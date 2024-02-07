The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Always Make Random Friends At The Bar

Every zodiac sign takes on a different personality when they step into a bar. Some prefer to poetically sip a gin and tonic in a quiet corner, others like to clink a wine glass with a date, and then there are the zodiac signs who always mix, mingle, and make as many friends as possible.

For the zodiac signs who like to make friends, the bar is a treasure trove of opportunity. It’s a place where they can pull up a stool and become besties with the bartender and all the locals or, depending on the venue, a spot where they can become the best of friends with everyone on the dance floor.

According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, certain zodiac signs have a natural talent when it comes to meeting new people. In some cases, it’s because they’re outgoing and fun-loving, and that energy makes it easy for them to party with strangers. Bonding with fellow patrons is their favorite part of going out.

Other times, it’s because they have a sweet and charming demeanor that makes it easy for them to strike up a conversation as they wait for their drink. If someone is within earshot, they’ll take it as an opportunity to get their whole life story, and before long they’ll be laughing like close pals.

For the zodiac signs below, any trip to the bar is a good opportunity to make friends.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer radiates friendly energy, so it’s no surprise that this water sign has an easy time making friends at the bar.

“Ruled by the moon, which governs emotions and nurturance, Cancers emanate a caring and protective aura that draws others to them, even in the most unlikely settings, like the bathroom of a bar,” says Bell. At any venue, you can count on a Cancer to become your best friend as you wait in line to pee.

Once they settle in at the bar, this sign will lean in to chat with the bartender, the group of girlies celebrating a bachelorette, and the quiet local who gets a drink there every night. Give them five minutes and it’ll seem like they’ve known each one of them for years.

“A Cancer’s empathetic and intuitive nature also allows them to sense when someone needs a shoulder to lean on or a comforting word,” says Bell. They’re natural conversationalists, too, so they can spin a yarn about anything, and it’s that kind of energy that draws people in.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

A Leo can make friends at the bar without even trying, and it’s all thanks to their endless confidence. Even on the nights when they plan to be low-key and relaxed, they’ll always find themselves laughing with a new group of pals.

“Leos, with their inherent charisma and love for the limelight, naturally shine as the outgoing partiers on the dance floor,” says Bell. As a sign ruled by the sun, they also radiate warmth, which is often all it takes to win people over.

When this fun fire sign shimmies up to a random group of friends on the dance floor, they’re immediately welcomed into the circle, as everyone can tell that they’re a good time. They also have a way with the bartenders and often score free drinks and snacks on the house.

“Leo’s energy is infectious, making them the life of any party,” says Bell. It also gives them the unique ability to become friends with just about anyone.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A Sagittarius will go to a bar with the mission to make new friends and they’ll succeed every time. According to Bell, this fire sign has an adventurous attitude and tons of enthusiasm, so it’s a breeze for them to mix and mingle.

They’re also ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion and joy, which means they give off fun party vibes wherever they go, says Bell. They aren’t afraid to dance, buy shots for the bar, or do karaoke with a group of strangers. To them, everyone is a potential friend, and they’re usually right.

According to Bell, Sagittarius has an optimistic, friendly, and fun energy that emboldens them with enough confidence and self-esteem to put themselves out there, especially in situations where other zodiac signs might be too shy. By the end of the night, everyone in the bar will know their name, and they’ll quickly become a fixture on the scene.

