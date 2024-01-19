These 3 Zodiac Signs Should Try The Viral “Dopamine Detox”

If you spend hours and hours on your phone each day, then it might feel surprisingly good to try a dopamine detox — the trending wellness topic with over 92 million views on TikTok.

Many of the fun things in life, like scrolling social media, texting friends, shopping online, and even watching back-to-back TV shows, are known to spike dopamine, which is connected to the reward system in your brain. That’s why stimulating, fast-paced, instant-gratification-type activities almost feel addicting, and it’s why it could be beneficial to take a break.

A dopamine detox doesn’t actually detox your body or lower the dopamine levels in your brain, but it can help you get better at slowing down, doing less, and appreciating the feeling of being present and focused on a single task — like reading a book, playing with your dog, watching a movie without also using your phone, etc.

While many people know how to strike a balance, certain zodiac signs might benefit from a dopamine detox. Astrologer Stina Garbis points to the signs who are whirlwind multi-taskers, as well as those who are attached to their phone. While they love to stay busy and connected, they often don’t even realize how badly they need a break.

Keep reading below for the three zodiac signs who could use a dopamine detox, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Hailey Seelig/E+/Getty Images

Fire signs live for fun and excitement, so it’s only natural for you, Aries, to seek out a constant stream of stimulation throughout the day.

“Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, so they live off of impulses,” says Garbis. “They’re also highly distractible,” which is why you’re constantly bouncing around and doing multiple things at once. It’s easy for you to feel bored, so you like to inundate yourself with information at all times.

This dopamine draw might also compel you to shop a lot online, Garbis adds. Think Amazon deals or new product drops. You live for the rush that comes with snagging a sale or being the first to own something, especially if it’s going viral, but it also inserts you into an exhausting sort of rat race.

To take a break from all the Aries energy, try to pare down and do one thing at a time. If you’re cooking dinner, cook dinner without also watching a show. If you’re talking to a friend, talk to just that one friend. And while you’re at it, take a break from social media and online shopping, just to see what it feels like.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Irina Belova/E+/Getty Images

If you have a lot of Gemini placements in your birth chart, then you feel most at home when surrounded by devices. At any given time, you could have your phone in one hand, a tablet in the other, a laptop on your lap, and the TV on across the room. You’ve also been known to listen to a podcast and music at the same time.

“Geminis have very impulsive minds that are always jumping from one thing to the next,” says Garbis. This is why you have 55 different tabs open on your browser — because your searches can barely keep up with your train of thought.

As an air sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, you’re naturally curious and like to be connected, but it’s important to remember that it’s also good to give your brain a break. In other words, just because you can multi-task like a pro, it doesn’t mean you should.

To try a dopamine detox, see how it feels to use one device at a time. You could also leave your phone screen-side down for a few hours or go about a task in silence. While it might feel weird at first, it also might give you a sense of peace you didn’t even realize you needed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

As a Cancer, you hate going anywhere without your phone. According to Garbis, it’s common for water signs to constantly check in on their friends, but you also love to receive attention, too, which is why the device stays glued to your hand.

Without realizing it, you probably reach for your phone every couple of seconds to check for texts and DMs, and while it’s fun to see that you have a bunch of alerts, the habit may also be draining your batteries. It takes a lot of energy to respond to a wall of messages, and it can also be distracting, especially if you’re trying to multi-task.

If you check your phone and don’t have a message, that can also ruin your mood, says Garbis. Before you know it, you’ll start crafting a whole story in your head about why someone didn’t text you back or why they didn’t respond to a joke — and that thought process can be addicting, too.

To spare yourself the highs and lows, it wouldn’t hurt to schedule a few dopamine-free moments into your week where you leave your phone on Do Not Disturb. These breaks will not only help you detach from the constant need for validation, but they will also free up your brain to relax and work on other projects, like finishing your pile of books.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer