things in life. That’s why a Peach Bellini mocktail has the earth sign’s name all over it. It has a tasteful flavor and classy presentation allowing bulls to lean into their aspirations of luxury and opulence.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) ClarkandCompany/E+/Getty Images Virgin Mojito For a sign like Gemini, a drink that matches their twin energy is the way to go. A virgin Mojito is a great choice because its dueling sweet and bitter flavors are very on-brand for the chaotic placement.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Yummly/The Kitchen Is My Playground Shirley Temple It may not be a true mocktail, but you can count on Cancers to use Dry January as an excuse to order their favorite drink: a Shirley Temple. Not only will the childhood staple make the emotional crab nostalgic for their past, but it’s also reflective of the water sign’s sweet personality, too.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) bfk92/E+/Getty Images Virgin Margarita Leos love to be the life of the party, and nothing gets the party started quite like a round of margaritas — even the non-alcoholic ones. Tequila or no tequila, it’s always going to be a good time when margs are involved.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Yummly/Mexican Food Journal Horchata As a rice milk beverage, there’s just something about Horchata that speaks to Virgo’s earth sign sensibilities. Maybe it’s the added cinnamon flavor or the drink’s smooth and creamy texture. Either way, it is sure to be a Dry January go-to for maidens.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Yummly/Always Order Dessert Non-Alcoholic French 75 No one is more obsessed with aesthetics and appearances than Libra, which is why they only want to be caught drinking the classiest of drinks, like a non-alcoholic French 75. It’s the perfect bev for a ‘Gram-worthy glamor shot, and it looks good with every outfit, too.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) kajakiki/E+/Getty Images Virgin Bloody Mary If you’ve met a Scorpio, you know they have a spicy temperament that not everyone can handle. That’s why virgin Bloody Marys match the water sign’s energy to a T because they’re biting and divisive — just like a true scorpion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Jordan Lye/Moment/Getty Images Virgin Piña Colada As the globetrotters of the zodiac, Sagittarians will likely gravitate towards a drink that reminds them of their travels. For that reason, a virgin Piña Colada is the way to go, as it is emblematic of their adventurous spirits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Yummly/The Frugal Navy Wife Cranberry Spritzer A Cranberry Spritzer is the ideal drink for Capricorns for several reasons. Not only does cranberry hit differently in the winter, but it’s also a tried and true drink that you can always rely on — a quality that a sturdy Cap can appreciate even without the vodka.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Yummly/Midget Momma Unicorn Lemonade Aquarians deserve a drink that’s as eccentric and unconventional as they are, which is why Unicorn Lemonade should be on the air sign’s radar during Dry January and beyond. It’s quirky, colorful, and unique, which describes Aquas in a nutshell.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Yummly/Vintage Kitty Blueberry Lavender Soda Sensitive Pisces requires a drink that appeals to their romantic and spiritual personalities, and a Blueberry Lavender Soda will surely do the trick. The natural ingredients can help the water sign feel closer to the earth, and let’s face it: There’s nothing more romantic than daydreaming over a glass of lavender-infused soda.