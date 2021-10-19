Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 19, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 19, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It’s a high-energy kind of a day as the moon remains in ambitious Aries. As a result, we’re feeling ambitious too now that most of the planets are no longer retrograde and we can move forward again. The Aries moon gets the day off to an enthusiastic start as she meets up with Venus in adventurous Sagittarius in the early morning. Under this Moon-Venus combo, we can expect discussions, new ventures, and interactions with others to lead to positive outcomes or relationships.

Meanwhile, the moon in Aries encourages us to set aside time for fun too, as too much work can get boring. With Aries being an energetic and passionate sign, the day also offers the opportunity to find fun in getting physical or working up a sweat. Putting time into something you’re excited about can also bring a bit of joy too. Of course, as tomorrow’s full moon in Aries approaches, we’ll just need to make sure to keep our temper and ego in check if possible.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

You’re ready to rush in and save the day, but you may need to focus on your self-care and take the time out to nourish yourself. Meanwhile, as your optimism grows, so does your confidence.

Your energy is running low, making today the perfect time for you to slow down and take it easy without feeling guilty. Avoid spending time with those that drain your batteries.

You're in the mood to connect with your friends or the community around you. Doing something kind for others also does something kind for you. Hint: You’ll feel good.

You could receive praise or reward for something you’ve been working hard on. Make sure to stop and appreciate yourself and your accomplishment. You’ve come a long way.

You might be feeling extra opinionated today but before you go off on a rant, ask yourself if what you're adding to the conversation is helpful. Share joy and inspiration.

You often have no qualms about helping others but today you're reminded that for now, your mission is to start doing more to give back to yourself. Be a little selfish with your time.

While partnerships are where you often shine, today you're reminded that your time and energy are valuable. Seek out those that are worth your investment. Your effort will be reciprocated.

You have a lot on your plate today, but know that you don't have to be perfect or do things just right in order to be effective or good. You just need to love what you do.

You're in a more upbeat mood today and romance is in the air. You can love yourself by only entertaining the things that your heart is truly invested in. Fun is the priority today.

Go where you feel loved and supported today, whether it’s with family or friends that feel like family. Being around your peeps can lend you the calm and encouragement you need now.

Know that your words and ideas hold a tremendous amount of value. Keep this in mind as you could attract an opportunity based on your smarts or skillset. Move with confidence.

You’re focused on your finances today and you might be feeling some discomfort around how much money you’re earning. It’s time to go after the job you want or raise your prices.