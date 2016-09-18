Movies can take us to new worlds beyond our wildest imaginations. Sometimes, audiences are shown a completely different perspective altogether, and occasionally, the new world shown on-screen is a sexy one. There are plenty of "regular" movies so graphic they are essentially porn, many of which can be pretty good, even while others might be a little off-putting to some audiences. Still, there is always something interesting to see (or to peek at from behind your fingers out of slight embarrassment).

There are a few films out there that are so sexually intense that even if they are serious narratives, watching them almost feels like watching porn. These are the erotic movies you definitely do not want to accidentally watch with your family.

It's good to keep your mind open and your perspectives varied, so no matter what your taste in movies, it's not the worst idea to give at least one or two of the films below a chance if you haven't done so already. Just make sure to take a cold shower afterward. As long as you're prepared for the idea of a non-porn movie having some pretty graphic and steamy scenes, these practically-porn movies will be a great time for you.

1. Shame (2011)

This Steve McQueen-directed movie is about a sex addict named Brandon Sullivan played by Michael Fassbender who is trying to hide his private life from his sister, Sissy, played by Carey Mulligan. When Sissy decides to move in with Brandon indefinitely, his addictive escapades encounter a roadblock.

But Sissy's own mental health becomes an issue and the siblings' history reveals why they may have such trouble forming relationships. "We're not bad people,” Sissy tells him. "We just come from a bad place."

It's a little dark, so it might not be for everyone. But if you're a Fassbender or McQueen fan, this is definitely a must-see flick. Head's up, though — his sister has a history of cutting and suicide, which could be a little triggering for some viewers.

Streaming on Cinemax Go. Available to rent on Amazon, Vudu, and iTunes.

2. Basic Instinct (1992)

Sharon Stone takes femme fatale to the next level when she plays a crime novelist accused of murdering a famous rock star. Stone's Catherine Tramell has written a book that mimics the real-life murder. She and Nick Curran, the detective investigating her crime, played by Michael Douglas, have the sexiest, most twisted relationship. It's so messed up, in fact, that he's pretty OK with ignoring her probable guilt in the murder. If, for any reason, you haven't seen this '90s neo-noir classic, now is the time.

Streaming on Showtime Anytime. Available to buy on Amazon. Available to rent on Vudu and iTunes.

3. Last Tango In Paris (1973)

In this Bernardo Berlotucci film, Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider play two people who meet while looking to buy the same apartment but then continue to carry on an affair with each other. The catch? They never learn each other's names, which makes it all the hotter (if you're into that sort of thing, of course). This movie takes "friends with benefits" to a whole new level and might make you rethink whether or not ghosting is such a bad thing.

Fair warning, however: There is a depiction of sexual assault in this film that, years later, Schneider revealed that, "Bertolucci and Brando had planned this violent scene without telling the actress, Schneider. So she genuinely felt violated and traumatized in the moment."

Available to rent on Amazon and Vudu.

4. Good Luck Chuck (2007)

The movie is dumb AF — how could something starring Dane Cook as a "good luck charm" and Jessica Biel not be? But even if the premise is a little messed up (women have no-strings-attached sex with Cook's character and then find their "true love" shortly after), the intense sex montage in this movie is more graphic than my teenage self was ever prepared to see, back when Good Luck Chuck came out. I still blush when I think of it.

Streaming on Showtime Anytime. Available to rent on Vudu.

5. Showgirls (1995)

A movie about a young drifter who happens to be a Las Vegas stripper trying to be a proper Vegas showgirl is bound to have some sexy scenes. This movie, starring Elizabeth Berkley of Saved by the Bell fame, even got an NC-17 rating when it first came out for nudity, erotic sexuality throughout, and sexual violence. It was also shocking for so many people at the time, given that its star was best known for playing good girl Jesse Spano on the popular teen sitcom at the time.

Streaming on HBO Max.

