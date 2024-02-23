These 4 Zodiac Signs Get The Most Jealous Of Their Friends

Certain zodiac signs are natural cheerleaders. It doesn’t matter if you get engaged, or promoted, or simply announce that you made it through Thanksgiving dinner without rolling your eyes at your most critical aunt — they’ll have a huge, happy reaction, and then they’ll shower you with praise and congratulations.

On the flip side are the zodiac signs who are more likely to react to good news with a wave of jealousy. According to astrologer Stina Garbis, everyone experiences envy and jealousy to some degree, but certain zodiac sign placements truly can’t hide their spicy reactions.

As your friend, they might feel genuine joy for your success, but you can also tell that they’re doing mental math to see how they measure up. In the meantime they might unleash a snarky comment or two.

For other zodiac signs, their jealous side comes out when you steal their spotlight. If you’re telling a funny story and getting a lot of laughs, for instance, they might try to one-up you to get the attention back.

It isn’t fun when a friend is jealous, but considering how astrology comes into play can help you understand their reaction. Here, an astrologer shares the four zodiac signs who are always going to be a little bit envious.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

AleksandarGeorgiev/E+/Getty Images

Aries tops the list as one of the most jealous zodiac signs, and that’s because they’re secretly in competition with everyone — even their closest, lifelong pals.

“With their Mars ruler, it makes them want to run faster, be smarter, and have more success than all of their friends,” says Garbis. Deep down, they want to be happy for you, but their knee-jerk reaction is to take everything personally.

With this fire sign, it’s tempting to keep certain successes on the DL until you can figure out how to gently break the news, but sometimes it’s best to spill the beans. Once they process what you said and realize it doesn’t mean that they’ve lost, they’ll run over and give you a big hug.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Yuliya Taba/E+/Getty Images

As an air sign ruled by the twins, Gemini can’t help but have mixed feelings when a friend announces good news. If you text them about a job promotion or a new partner, don’t be surprised if they react with nothing more than a frosty thumbs up.

According to Garbis, a Gemini will feel genuinely happy for you in their heart, but they’ll compare themselves to you at the same time. To this zodiac sign, life is a giant race, and if they aren’t in first place they might as well be losing.

With their Mercury ruler, Gemini is also the type to chat about a friend behind their back. They frame it as fun gossip, but it’s actually a way for them to gather more information about someone’s level of happiness or success so they can suss out how jealous they really need to be.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

mixetto/E+/Getty Images

As a sign ruled by the sun, Leo loves it when the world revolves around them. When they’re out with friends, this fire sign will talk the loudest, laugh the longest, share the wildest stories, and revel in all the attention that comes their way.

If there’s another Leo in the group, or someone else is getting more attention, they might start to make snippy comments as a way to “win” the conversation and come out on top.

According to Garbis, this is why Leo would be the worst understudy in a play. “They’d secretly hope that the lead would fail so that they could come tap dancing back out onto center stage.” And the same type of jealousy applies to real life. “If anyone tries to steal a Leo’s spotlight, they’ll immediately dismiss them or talk over them.”

From a Leo’s perspective, they’re just being their usual exuberant selves, but their closest friends can see right through this charade, and know that they’re actually green with envy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Mariia Siurtukova/Moment/Getty Images

If you tell a Capricorn about a career win, they’ll definitely feel a twinge of jealousy, even if you’re their closest friend in the world. This hardworking zodiac sign prides themselves on being the best of the best, so they’ll immediately want to know what your new title is and how much you now make, just to see how they measure up.

According to Garbis, this earth sign has been known to one-up their friends in other ways, too. If you talk about a recent vacation, they’ll butt in with a story about their month-long voyage to Bali. If you mention a new match on Hinge, they’ll go on about how they just met the love of their life. But they also like win when it comes to miseries.

“If you tell them you’re depressed, they’ll say that they’ve been crying all day, or if you say you aren’t feeling well, they’ll tell you that they just got Covid,” says Garbis. “It’s all thanks to their Saturn ruling planet, which likes to overthrow people.” A Capricorn has to be the biggest and the best, no matter what.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer