These 4 Zodiac Signs Stress The Most Over Wedding Planning

It’s only natural to stress as you plan your big day. There’s so much to think about and a long to-do list, from finalizing your number of guests to finding the perfect dress to turning your dream decor into a reality. While some zodiac signs breeze through the process with ease, others find wedding planning to be stressful — and some even get close to “Bridezilla” territory as they start to crack under the pressure.

According to Letao Wang, an astrologist and spiritual counselor, weddings are meant to be a fun occasion, but the journey to the aisle can be fraught with stress and anxiety, especially for the perfectionists of the zodiac. As Wang says, certain signs naturally obsess over minute details, while others are quick to break out in a stress sweat the moment something goes wrong.

The more emotional zodiac signs may also have a tough time planning their wedding, as they get caught up in the sentimentality of it all. After their fifth cry of the day, they’re totally over it and ready to elope.

In any case, Wang says it can be helpful for friends and family to step in and remind these zodiac signs to enjoy the process — and maybe step away from the swatches and schedules for a few. Planning takes a lot of work, but you don’t want stress and worry to overshadow such a big day.

Read on to find out if you’re one of the four zodiac signs who stress out the most when planning a wedding, according to astrologers.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As an air sign represented by the twins, a Gemini cannot make up their mind about anything. “They want their wedding to be exactly perfect, and yet they have no idea what perfect looks like,” says astrologer Stina Garbis. “They’ll come up with a plan but then change their mind over and over again.”

Geminis are social, too, so a lot of their planning stress happens when they try to include too many people each step of the way. “This sign will invite a million friends to their gown viewing, for instance, and then consider everyone’s opinion,” says Garbis. “They’ll take weeks to choose a dress, and then they’ll get stressed about the cost of last-minute tailoring.”

Food is another downfall for Gemini. They’ll stress over the menu, and the cost of the meals, and they’ll try to keep a million details in mind, like their second cousin’s gluten intolerance. At some point, they’ll start to crack, and that’s when everyone starts to call them a Bridezilla.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As a water sign, it’s easy for Cancer to get lost in a sea of emotions. According to Garbis, their wedding planning process is often stressful because they get so sentimental. A Cancer will cry when they choose their dress, they’ll sob at their bachelorette party, and eventually, they’ll feel completely burnt out.

Several times throughout the wedding planning process, a Cancer will snap and yell at all their friends, and then weepily apologize for being all over the place. It won’t look like they’re having any fun at all, and yet they’ll refuse to pass some responsibility off to their loved ones.

“A Cancer will plan a big wedding and then decide to do all the floral arranging themselves,” says Garbis. “They’ll basically bite off more than they can chew and then wonder why they’re overwhelmed.” This might be why they ultimately decide to go with a smaller wedding, to spare themselves the drama.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

According to Wang, Virgos dream of a fairy-tale wedding where every detail aligns with their vision of perfection. This earth sign has a solid picture in mind for their ideal ceremony, and they’ll put a ton of effort into planning and micro-managing every second of the day, so it all goes off without a hitch.

“Their methodical nature means they have checklists for their checklists,” he says. “With an acute eye for detail, they fret over the exact shade of white for the tablecloths and the precise bloom of each flower.” They become best friends with their wedding coordinator, too, and they probably have their florist’s number as an emergency contact in their phone.

That said, all of this attention to detail means Virgo is prone to completely falling apart should one thing go awry. “Their pursuit of flawlessness is both their driving force and their downfall, as they risk getting lost in the minutiae rather than basking in the excitement of their upcoming marriage,” he says.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libras, ruled by the planet Venus and represented by the scales, are lovers of beauty and harmony, says Wang. That means they want a big, gorgeous wedding that’s the epitome of elegance and balance, and yet, as they plan, they experience moments of indecision that stop them right in their tracks.

“The inherent desire for everything to ‘feel right’ can turn choosing a venue or a band into a Herculean task,” he says. This air sign has high standards, a lengthy guest list, and a million and one ideas for what they want their big day to include, and their mind is always whirling a mile a minute.

A Libra will go on a years-long saga of planning, canceling, and rescheduling, so it’s no wonder they feel stressed out. As Wang says, “Their relentless search for perfection is not just about their standards, but also about impressing their guests, often leading them to overextend themselves both emotionally and financially.”

Sources:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor

Stina Garbis, astrologer