The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Always Know The Right Thing To Say

Whether you’re looking for dating advice, a pep talk, or just someone fun to chat with while you go on a long walk, certain zodiac signs immediately spring to mind thanks to their sparkling communication skills. They’re funny and witty, but they also stand out thanks to their tactful, articulate way with words.

Some zodiac signs always know the perfect thing to say, and it’s all thanks to their chatty ruling planets, empathetic elements, and other astrological traits that make them extra good at listening and understanding. To say the right thing, you actually have to hear what another person is saying to you — and they seem to hit the mark every time.

These signs will hear you out and offer the perfect comforting words, all while giving you the best hug, but they also know the right thing to say in group settings, too. If there’s tension in the air, they’ll turn on their diplomatic side and smooth everything over in only a few sentences.

They know what needs to be said to fix an argument or put people at ease, and they also know how it needs to be said, which is just as important. Keep reading below for the zodiac signs who always say the right thing.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

Ruled by Mercury, the planet of wit and communication, people with Virgo placements are a well of information, advice, and wise words. Similar to Gemini, their fellow Mercury-ruled sign, they excel in intellect and adaptability, but thanks to their practical earth sign energy, Virgos tend to be a bit more measured with their words.

Instead of talking just for funsies, a Virgo will perfectly tailor their conversation to you and your needs. If you’re looking for career advice, they’ll treat your next brunch date like a professional meeting as they lay out timelines and milestones for you to hit to achieve your dreams. If you need dating advice, they’ll magically morph into a relationship therapist.

No matter the situation, a Virgo will always chime in with the perfect response. They’ll charm everyone at a dinner party, and handle tricky social situations with ease — and they’re the best texters, too. You can count on them to keep a funny bit going in the group chat while also talking you through your toughest moments.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Catherine Costa/E+/Getty Images

If you need support, advice, or a bit of levity during a difficult moment, call a Libra. This Venus-ruled sign will be the voice of reason when your life goes awry. Represented by the scales, they’re good at providing perspective and bringing things back into balance, and as a chatty air sign, they’ll happily FaceTime with you for hours without running out of things to say. This sweet, friendly sign will even check in a few days later to see how you’re doing.

Libras give great one-on-one advice, but their communication skills stand out in a group. They’re the natural diplomats of the zodiac, which means they choose their words carefully and have a knack for smoothing over arguments. Is there tension at a get-together? A weird vibe in the room at a holiday party? A Libra will crack a joke and put everyone at ease.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Rifka Hayati/E+/Getty Images

People with Pisces in their chart can magically sense when you’re stressed or upset. As a water sign ruled by Neptune, the planet of compassion and creativity, they’re naturally caring, good with their words, and deeply intuitive.

It’s almost like the sign of the fish can read your mind and tell what you’re thinking. They’re naturally in tune with themselves and their inner world, meaning they tend to speak with an air of wisdom, comfort, and grace. They can see a problem from the outside and offer a fresh perspective, and they can tell when you need advice versus when you want to vent.

Pisces have a soothing, empathetic aura, which means they’re the perfect friend to have around when you’re going through it. They’re also extremely observant, witty, and charming, which means you’re guaranteed to have a fun chat no matter the situation. You can count on them to always know the perfect thing to say.