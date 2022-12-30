Here's Your New Year's Eve Weekend Horoscope

Astrologer Nina Kahn, author of Astrology for Life and Wander the Stars, shares every zodiac sign’s horoscope for New Year’s Eve weekend, Dec. 31, 2022 - Jan. 1, 2023.

Bust out the disco balls and bottles of bubbly, because New Year’s weekend is here! The planets have promised us a sweet and happy transition from one calendar year to the next — at least as far as the current astrology is concerned — so all zodiac signs can look forward to a chill weekend filled with moments of celebration and relaxation.

Saturday morning is full of sleepy vibes due to the quiet void-of-course moon, so give yourself permission to hit the snooze button and take things slow. Catch up on sleep to ensure you’ll last until midnight, or ease into the day by lounging in pajamas and having a lazy brunch. The moon enters sensuous Taurus just after 12 p.m. EST, upping our desire for pleasure, comfort, and luxury. Enjoy a relaxed day getting ready for the night’s festivities. Whether you spend New Years’ Eve at home listening to records by the fire or out on the town in your most fabulous party dress, make sure you’re milking life for all the beauty it has to offer.

Love planet Venus spends the weekend in alignment with obsessive Pluto, and their connection peaks just after midnight EST. This brings high potential for intense romantic desires on NYE — or perhaps just a mind-blowingly powerful New Year’s kiss! On Sunday, the moon positively connects with both the sun and wild-child planet Uranus, kicking off the day (and year!) with a sense of optimism and cheer, and bringing some unexpected excitement to the afternoon. The weekend wraps up with mental planet Mercury blowing a kiss to spiritual Neptune, casting an idealistic glow over our thoughts. It’s a wonderful time to say some positive affirmations or stay up late to chat about your dreams for the year ahead.

Read on for your horoscope for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 — and have happy new year!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This New Year’s weekend is a time to embrace the finer things in life, Aries. Plan something luxurious for NYE or treat yourself to a fancy spa day as a New Years’ Day treat. Delicious food, classy cocktails or mocktails, and your sparkliest outfits are an absolute must. A little indulgence during a special occasion never hurt anyone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Put yourself first this weekend and take the lead when it comes to making NYE plans, Taurus. You’ll have the most fun when you’re following your own desires instead of waiting for someone else to make all the decisions — and the people around you probably will, too! Don’t be surprised if you feel like breaking out of your comfort zone and doing something wild.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You’re usually a social butterfly, Gemini, but you might feel a little more introspective than usual this weekend. Even if your NYE plans have you busy and booked, try to set aside some solo time to reflect on your journey through 2022 and set some personal intentions for the year ahead. A few moments of restful solitude will do you good.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers can be homebodies, ‘tis true — but you’re coming out of your crab shell this weekend! You’re feeling extra social and community-oriented, so plan a group outing for NYE or take the lead on bringing friends together for a New Year’s Day hangout. Connecting with new people and widening your network is just what you need to feel revitalized.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You’re ultra in tune with your higher aspirations right now, Leo, so it’s a great time to jot down a list of New Year’s intentions and lay out a plan for how to achieve what you want. Just don’t get too caught up in the grind of the goal-crushing game — it’s important to get out and make some lasting memories with loved ones, too!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Time to branch out of your comfort zone and broaden your horizons, Virgo! Get out and try something new this weekend — whether it’s dinner at an unfamiliar restaurant or a day trip to someplace you’ve never visited. Even if you simply stay home, having some mind-expanding philosophical conversations with friends can offer the stimulation you’re craving.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You’re deep in your emotions this weekend, Libra, so you might be craving more spiritual reflection time. Honor your mystical side by doing a special New Year’s Eve ritual or working through your feelings in a journal entry. Processing and releasing all the under-the-surface stuff that’s built up over the past year will help you feel energetically lighter going into 2023.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It’s nice to ring in the new year with someone you care about — whether that’s a lover, a family member, or a best friend — so find your partner-in-NYE-crime and enjoy some quality time together. You’re appreciating the importance of your closest interpersonal connections now, so prioritizing some bonding time with your besties.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Being spontaneous is your thing, Sagittarius, but a little pre-planning will go a long way when it comes to having some stress-free fun. Make sure your personal responsibilities are taken care of before you head out to party for the weekend. If you tackle your to-do list first, you’ll have more space for fun.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You work hard all year long, Capricorn — but this is your season, and now’s the time to let loose! Having fun is the number one priority on your agenda this weekend, so shake off any seriousness and follow your heart toward whatever makes you feel playful and inspired. There may even be some fun NYE flirtations happening, so stay open to romance, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Why go out for NYE when you could cuddle up on your couch with everything you need for a good time at your fingertips? Quality chill time is beckoning you now, Aquarius — so even if you have some social plans, balance it out by recharging in your sanctuary and basking in the glorious comforts of your home.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This is an especially social few days for you, Pisces, and you’ve probably got plenty of desirable options on your calendar for potential New Year’s fun — so get out there and start enjoying the good vibes! Going out, meeting people, and having conversations will fill your weekend with magic. Stay present and savor the excitement of the moment.