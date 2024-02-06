These 4 Signs Don't Stress Over Wedding Planning

Once they get engaged, some zodiac signs go into wedding planning mode, during which they spend two years perfecting every detail, but not without experiencing quite a bit of stress. Meanwhile, other signs are happy to go with the flow, and as a result, they’re able to stay relaxed from day one up until their honeymoon.

Wedding planning is notorious, after all, for being a highly stressful time where tensions run high and emotions are on edge, says Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor. While some zodiac signs crumble under the pressure, others breeze through the planning process with nary a “Bridezilla” moment in sight.

Many stay low-key by forgoing a lot of the traditions associated with wedding planning. Instead of scheduling cake tastings, photoshoots, and extravagant bachelorette parties, they look for ways to cut corners — or they completely opt-out. Think backyard wedding with a homemade cake versus a 400-person venue with luxe place settings.

They also keep their eye on the prize instead of getting upset over the many mishaps that are bound to happen along the way to their big day. According to Wang, these zodiac signs have the type of personality that allows them to transcend drama, even if their dress doesn’t fit or the band cancels at the last minute.

While some signs will put their all into planning their wedding — and they enjoy every minute of it — that can also mean their expectations get dangerously high. Meanwhile, the relaxed members of the zodiac keep their cool by embracing the chaos and accepting that things won’t be perfect.

Below, the four zodiac signs who stay relaxed throughout the wedding planning process, according to astrologers.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

As a sign ruled by secretive Pluto, Scorpio likes to cruise under the radar as they plan their wedding and that includes keeping every part of the process as relaxed as possible.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, their main goal is to avoid unwanted stress and attention. Some Scorpios might even qualify as a rat bride, due to the twinge of embarrassment they feel when people talk about their big day. (They are a water sign, after all.)

Instead of scheduling a formal engagement photo shoot, they’re happy to snag a few pics with their phone. If they do a bachelorette party, it’ll be at a cabin in the woods or a bed and breakfast with their two closest friends. And they’ll also strive to keep their guest list small so they have fewer things to think and worry about.

As long as they get married at the end of it all, that’s what matters most.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If anyone’s going to forgo tradition and plan a chill wedding with pizza and beer, it’s Sagittarius. “They’re great at throwing amazing parties without even having to try, thanks to their ruling planet Jupiter,” says Garbis.

Sagittarius is also the most free-spirited sign of the zodiac. “Their philosophical outlook and quest for freedom means they’re less likely to sweat the small stuff,” says Wang. “They’re also more interested in the honeymoon rather than the minutiae of the wedding day.”

If this fire sign finds themselves stressing over anything, it’ll be the budget. They want to be able to afford an amazing post-wedding trip, so they often decide to skip fancy invitations and expensive videographers.

In fact, according to Wang, they might even ditch the wedding at the last second and decide to elope.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

While some zodiac signs keep a lengthy wedding checklist, Aquarius can barely even remember the date of their big day. “They are known for their nonconformist nature, and this trait extends to wedding planning,” says Wang.

As an air sign, they’re down to kick back and go with the flow. “They prefer authenticity over tradition, so the typical wedding stressors — like picking the perfect color scheme — are unlikely to faze them,” he says. You won’t catch an Aquarius uttering words like “tulle” or “fondant” or stressing over a certain shade of yellow napkin. To them, it’s all a bit cringe.

Aquarius rules the 11th house of friendships, so their main focus is to bring their besties together for a big party. They’ll eventually get around to sending out invites, says Garbis, as the guest list is the one thing they’ll stress about. But beyond that, they’re totally OK with chaos and mishaps.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pisces enters into a wonderland state of mind the moment they get engaged, so nothing fazes them.

According to Wang, they’re the dreamers of the zodiac, so it’s easy for them to stay relaxed and laid back. While they care deeply about having a beautiful wedding experience, he says they aren’t attached to the material side of things, like place settings or decor, and they also embrace the imperfections of life.

This water sign will shop thrift stores for the perfect vintage dress, look up recipes to make their own cake, and they’ll ask their best friend to do the floral arranging. To them, wedding planning is all about the beauty of the process versus the outcome.

“They approach it all with a sense of flexibility and creativity, ready to laugh off any setbacks and focus on the romantic adventure that the day signifies,” he says. Secretly, they also hope that it’ll rain on their wedding day, as it would make for amazing memories.

Sources:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor

Stina Garbis, astrologer