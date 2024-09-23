When you go through a breakup it’s only natural to lean heavily on your friends to help you. You’ll text them when you miss your ex and you might even ask your besties to block their socials so you can officially move on. If anything goes against the girl code, it would be swooping in and dating your best friend’s ex.

Dating your friend’s former partner is a serious form of betrayal. It’s basically like fraternizing with the enemy. A true friend would agree to hate your ex forevermore — not go on a date and fall in love with them. While dating a friend’s ex should be completely off-limits for many reasons, certain zodiac signs are more than open to the idea.

The assortment of zodiac signs in a person’s birth chart can shape how they view love, relationships, friendships, and how the three intertwine. Some signs are incredibly loyal, like Scorpio and Taurus, especially when those signs are their sun, moon, or rising sign, or if these signs are in their 11th house of friendship. These two signs wouldn’t date your ex in a million years, as they’d view it as a huge betrayal of trust.

Other zodiac signs have a strict code of ethics for boundaries, like Virgo and Capricorn. These earth signs wouldn’t want to risk your friendship or make things weird by dating your ex, and they certainly wouldn’t forget all the red flags you rattled off in the group chat. They’d recognize that this person is an ex for a reason and not worth their time.

But for the signs listed below? Dating a friend’s ex is always an option.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Flirty, fun Geminis can fall in love with anyone — including a friend’s ex. Even if you were with your partner for years, there’s a chance they harbored feelings for them the entire time, especially if they ever got to have a deep one-on-one conversation.

As an air sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, someone with a lot of Gemini in their chart can be won over with a single quippy comment. They’ll remember the moment forever and secretly hope they’ll one day get a chance to take things to the next level.

Geminis are also super curious, which means they have a lot of lust for life. If they can go on a whirlwind date — or even have a secret love affair — they’ll do it for the plot. Of course, Gemini is also represented by the twins, so they tend to have two sides to them. While one side is helping you through your breakup, the other half might be busy falling in love with your ex.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

While Leo is a ride-or-die friend in many ways, this fire sign is willing to risk it all when love’s on the line. Leos are ruled by the sun, the center of our universe, so they often put their own wants and needs ahead of everyone else’s.

If they have a thing for your ex, you might catch them dropping subtle hints to gauge the situation. They might ask if your ex is dating anyone new or if you two parted ways on a good note. If they end up with your former lover, you’ll look back and realize the signs were there all along.

Those with a lot of Leo placements in their birth chart are also extra confident, so they might do what feels right for them at the moment while trusting that everything will work out in the end. They’re likely to hide the beginning of the relationship and then break the news to you over drinks.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You have to love how Aquarians live in their little world. If you go through a breakup, your Aquarius friend will be by your side through it all — but then they’ll quickly forget most of what you complained about. Oh, your ex cheated? And they lied? And they broke your heart? None of that will matter if the water bearer has a crush.

In fact, this quirky air sign might even find something to love about your ex. They’re known for their unconventional approach to relationships, which means they could have a soft spot for your ex’s anguish, especially if you were the one to dump them. They might want to swoop in and cheer them up.

Aquarians are also famously aloof, so there’s a good chance your friend will forget who you dated, come across your ex on Tinder, and swipe right without even realizing it. This unserious sign isn’t too worried about dating rules, boundaries, or taboos, so don’t be surprised if you see them hard launching a relationship with your ex on Instagram.