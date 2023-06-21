The Best Eye Makeup Look For Each Zodiac Sign

Applying rhinestones all over your eyelids is such an Aries move. The same is true for Scorpios and their love of smoky shadow, and Geminis with neon liner. Each zodiac sign has a go-to eye makeup look that so perfectly matches their personality, it almost makes you want to laugh.

Each zodiac sign’s element plays a major role in determining how they like to look, says astrologer Stina Garbis, which is helpful whether you’re affirming your current style or experimenting with new makeup to find what feels right.

For a quick rundown, water signs like dreamy makeup looks with a touch of mystery, Garbis tells Bustle, while earth signs are more into natural lashes and subtle eyeshadows. Meanwhile, fire signs often want to be bold and over-the-top, while air signs appreciate funky trends and makeup artistry.

While it’s always fun to play around with makeup, experimenting with the beauty trend that matches your zodiac sign just might reveal your new go-to lewk. Below, an astrologer reveals each zodiac sign’s match in eye makeup heaven — scroll through for major beauty inspo.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

No one’s surprised when Aries shows up to the party with an over-the-top beauty look. “They go for a bold eye with extreme colors, false lashes, heavy liner, and sometimes even colored contacts,” Garbis says. “There’s nothing understated here — they like to go big.” Sometimes Aries even fall into the anti-beauty category with their looks. Think Doja Cat’s recent vampire makeup.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As an earth sign, Taurus likes to keep things natural when it comes to their eye makeup, but that doesn’t mean they don’t turn out. “They go for a barely-there look with light liner and nude tones,” Garbis says. As a sign ruled by Venus, their beautifully simple makeup screams “I woke up like this” — in the best way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As an air sign, Geminis are known for being a little out there. And that totally explains their undying love for graphic and neon eyeliner in shades of lemon yellow, hot pink, and electric blue. “They like to be different and may geek out on their eye makeup,” says Garbis, which is why their makeup drawers are packed with every brand and color under the sun. When drawing on designs, their main goal is to create a one-of-a-kind look that’ll strike up a fun conversation.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This water sign is extra dreamy and in touch with their emotions — and that tends to play out in their makeup choices. Think ethereal iridescent eyeshadows, mermaidcore pastels, and extra-long lashes that draw attention to their eyes. According to Garbis, Cancer tends to go for waterproof mascara, too, as they’re prone to tears. (Mood.)

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leo’s collection of faux lashes is extensive, to say the least. There’s no such thing as too long, too bold, or too glittery. As a fire sign, they love the attention they get when wearing extra looks, whether they’re at work, at a get-together, or at the grocery store. According to Garbis, Leos are also big fans of glitter and winged eyeliner, especially if it creates a sultry cat-eye effect.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

As an earth sign, Virgo likes to keep things subtle and dewy when it comes to their eye makeup. They love a slick of mascara, a laminated brow, and impeccably moisturized skin, says Garbis. It’s why every Virgo’s makeup bag contains skin care-makeup hybrids like lash-nourishing mascaras, and conditioning brow gels.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libra, another sign ruled by Venus, tends to be very aware of trends, which is why they immediately stocked up on lavender eyeshadow the moment it became popular. Not only is the air sign drawn to all things new and interesting, but they also live for makeup that makes them feel romantic and lovely. Catch them layering shadow all the way up to their brows while adding lots of glitter for a Euphoria-esque look.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

As the mysterious water sign of the zodiac, Scorpio is all about playing up their eyes with layers of mascara and smoky, smudged liner, says Garbis. They love the poetry and intrigue that comes from wearing makeup that looks like it was applied three days ago. They’re also into sultry siren eyes and mascara that plays up their eye color so they can stun everyone they pass with a single glance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If a Sagittarius is going to a party, a concert, or even just to brunch, you can bet they’ll arrive with stunning metallic shadow and gobs of eyeliner. “They’re hard to miss in a dark, crowded room,” Garbis says, thanks to their love of glitter. Typically, this fire sign is too busy venturing around to think about their style, so they truly enjoy experimenting and doing the most when it’s time to dress up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

As a practical earth sign, Capricorn likes to keep their eye makeup simple with a coat of black mascara, a mini winged liner, and a hint of neutral shadow. “They like makeup that’s classy, understated, and hard to mess up,” says Garbis. It’s why they put most of their energy into creating a flawless base with matte primers — and they always shop for all-day-wear options. The goal? To arrive back home after a long day with eyeliner that’s still perfectly in place.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarius loves simple makeup that packs a punch, which is why they’re drawn to bright blush that blends straight up into their shadow for an all-over rosy glow. “This sign likes to be a little bit different, but they like to keep things simple at the same time,” Garbis explains. Draped blush is super easy to create at home, but it still gives off an artsy, sophisticated vibe.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Nothing speaks to a Pisces’ heart quite like balletcore eye makeup, says Garbis. This entails everything from frosty pink eyeshadows, white liner, and doll-like lashes that give off a dreamy quality. Pin your hair into a ballerina-style bun to show it all off.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer