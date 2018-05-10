17 Movies Streaming On Amazon Prime With Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Scores
If you're in the mood for a really good movie — like, highly rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes — then boy do is this a list for you. Even better, these movies are all streaming on Amazon Prime. So if you have access to an account, simply log on, find the movie, kick back, and enjoy your chosen cinematic masterpiece.
Of course, there will always be a special place in my heart for "bad" movies with terrible reviews, and super low ratings online. But sometimes, a lady just wants to watch something good, you know? If a movie was beloved by critics, if it won awards, or if it had excellent acting, then I'm all about that, too.
When you're in the mood for an extra good movie, the "certified fresh" seal of approval on Rotten Tomatoes — which simply means a movie has a high score on the site's ratings system, called the Tomatometer — can come in handy. We've all peeked at Rotten Tomatoes, to check a score and see their rating before checking out a flick. But the movie decision-making process can still be difficult. Here are 17 movies of all types and genres, that share on thing in common: a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.
1'The Florida Project'
The Florida Project takes place outside Disney World, where a young mother and her daughter spend two very different summers hanging out and working around their motel room. The five-year-old has a magical time, running around and eating ice cream with friends, while her mom fights to keep them afloat. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96 percent, it's definitely one you'll want to check out. (I may or may not have already watched it six times.)
2'Night Of The Living Dead'
If you're in the mood for an old time-y horror flick, check out the original version of Night Of The Living Dead, which has an astounding 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Yes, it has some cheesy moments. And sure, a few scenes may seem dated. But that's part of what makes it so great.
3'What We Do In The Shadows'
This movie is hilarious. It follows the lives of four vampires, documentary-style, as they have roommate meetings, go out to bars, and argue over who's going to do the chores. With Jemaine Clement (remember him from Flight of the Conchords?), and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96, this is one you need to watch ASAP.
4'The Big Sick'
This romantic comedy, written by Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 98 percent. And for good reason. It follows Gordon's real life story of how she met Nanjiani, how she got sick, and how they handled it as a couple. It's touching and sweet, but also super funny.
5'Moonlight'
Moonlight has a score of 98, which makes sense seeing as the film won an Oscar for Best Picture, and Mahershala Ali won for Best Supporting Actor. The film follows the story of a young man growing up in Miami, and has such a wide variety of themes, it really will have something for everyone.
6'After The Storm'
After the Storm has a 97 percent rating for its touching storyline about a man learning how to rebuild his life, and find meaning as a father.
7'Bull Durham'
This '80s romantic comedy has a 97 percent rating. So if you'd like to spend 107 minutes with a young Kevin Costner and Susan Surandon — and maybe learn a few lessons about love and baseball — this may be your best bet.
8'Goldfinger'
This 1967 James Bond flick has a rating of 97 percent, and is why we now all know the phrase, "Martini. Shaken, not stirred."
9'His Girl Friday'
If you want to kick back and watch a classic, His Girl Friday is an excellent choice. Carey Grant and Rosalind Russell have amazing onscreen chemistry, making it easy to see why this film has a high rating, at 98 percent.
10'Love & Friendship'
Based on a Jane Austen novel, Love & Friendship stars Kate Beckinsale and Chloë Sevigny. It's witty and features multitudes of strong female characters. And with a score of 97, is not one you should pass up.
11'The Wizard of Oz'
If it's been a minute since you last sat down and watched The Wizard of Oz, now's your chance to change that! We all know this movie is a delightful classic (it has a near-perfect score of 99 percent) but it's easy to forget just how good it is.
12'Particle Fever'
Interested in The Large Hadron Collider? Or science in general? Then check out Particle Fever, a documentary with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96 percent.
13'Short Term 12'
Yay for independent movies featuring Brie Larson! Short Term 12 is a touching story following a woman who cares for troubled teens. And (not shocking at all) it has a score of 99 percent.
14'ILO ILO'
Want to see a movie with a perfect 100 score? Then check out Ilo Ilo, which is set in 1990s Singapore, and follows a family as they deal with financial crisis.
15'The Sweet Hereafter'
Another perfect scorer, The Sweet Hereafter is a Canadian drama perfect for folks who love '90s films about court cases.
16'The Hurt Locker'
Katherine Bigelow's The Hurt Locker, a thriller about the Iraq war, is well-known for winning an Oscar for Best Picture back in 2008. It has a score of 97 percent.
17'Sound City'
For all the music lovers out there — and lovers of films with scores of 100 — Sound City is where it's at. It's all about rock 'n roll.
These movies are all certified fresh, according to Rotten Tomatoes. And, they're all streaming on Amazon Prime. Really, what more could you want?