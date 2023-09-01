Each Zodiac Sign Has A Pumpkin Treat That Matches Their Personality

We’ve officially entered the dog days of summer, which means it’s basically fall, which means pumpkin spice season is fully underway. From PSLs and flavored teas to limited-edition treats you can only get once a year, it’s no secret that the amount of pumpkin spice offerings can be pretty overwhelming. But there is a way to narrow down which snack is right for you, and it all has to do with your zodiac sign.

It’s hard to imagine a time when pumpkin spice wasn’t synonymous with cozy season, but before Starbucks launched the PSL 20 years ago, the autumnal flavor was nothing more than a seasoning found on pies. Cut to two decades later, and suddenly every snack, treat, and dessert has its own pumpkin spice version. If you’re a fall enthusiast, you probably don’t mind having so many options to choose from — in fact, you might even enjoy it. But if you’re new to the great big world of pumpkin spice, or you’re on dessert duty for Friendsgiving this year, you might not know which treat is worth checking out first. Thankfully, much like how there is a dessert, pasta dish, appetizer, and barbecue bite that matches your zodiac, there’s also a pumpkin offering that’s sure to please your tastebuds all season long.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Yummly/Platter Talk Aries are just like cookies — the more, the merrier. That’s why you can expect to find the fire sign snacking on pumpkin cookies during the fall because they always make the occasion sweeter. Though Aries typically don’t have the patience to wait around for something to bake, they’re sure to make an exception for this 18-minute recipe from Platter Talk.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Yummly/Your Cup Of Cake Taureans love the finer things in life, and there’s no dessert quite as luxurious as a pumpkin cheesecake. The rich flavors are sure to leave the earth sign feeling, well, rich, and who doesn’t love a dessert that’s equal parts bougie and delicious?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Yummly/Real Mom Kitchen Geminis are known for being one of the most popular zodiac signs, so it’s only fitting that their treat of choice is a dessert that no one can say no to. Enter: pumpkin cupcakes. And if your batch is made with maple frosting as this Real Mom Kitchen recipe calls for, then they’re guaranteed to be the life of the party — just like the beloved air sign.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Yummly/Bet On Dinner As the homemakers of the zodiac, Cancers love to bake, especially for other people. The next time you attend an autumnal dinner party hosted by the water sign, they’ll likely prepare some pumpkin bread for the occasion, preferably using a recipe that’s as moist as this one from Bet On Dinner. Just like grandma used to make.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Yummly/The Kitchen Is My Playground Leos love nightlife, so if they’re going to enjoy anything pumpkin-flavored, it’s going to be something they can get while they’re out with friends, like a pumpkin spice martini. Luckily for the fire sign, though, they don’t have to go to a bar to imbibe on the seasonal sip. With this recipe from My Kitchen Is My Playground, Leos can treat themselves to a night in with their favorite fall cocktail.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Yummly/Kippi At Home The Pumpkin Spice Latte typically makes its triumphant return during Virgo season, which is probably why the earth sign feels spiritually connected to the beloved drink. Plus, let’s face it: Virgos wouldn’t be half as productive without their morning coffee. But if you can’t make it to your local coffee shop, you can always brew the bev from the comfort of your kitchen with this recipe from Kippi At Home.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Yummly/The Classy Chapter Muffins offer the perfect balance between a hearty breakfast and a delicious dessert, and as a sign all about balance, Libras have been known to appreciate a good pumpkin muffin. It only takes 25 minutes to make a batch of the fall-flavored snack, which is perfect for an on-the-go sign like Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Dragos Rusu / 500px/500px/Getty Images Pumpkin pie is basically the dessert version of Scorpios, because they can be a bit spicy, but also have a sweet side. To celebrate the Scorpios in your life, try baking them a pie with this recipe from Gonna Want Seconds, and thank me later.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Yummly/Unsophisticook.com Adventurous Sagittarians aren’t afraid to try a unique treat like pumpkin pie pudding shots. A word of advice, though: Maybe don’t put them on drink duty next Thanksgiving.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Yummly/Just A Pinch Capricorns work very hard, which is why they deserve a nice dessert at the end of a long day. At the same time, the earth sign is also known for being stingy with money, so they’re not going to splurge on their well-earned treat. Something like a pumpkin pudding mousse perfectly encapsulates the cardinal sign’s work hard, play hard energy, and because it’s so easy to make at home, they don’t have to spend a pretty penny on delivery.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Yummly/Plain Noodles Aquarians are extremely layered individuals, and unraveling a cinnamon roll is like getting to know the air sign. If you want to put the theory to the test, try baking a batch of pumpkin-flavored cinnamon rolls for an Aqua and see what happens.