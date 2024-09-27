The Takeout You Should Order Tonight, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sometimes the food you want to order for takeout is immediately obvious. When that’s the case, you’ll likely spend the entire day dreaming about it in vivid detail. The taste of the burrito, the smell of the pad thai, the steam of a fresh pizza — you’ll have visions dancing in your head.

Other times, you might just have a vague craving. You’ll know you’re too tired to cook, or that it’s Friday night and you’re in the mood to treat yourself, but you aren’t quite sure what you want to eat. Do you want something cheesy? Spicy? Crunchy? All of the above?

This is one of the many reasons why astrology is so fun. Whenever you’re feeling lost, simply consider your zodiac sign, and just like that you could land on your ideal takeout order. For food-related inquiries, keep it simple and check your sun sign or look at what’s going on in your second house since that area rules your tastebuds.

Use these clues to find the food genre that’ll hit the spot thanks to how it matches your sign and personality. Some foods will heal you from a stressful workday. Others will be the perfect accompaniment to an evening in. And others will kick off your weekend on a high note, especially if you get to look forward to leftovers.

Read below for the best takeout order for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Aleksandr Zubkov/Moment/Getty Images Fries & A Milkshake As an impulsive Aries, you don’t like to waste time figuring out what to order — and you certainly don’t want to wait 45 whole minutes for it to cook. The next time you’re in the mood for takeout, just swing by the nearest drive-thru. A hot and salty batch of fast-food fries will always be a winner, especially if you get a cold vanilla milkshake to go with it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Johnce/E+/Getty Images Fettuccine Alfredo As a Venus-ruled earth sign, Taurus will appreciate something warm and comforting, like pasta from their favorite Italian restaurant. For you, nothing hits the spot quite like a big bowl of vodka rigatoni, fettuccine Alfredo, or spaghetti bolognese. Extra points if you treat yourself to delivery so you don’t interrupt your night in.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Stefan Tomic/E+/Getty Images Crunchy California Roll Geminis feel a rush of excitement whenever they look at a sushi menu. As a curious Mercury-ruled air sign, you appreciate having options to choose from when it’s time for dinner, and mix-and-match combos that allow you to try multiple things at once. Why not get a spicy tuna roll, a crunchy California roll, and an avocado and cucumber roll tonight?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Karl Tapales/Moment/Getty Images Spicy Bean Burrito As a moon-ruled water sign, Cancers tend to be the true homebodies of the zodiac, and that’s why a giant burrito will always fit the bill. Whether you pick one up on your way home or get it delivered, make sure your tortilla is stuffed with as many ingredients as possible, like rice, three different types of cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, and plenty of extra guac.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Eleganza/E+/Getty Images General Tso's Sun-ruled Leos love a takeout classic, like Lo Mein noodles or General Tso's chicken. These beloved Chinese takeout orders often make an appearance in rom-coms, so rest assured they’ll boost your main character energy. When your order arrives, set it all out on your coffee table, turn on Real Housewives, pour a glass of white wine, and have yourself an evening.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Riska/E+/Getty Images Big Salad While takeout is usually reserved for all things greasy and cheesy, Virgos never miss an opportunity to add nutrition to their life. As a practical earth sign, you know when it’s been three days since your last green vegetable, so take this opportunity to order a big salad. Stop by a Sweetgreen or a Saladworks and add as many fresh, vitamin-packed ingredients to your bowl as possible. Think beets, chickpeas, corn, onions, and a tangy vinaigrette.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) FG Trade/E+/Getty Images Pizza Libras love comfort food just as much as anyone else, but even more so when they can share it with their favorite people. As a relationship-oriented Venus-ruled sign, order takeout with a partner, roommate, or group of friends in mind. They’ll appreciate it if you get their favorite topping on one side. You can also think of your future self and how good the leftover slices will taste when you eat them cold tomorrow morning.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) ABRAHAM GONZALEZ FERNANDEZ/E+/Getty Images Cookies As a water sign ruled by transformational Pluto, it’s not unheard of for a Scorpio to be lost in thought late into the night. If you find yourself awake at 1 a.m. and suddenly have a hankering for takeout, see if there’s a late-night cookie delivery service nearby. Nothing will comfort your existential dread quite like a box of chocolatey treats.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Sandwich & Chips Sagittarians are always on the go thanks to their energetic ruling planet, Jupiter, and their fire sign energy. It’s why you’re a big fan of sandwich shops that allow you to pop in and grab a meal on the fly. Get pastrami on rye or an egg salad sandwich, a bag of chips, and a drink and you’ll be good to go. This takeout order tastes extra good when you’ve been busy or on the road.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) South_agency/E+/Getty Images Chana Masala If anyone deserves to order takeout food, it’s Capricorn. As a hardworking earth sign, you’ve been known to sail through your lunch break — and sometimes even dinner, too. To make sure you have enough fuel to keep up with your schedule, order a hearty Indian meal like Chana masala, chicken tikka masala, or Dal Makhani. Make sure you ask for plenty of naan, too, so you have leftovers

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) SolStock/E+/Getty Images Pad Thai Aquarius is an air sign ruled by far away, future-minded Uranus, which means you have a unique taste in every aspect of life. When it comes to food, you’ve always had a complex palate, and that’s why you’re drawn to flavorful foods like Pad Thai. If you’re thinking about staying in on a Friday night — or if you’re looking to fuel up before going out — you’ll want to order this noodle dish. You’ll love the mixture of tangy lime, sweet peanut sauce, and a creamy base.