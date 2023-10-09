These 4 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Manners

While most people say please and thank you as a general rule, some zodiac signs go above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to having good manners. These folks hold doors open, never interrupt others, and always make a point of sending a thank you card in the mail. In fact, when you hang out with them, it can almost feel like you’re getting a free lesson in social etiquette.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, the zodiac signs with the best manners tend to have a ruling planet that helps them tune into other people’s needs. They’ll notice when someone’s struggling with heavy grocery bags and rush over to help, and they always say good morning to whoever they pass on the street. For them, caring interactions like these are second nature.

These zodiac signs are particularly amazing in social situations, like weddings and dinner parties. They know how to act and what to say, and you can count on them to swoop in and fix a faux pas.

This isn’t to say that other zodiac signs are rude, notes Garbis. They’re just not as highly refined, especially when it comes to floating around in polite society. Keep reading below for the zodiac signs who have the best manners, according to an astrologer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images

As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Taurus is always on the lookout for little ways to be polite and caring. Their good manners really shine when they’re making small talk, whether they’re catching up with a neighbor or chatting with a server about a restaurant’s daily specials.

This earth sign is refined and regal whether they’re at home in their loungewear or out to dinner, which is where you can really see them put on a show. “They know how to pair wine with a meal and are great tippers,” Garbis says. “Plus they always offer to pay and mean it.”

If you invite a Taurus to a special event, they’ll follow up afterward to say thank you, and then they’ll follow up again by dropping an actual thank you card in the mail. They’re all about formal traditions like these as a way to be extra polite.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images

As an air sign — and another member of the zodiac ruled by Venus — Libra will go out of their way to charm everyone they meet. They have a great handshake, always make eye contact, and breeze through social interactions with ease.

“This sign minds their Ps and Qs and they’re good at their introductions and goodbyes,” Garbis says. That’s why they shine as party hosts and as guests. They’ll go around and make sure everyone feels comfortable, they’ll refill glasses — and they always know just what to write on a birthday card or wedding signature book.

While out to dinner, a Libra will also be aware of all the rules of etiquette, even though they’re slightly old-fashioned. “They won’t put their elbows on the table and they know how to eat pasta like a champ,” says Garbis.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

AzmanJaka/E+/Getty Images

If anyone’s going to pay for a friend’s drink, hold a door open for a line of people to go through, or compliment a stranger’s outfit, it’s Aquarius. This air sign tries to always be kind to everyone, Garbis says. While they may seem a bit aloof at times, their heart is always in the right place.

One way they show their good manners is by dressing well for an occasion. You won’t catch an Aquarius wearing white to a wedding or sweatpants to a dinner party. Instead, they’ll put a ton of effort into curating their outfit to fit the vibe, says Garbis.

During special moments, you can also count on this sign to stand up, raise a glass, and give the best toast. They remember names and personal anecdotes, and they have a knack for wowing a room.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Su Arslanoglu/E+/Getty Images

Pisces is hyper-aware of everything they say and do, which sets them up to have good manners by default. “They have a high emotional IQ and are very mindful of other people’s thoughts and feelings,” Garbis says. “They know how to get through life without stepping on toes, and if they do, they are very apologetic.”

This water sign is also an incredibly good listener, so you won’t catch them ever butting into a conversation. Instead, they listen and ask thoughtful questions so everyone around them feels seen and heard.

As a bonus, Pisces are also big sweeties who remember birthdays and anniversaries, says Garbis. They’re happy to take the time to send a card, a text, or a bunch of flowers so that their friends and fam feel loved.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer