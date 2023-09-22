Some people are so smooth when it comes to owning cringe-y moments. They don’t bat an eye if they trip on the sidewalk, stumble over their words, or spill a Diet Coke across a restaurant table. Instead of turning red, they laugh it off and move on. But for the zodiac signs who get embarrassed easily, moments like these ruin their day — and then they live on in their minds forever.

Out of the 12 zodiac signs, there are a select few who are quick to get humiliated, and they all have certain traits in common, says Priscila Lima de Charbonierres, a professional astrologer and founder of the astrological wellness app Soulloop. If your sign is associated with a water or earth element, it means you’re deeply in touch with your emotions, and thus extra tuned into what other people think. It also might mean you’re a little bit self-critical.

Traits like these are a recipe for feeling embarrassed all day, every day. And when you add in certain ruling planets, the shame factor goes up even more. For example, Venus is all about connection and how you relate to others, says Lima de Charbonierres. Because embarrassing moments feel way worse when they happen in front of other people, it makes sense why the signs ruled by this planet tend to cringe extra hard.

Keep reading below for the five zodiac signs that get embarrassed easily, according to an astrologer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

fotostorm/E+/Getty Images

Taurus, most of the embarrassment you experience happens at work, where it feels like one sweat-inducing moment happens after another. “Associated with the earth element, your fixed nature can make you quite sensitive to criticism and judgment,” says Lima de Charbonierres, which is why it’s extra excruciating to receive feedback or notes — even if it’s polite.

As a sign ruled by Venus, you’re also hyper-aware of your surroundings and the way things look. Cue the twinge of shame that occurs when a friend stops by before you have time to clean your kitchen or perfectly fluff your couch pillows.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

FluxFactory/E+/Getty Images

If anyone’s going to experience post-party hangxiety, it’s Cancer. As a water sign ruled by the moon, you love to get in touch with your emotions, but you’re often afraid of sharing too much. The day after a get-together always feels like a cringe-fest as you remember what you did and talked about. While other zodiac signs open up and trauma dump without a care in the world, Lima de Charbonierres says you go red at the very thought of over-sharing. For the same reason, it might feel like there’s a spotlight on you in public. Even though strangers on the sidewalk are minding their own business, you can’t help but wonder if they’re staring at the coffee stain on your shirt.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

zoranm/E+/Getty Images

“Virgos, ruled by Mercury and associated with the earth element, are naturally organized and meticulous,” says Lima de Charbonierres. This attention to detail usually works in your favor, but it also sets you up to feel embarrassed when things don’t go according to plan. While other zodiac signs have an easier time laughing or going with the flow, your face turns red when dinner reservations or travel itineraries go awry. Organization feels intrinsically tied to who you are as a person, so it hits you hard when things go wrong — even if your friends assure you it’s OK.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Eugenio Marongiu/Image Source/Getty Images

Libras live a life of near-constant embarrassment. According to Lima de Charbonierres, it’s because, as an air sign, you’re hyper-aware of social dynamics and interactions, and that includes how easily they can go south. You’re also ruled by Venus and are represented by the scales, which means you prioritize harmony and balance in all of your relationships. So, without even realizing it, you take on the role of public relations director in your friend group — and that includes taking on the horror of everyone else’s mistakes.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

supersizer/E+/Getty Images

As a sensitive water sign, Pisces, you’re destined to live a life of secondhand embarrassment. “Ruled by Neptune, the planet of subtle connection and imagination, your intuitive nature makes you highly attuned to the feelings of others,” says Lima de Charbonierres. This is why you tend to cringe right along with your friends whenever they feel embarrassed. It also explains why you can’t stand jokes or prank videos. If one comes up on your FYP on TikTok, you have to scroll super fast to spare yourself.

Source:

Priscila Lima de Charbonierres, professional astrologer, founder of the astrological wellness app Soulloop