6. The Fifty Shades Of Grey Series (2015-2018)

E.L. James changed the entire book industry when her self-published novel, 50 Shades Of Grey became a viral sensation, making appearances at suburban book clubs all over the country. It was only a matter of time that someone turned the books into movies and they do not disappoint.

Dakota Johnson stars as Anastasia "Ana" Steele, a literature student assigned to interview mysterious millionaire Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan.) As the two grow closer, he slowly introduces her to the sexual world of BDSM. These three books and movies are definitely not Shakespeare, but they're addictive and sexy.

All three available to rent on Amazon, Vudu, and iTunes.

7. Nymphomaniac Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 (2013)

In this incredibly graphic two-part movie from controversial director Lars Von Trier, Joe (Charlotte Gainsbourg) tells Seligman (Stellan Skarsgård) all about her various sex-capades with flashback details. The story begins with her teenage trysts to her life as a 50-year-old, self-diagnosed nymphomaniac. Seligman tries to analyze the whole thing, but it's not really something you can break down like that, especially if you're not a licensed therapist and are instead just a very interested person. The double-feature also stars Shia LaBeouf, Christian Slater, Jamie Bell, Uma Thurman, Willem Dafoe, and Connie Nielsen.

Both available to rent on Amazon.

8. Boogie Nights (1997)

A movie about the porn industry obviously has some sexy bits. In the film, Mark Wahlberg is a teenage busboy who is discovered by a porn producer and his entire life is upended. There is full-frontal male nudity which is rare — although Wahlberg reportedly wore a prosthetic. "What Mark Wahlberg did in that movie was all sorts of things that he had to absolutely commit to," the director of photography Robert Elswit told Grantland. "He had to put a prosthetic cock on his own cock, you know what I mean? That's asking an awful lot of an actor, honestly."

Streaming on Showtime Anytime. Available to rent on Vudu and iTunes.

9. Antichrist (2009)

Violent sex is a huge and disturbing part of this Danish film also from Lars Von Trier. There are also a lot of dead bodies tangled up in the roots of trees, dead foxes, and ticks. This movie is not for the faint of heart, but if you have a kink for horror, this is the movie for you. It was also the talk of every single film festival the year it came out, so it's art, not porn.

Available to rent on Amazon. Streaming on The Criterion Channel.

10. 365 Days (2020)

This erotic thriller is definitely turning heads and being called Poland's version of Fifty Shades of Grey. The steamy flick tells the story of Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) a Warsaw businesswoman who kidnapped by Massimo (Michele Morrone), the leader of an Italian crime family. He gives her 365 days to fall in love with him, and the sex scenes honestly rival anything in Fifty Shades. There is a very questionable consent part of the movie, so if you're willing to look past the fact that the main character is a prisoner, then this erotica might just be for you.

Streaming on Netflix.

11. Love (2015)

Ok, this one might legit just be porn... almost. When Gaspar Noé's Love premiered in 2015, the word on the street at the Cannes Film Festival was the fact that the film uses un-simulated sex scenes; all of the actors on screen are having real penetrative sex. But Love does include a charming story: Murphy, an American student reminisces about past relationships with two women in this experimental, dream-like film.

Available to rent on iTunes.

12. Blue Is The Warmest Color (2013)

This incredibly raw and graphic film tells the story of two young French women who begin a passionate relationship. It won the Palme D'or at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and stars Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos were also given the award for their incredibly vulnerable and exposed portrayal of the young lovers (not to mention the extensive and explicit sex scenes.) The movie even earned an NC-17 rating stateside, so you know where you're headed here.

Streaming on Netflix.

13. Newness (2017)

Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa star in this sexy romance about a couple who decide to explore hook up apps and open relationship culture. The sexual encounters get more intense as they try to one-up one another in their sexual conquests. The whole movie is set to a dream-like ambiance thanks to Like Crazy filmmaker Drake Doremus.

Streaming on Netflix.