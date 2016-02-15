The movie's preview on Netflix's homepage might look like your average rom-com, but its description reads like a low-budget porno: "Tired of the emotional hassles of relationships, two girlfriends keep a pair of unemployed construction workers around in a 'strictly sexual' role." The title of this would-be art-house classic? Strictly Sexual, a 2008 straight-to-video steamy flick masquerading as a romantic comedy. It's actually one of the most vanilla borderline-softcore movies available on Netflix, famous for its no-porn policy — these 19 dirty movies on Netflix, parading as actual "cinema," all tread a line between actually having a plot and just depicting people boning. They're misleading — many of the previews for these movies on Netflix's streaming site look like either raunchy comedies à la Will Ferrell or serious romantic dramas like Blue is the Warmest Color, but upon further investigation, they're unrated dirty romps with premises loosely based on those more famous, and often actually cinematic, forebears.

Strictly Sexual isn't even particularly explicit, despite its NR rating. But its clickbait-y title earned it a spot at the top of Hulu's all-time most-watched films as of 2010, according to NPR. In contrast, many of Netflix's similarly titled offerings don't have quite as wide an audience (and possess dismally low Rotten Tomatoes scores), though their premises are equally dirty — and their scenes far more explicit. (Hooking Up, a movie about college boys getting it on with high school girls in graphic style, is somehow a movie that actually got made.) Frat houses, bachelor/bachelorette parties, summer camp, off-limits neighbors — the tropes are well-worn, allowing these movies to masquerade as knockoff romantic comedies while offering something a bit more dirty. Really, 10 Rules for Sleeping Around has nothing in common with 10 Things I Hate About You. This might be your thing — no judgment if so — but you should just know what you're getting into.

1. A Perfect Ending

The dramatic thrust of this film is given to lines like, "It's important we eat dinner as a family," and, "I spent my whole life trying to be perfect." If that doesn't say it all, A Perfect Ending features the burgeoning relationship between a suburban housewife with a floundering marriage (a friend suggests she take a lover — "a woman") and a high-class escort from a service aimed at "educating" its clients.

2. Newness

Newness tells the story of Martin and Gabi, two looking-for-love (or at least the next hookup) millennials that meet on a dating app. Their sexy relationship isn’t without its bumps, however, when the complications of exclusivity and boredom leads the couple to embark on a unique agreement in hopes of keeping their relationship feeling “new.”

3. Below Her Mouth

Below Her Mouth is about a fashion editor who begins an affair with another woman, before her wedding to a man named Rile. Indiewire said the movie "feels like an attempt to singlehandedly correct every misrepresentation of lesbian sex ever put onscreen," in its review in 2017.

4. Sleeping With Other People

Sleeping With Other People is the rom-com that debates the question of whether two serial-cheaters can keep their relationship platonic in order to protect their friendship. The 2015 film stars Jason Sudeikis, Alison brie, Adam Scott, Amanda Peet, and Jason Mantzoukas and is equal parts charming as it is ~sexy~.

5. Amar

Feeling nostalgic to recall your first love? Check out Amar: A Spanish romance about two people falling in love for the first time and the harsh realities, and heightened bliss, that can come with that experience.

6. Loving Annabelle

The 2006 romance, Loving Annabelle, tells the story of a teacher who has to navigate her sexual feelings for an unruly student, Annabelle.

7. Love

In Love, Murphy recalls the steamy relationship he and his former lover had years ago after getting word that she may be missing.

8. Hot Girls Wanted

A documentary looking at realities and young women involved in amateur porn.

9. God's Own Country

God's Own Country tells the story of a farmer whose own inner repression is released with the arrival of a new migrant farm worker. Johnny's journey is all about discovering his sexuality and understanding his physical attraction to Gheorghe in this award-winning film.

10. Y Tu Mamá También

A boy's trip turns into a sexually-charged Y Tu Mamá También, directed by Alfonso Cuarón (the director behind Roma, Gravity, and many more critically-acclaimed films). Y Tu Mamá También was Oscar-nominated and contains some very sensual sex scenes.

11. Sex Doll

A high-priced call girl falls for a young man who's more than he seems, but to those controlling her, love is a dangerous obstacle to business.

12. Under The Skin

Scarlett Johansson plays an alien entity luring men to their doom in this heady, abstract sci-fi thriller.

13. Berlin Syndrome

A young photographer is kidnapped and held hostage after heading home with a disturbed date in this psychological thriller.

14. Concussion (2013)

After a knock on the head, a housewife decides to become a high-end callgirl, but has trouble reconciling the two halves of her life.

15. Cam

A cam girl struggling to reach the top discovers she's been booted out of her account...by a more successful version of herself.

17. Sliver

Sharon Stone moves into a high-tech apartment building where she's both voyeur and viewed (by Stephen Baldwin, no less).

18. Tree Of Blood

This steamy Spanish drama follows a young couple whose book about their families' shared history threatens to uncover scandalous secrets that could tear them apart.

19. Lust Stories

An anthology of films focused on Indian women's sexuality and desires.

Editor's note: This post has been updated in March 2020 with current titles. Additional reporting done by Allison Piwowarski.