Movies can take us into insane new worlds beyond our wildest imaginations. Sometimes, audiences are shown a completely different perspective altogether, and occasionally, the new world shown on-screen is a sexy one. There are plenty of "regular" movies so graphic they are essentially porn, many of which can be pretty cool — while others might be a little off-putting to some audiences. Still, there is always something interesting to see (or to peak at from behind your fingers out of slight embarrassment).

There are a few films out there that are so intense sexually that even if they are serious narratives, watching them almost feels like watching porn. These are the movies you definitely do not want to accidentally watch with your granny.

It's good to keep your mind open and your perspectives varied, so no matter what your taste in movies, it's not the worst idea to give at least one or two of the films below a chance, if you haven't done so already. Just make sure to take a cold shower afterwards, or in the case of the scary films on this list, sleep with the light on afterwards. As long as you're prepared these practically-porntastic movies will be a great time for you.

1. Shame (2004)

This Steve McQueen directed movie is all about a sex addict, played by Michael Fassbender, trying to hide his private life from his sister, Sissy, who decides to move in with him indefinitely. It's a little dark, so it might not be for everyone. "We’re not bad people,” Sissy tells him. "We just come from a bad place."

If you're a Fassbender or McQueen fan, this is definitely a must-see flick. Head's up, though — his sister has a history of cutting and suicide, which could be a little triggering for some viewers.

2. Basic Instinct (1992)

Sharon Stone takes femme fatale to the next level when she plays a crime novelist accused of murdering her own husband. She and the detective investigating her crime, played by Michael Douglas, have the sexiest, most twisted relationship. It's so messed up, in fact, that he's pretty OK with ignoring her probable guilt in the murder. If, for any reason, you haven't seen this '90s classic, now is the time.

3. Last Tango In Paris (1972)

In this movie, Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider play two people who meet while looking to buy the same apartment but then continue to carry on an affair with each other. The catch? They never learn each other's names, which makes it all the hotter (if you're into that sort of thing, of course). This movie takes "friends with benefits" to a whole new level and might make you rethink whether or not ghosting is such a bad thing.

4. Good Luck Chuck (2007)

The movie is dumb AF — how could something starring Dane Cook as a "good luck charm" and Jessica Biel not be? But even if the premise is a little messed up (women have no-strings attached sex with Cook's character and then find their "true love" shortly after), he intense sex montage in this movie is more graphic than my teenage self was ever prepared to see, back when Good Luck Chuck came out. I still blush when I think of it.

5. Showgirls (1995)

A movie about a young drifter who happens to be a Vegas stripper trying to be a showgirl is bound to have some sexy scenes. This movie, starring even got an NC-17 rating when it first came out for nudity, erotic sexuality throughout, and sexual violence. It was also shocking for so many people at the time, given that its star, Elizabeth Berkeley, was best known for playing good girl Jesse Spano on Saved By The Bell at the time.

6. The Fifty Shades Of Grey Series

E.L. James changed the entire book industry when her self-published novel, 50 Shades Of Grey became a viral sensation, making appearances at suburban book clubs all over the country. It was only a matter of time that someone turned the books into movies and they do not disappoint.

7. Nymphomaniac (2013)

In this incredibly graphic movie, Joe (Charlotte Gainsbourg) tells Seligman (Stellan Skarsgård) all about her various sex-capades with flashback details. He tries to analyze the whole thing, but it's not really something you can break down like that, especially if you're not a licensed therapist and are instead just a very interested person.

8. Boogie Nights (1997)

A movie about the porn industry obviously has some sexy bits. In the film, Mark Wahlberg is a teenage bus boy who is discovered by a porn producer and his entire life is upended. There is full frontal male nudity which is rare — although Wahlberg reportedly wore a prosthetic. "What Mark Wahlberg did in that movie was all sorts of things that he had to absolutely commit to,” the director of photography Robert Elswit told Grantland. “He had to put a prosthetic cock on his own cock, you know what I mean? That’s asking an awful lot of an actor, honestly.”

9. The End Of The Affair (1999)

Before Ralph Fiennes was Voldemort in Harry Potter, he was playing one half of a couple having an affair during World War II. The film is a sexy, emotional ride if you like a little narrative with your romance.

10. Porky's (1981)

Put a high school comedy and a lot of sex together and what do you have? Porky's. There's action, there's voyeurism, and there's lots of dirty talk. It's kind of a classic.

11. Antichrist (2009)

Violent sex is a huge and disturbing part of this Danish film. There are also a lot of dead bodies tangled up in the roots of trees, dead foxes, and ticks. This movie is not for the faint of heart, but if you have a kink for horror, this is the movie for you. It was also the talk of every single film festival the year it came out, so it's art, not porn.

12. Cruising (1980)

In Cruising, Al Pacino plays an undercover cop trying to solve the serial murders of gay men by going undercover in gay S&M and leather bars. There's a lot of sexy stuff going down at those bars that's pretty steamy to watch — until the movie gets a little scary. You can cover your eyes during those parts.

13. Caligula (1979)

This 1979 pornographic historical drama was funded by Penthouse, so you know it's going to get sexy. There's un-simulated sex, people! This film is about a half step away from porn.

It's crazy to think about some of the stuff able to be seen in these films. But hey, who's complaining?