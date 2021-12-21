Here's What 2022 Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign

The astrology of 2020 and 2021 blended together in a whirlwind of turmoil, tension, and change. But in 2022, the planets appear to have more refreshing and hopeful vibes in store. The coming year is full of exciting planetary transits and rare cosmic connections that will bring fresh opportunities and powerful growth periods for all zodiac signs, and knowing your 2022 horoscope can help you maximize on them.

We’re kicking off 2022 with some major cosmic energy shifts that’ll shape the direction of the year ahead. Just days before 2021 ends, abundant planet Jupiter enters dreamy Pisces, where it’ll sail for the majority of the year ahead. This ingress brings a sense of idealism and good luck to all zodiac signs, and a period of immense growth when it comes spirituality, creativity, and even romance. It also marks Jupiter’s departure from strict planet Saturn, which it’s been traveling alongside since 2020 — which will allow us all to feel a little bit more free and flexible.

Another important shift occurs in January 2022, when the North Node enters down-to-earth Taurus for the next year and a half. The North Node represents destiny and our collective direction in life, so this fateful shift inspires us to lean into our senses in order to find pleasure and get in touch with our values. It also ushers in a fresh set of eclipses, which will teach us a lot about power, security, and comfort throughout the course of the year.

We can also look forward to a year that’s relatively heavy in retrogrades, which means that taking things slow and making time to review our lives is a must. We’ll have four Mercury retrograde periods through the course of 2022 instead of the usual three. And while Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto all retrograde annually, both romance planet Venus and action planet Mars — which retrograde less frequently — will be backspinning during the course of 2022, too. This puts our love and sex lives up for review as well, so expect to level up your standards.

Now that you know the general vibes of the year ahead, peep the 2022 horoscope for your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is an important year for leveling up your spiritual game, doing some internal healing, and prioritizing self-care, Aries. You might find that trying some alternative forms of therapy or experimenting with mystical arts could lead to some major spiritual breakthroughs and deepen your connection with others. You’re brewing up all sorts of new ideas, all of which will begin emerging to the surface soon — but don’t rush yourself through these introspective planning stages! Retreating into a cocoon is the only way a caterpillar can transform into a butterfly, so allow 2022 to feed your soul.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This year will bring some gorgeous new connections into your life, Taurus, and grant you access to exciting new friendships that’ll support your growth. And having a like-minded crew of people around you is important, because with the North Node entering your sign, you’ll be leaning into your confidence and learning to trust yourself in entirely new ways. There are lots of lessons and changes headed your way in both the career and relationship department, so don’t be afraid to lean on your BFFs to stay steady. The planets may test your hearty reserve of patience in 2022, but they’ll also bring blessings that remind you that you’re never alone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You’re getting more serious about pursuing higher-minded interests and broadening your perspective on life, Gemini — and this year, you’ve got an auspicious chance to apply these expanded points of view to your career path. This is a powerful period for gaining success at work and leveling up your public image, so don’t be afraid of chasing your professional goals. Embracing your sense of authority, networking with your peers, and taking calculated risks can pay dividends. Just give yourself a break during the last couple months of the year, when Mars retrogrades through your sign. Use that period to rest, recharge, and reflect on the actions you’ve taken through 2022.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

After a heavy year, 2022 is blessing you with a lighthearted energy that’ll bring you out of your shell and help you embrace your adventurous side. It’s time to shift your focus outward by expanding your belief system and chasing your dreams, especially if it means stepping outside your comfort zone. Learning, traveling, and exploring are huge themes for you in 2022, so it’s a fabulous time to consider taking a big trip or pursuing higher education. These new experiences will also feed you all sorts of creative inspiration, so look out for new opportunities to collaborate or express your ideas.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You’re entering an extensive period of internal growth, Leo, so expect to transform yourself in every way. You’ve been learning a ton about relationships and what you want to commit to, but this year will bring plenty of changes when it comes to both home and career, too. While there may be a lot of shifts to navigate, that simply means there’s lots of space to start manifesting the life you truly want. Your spiritual power is at an all-time high, so lean into your mystical side and tap into your deepest desires. You can make anything happen.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your relationships are being blessed with loads of luck and growth opportunities this year, Virgo — so if you’ve been looking for love, lean into this magic. Current partnerships could deepen immensely throughout 2022, and if you’re single, a reliable new partner could enter your life, too. It’s a beautiful time to commit to the things and people that support your growth. You’ll also be challenged to communicate more effectively this year, so embrace your mutable nature and find new ways to express your ideas.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Time to get focused, Libra. Are they a crush or are they marriage material? Is this a fleeting interest or a lifelong passion? You’re learning to be more deliberate about your time and decisive about what brings you joy for the longterm. You’re in store for a highly productive year, so use this burst of practical-minded energy to get organized and slay your goals. As you get clearer on what you want, your resources may shift, too — so look out for unexpected raises or investment opportunities that can help you level up financially.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Overall, this year marks a serious period of release for you, Scorpio. The South Node enters your sign, flushing out anything that’s no longer serving your true purpose and making room for more stable relationships and commitments to enter your life. Instead of following old patterns in 2022, it’s important to lead with your heart. By embracing the things that make you feel excited about life, you’ll find your way to the opportunities that are meant for you. You may also find that this is a lucky time when it comes to romance, so no matter how many changes take place in your love life, trust that there will be no shortage of passion or pleasure.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You’re doing a lot of growing up right now, Sag. You’re learning serious lessons around communication and finding a new groove when it comes to your daily grind — all of which will ultimately make you feel so much steadier. Speaking of steadiness, finding your “dream home” and spending time with family could jump higher up on your priority list this year, too. A jet-setter like you may not aways see the value in investing in your home life, but having a home-base that feels safe — whether it’s an emotional or physical one — is the key to being able to embrace your free-spirited nature. This year is a time to fill your own cup.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You’re kicking off the year with Venus retrograde in your sign, which gets some of the more difficult lessons about love out of the way right off the bat. And with Venus’ post-backspin glow-up on your side, you’ll find that you’re able to communicate your ideas to the world in important new ways this year. Self-expression is super important, so perhaps it’s time to start a podcast, blog, or social media page where you can interact with people more meaningfully and give your ideas a home outside of your head. Lots of changes and opportunities are coming up in the realms of friendships and dating, too, so embrace your hopes, wishes, and passions.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Last year we entered what some astrologers refer to as the Age Of Aquarius, which has been a period of immense personal growth in your life. In 2022, you have a chance to apply what you’re learning. Shifts relating to your career are on the horizon, and you might find some new direction when it comes to your professional aspirations — which could affect your private life or even bring you a chance to move to a new location. All in all, these upgrade spell luck when it comes to money. With fateful changes taking place at work and lots of growth opportunities hitting your financial sector, your ability to manifest abundance is higher than ever!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

2022 is a year of bountiful blessings for you, Pisces! Your traditional ruling planet, Jupiter, is gracing your sign with its presence for most of 2022, which ups your manifesting power to transcendental degrees. This is a gorgeous time to embrace everything that makes you you — your creativity, your empathy, your daydreams, and your idealism. People will have an easier time seeing your true colors and resonating with your soul’s vibrations. You can accomplish anything you put your mind to now — just make sure your endeavors align with your spirituality, too, as honoring your inner truth is important.