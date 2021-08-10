Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 10, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 10, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains in hardworking Virgo, continuing the productivity from yesterday. As such, we’re in the mood for multitasking and checking off the items on our to-do list. Although, maintaining our focus could be a challenge. Mercury (the planetary ruler of Virgo) is in visionary Leo and making an opposition to expansive Jupiter in Aquarius for the entire day. Together, this cosmic combo inspires us to focus a little less on the details and more on the big picture, which could have us missing important information or steps.

The best way to harness the cosmic energy of the day is by cutting down distractions and keeping our eyes on the prize. With the Virgo moon teaming up with the lightening-quick energy of Uranus in Taurus at midday, we get help in figuring out what we need to drop or cut out entirely so it doesn’t bog us down.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

Try not to get too far ahead of yourself when it comes to launching or executing a plan. Taking your time can help you with avoiding unnecessary stress and hiccups down the road.

Be mindful of making your work life the sole focus of your attention today. Make space for a little fun. Give yourself a break. Spend some quality time with the people you love.

You’re feeling the urge to jump into something new. Use that energy to finish what’s already on your plate instead. If you’ve been suffering a creative block, stillness triggers an a-ha moment.

It’s time for you to talk money today. Perhaps you need to make a request for a bigger salary or ask someone to start paying their fair share. Speak up to get what you want.

You’re a generous person, but with your resources and bandwidth being so limited these days, it’s best not to promise more than you can deliver. Give only what you can actually afford.

It could be easy to throw yourself into every task that comes across your desk or screen today. Some advice? Don’t. You need a time out. Block out some time on your schedule to take care of you.

Take care that you’re not putting out content or oversharing on something you’re doing just for the sake of being or appearing busy. It’s OK to wait until you have something more relevant to say.

If you get the chance to put yourself in the spotlight, take it. Don’t second guess yourself. You don’t need to be perfect or a know-it-all. All you need to do is let the real you shine through.

Avoid taking on too many tasks when it comes to something you’re working toward. It’s best to focus on doing one big thing rather than getting distracted with a bunch of little things.

You’re feeling the pull to let your guard down and tell someone what’s in your heart. Try not to overthink it, as the risk you take today will be rewarded. Intimacy takes courage.

You’re without a doubt a smart and capable person, but someone could have something valuable to teach you today. Being open to learn is a sign of a true genius.

Instead of going it alone today, look into getting an accountability partner or hiring a person to help you with getting things done. They can cover the ground that you’re missing.