The 3 Zodiac Signs Least Likely To Believe In Astrology

For some people, astrology truly does make the world go round. They fully believe in and prepare for all the wacky side effects of Mercury retrograde, they celebrate each new astrological season, and they deeply identify with their big three, so much so that they’ll get an astrology tattoo or list their sun, moon, and rising signs in their dating profile.

According to astrology expert Evan Nathaniel Grim, every zodiac sign has their own unique connection to the stars, but there are certain signs who take a more skeptical stance when it comes to celestial bodies and what they might represent. Some will laugh about it, some will roll their eyes, and others will straight-up argue with you should the topic of astrology come up.

Instead of jumping in head first — or even just having fun with it — these zodiac signs feel like astrology isn’t real, and they definitely don’t believe it can affect your personality, relationships, or daily life. If you start to talk about ruling planets, elements, and other fun astro facts, all they can do is rub their temples and let out an exasperated sigh.

Below are the three zodiac signs least likely to believe in astrology, according to an expert.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Although Virgo is a mutable sign, which means they’re pretty adaptable, they still prefer to be as pragmatic and practical as possible as they go about their day. According to Grim, this is why mystical, magical subjects, like astrology, rarely make it on their radar.

While this earth sign tends to have many close friends who go deep with the crystal and tarot card lifestyle, a Virgo is way more likely to spend their spare time cleaning, writing to-do lists, and meal prepping for the week. They don’t have the energy or the patience to evaluate planetary aspects in their birth chart or sit and banter about the spiritual meaning of the solar eclipse.

While some Virgos enjoy meditation and other spiritually-adjacent practices, they usually get into it for stress relief or physical health benefits. If you ask them if they fully “believe” in astrology, they’ll probably say no.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

“As a sign ruled by Saturn, Capricorns gravitate towards more practical subjects and they enjoy progressing towards long-term goals with clear, attainable benchmarks,” says Grim. To them, nebulous, abstract topics like astrology simply don’t fit the bill.

As an earth sign, Capricorns invest their energy into time-worn careers firmly embedded in society like finance, engineering, and corporate leadership. “This is partly because they are more easily swayed by demands from authority figures to uphold a strong reputation,” says Grim. “They also thrive in hierarchical environments with a clear, objective set of responsibilities, which favors a more structured, pragmatic approach to life.”

By the time you meet them for brunch, all they’ll want to talk about is their busy schedule, upcoming Zoom meetings, and ongoing work projects because that’s what fills them with a sense of purpose. If you try to talk about something less traditional, like Mercury retrograde, there’s a good chance they’ll change the subject.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

“Although Aquarius’ modern ruling planet is Uranus, which represents awakenings and epiphanies, plenty of Aquarians skew more towards the hard sciences, like [technology for their career],” says Grim. They tend to have a no-nonsense view of life, which is why you won’t catch an Aquarius shrieking with delight because their Hinge match is a Gemini.

On the astrological wheel, Aquarius also sits opposite Leo, a warm fire sign ruled by the sun. According to Grim, this is why many Aquarians are known to be aloof and detached, and it also means they aren’t naturally drawn to emotional or intuitive subjects, like astrology.

“Of course, being co-ruled by Uranus also means they can have a profound ‘a-ha’ moment that shakes them to their core and inspires them to free themselves from their prior mode of thinking,” he adds. “It’s not uncommon to meet an Aquarius who spent decades as an architect or engineer, only to make a hard pivot towards spirituality.”

