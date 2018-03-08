7 Ways To Tell If Someone Was In Your Past Life, According To Psychics

Have you ever met someone you immediately felt a strong connection to? Despite the fact that you're strangers, you just have a feeling that you know this person, like you've met somewhere before. Regardless of whether you believe in it or not, past lives are pretty fascinating. According to psychics, most of us have past life connections with the people in our lives, as well as our pets.

First of all, it's important to know that past lives are not unique. "Everyone has a past life or lives," Andrew Brewer, “The Rock n Roll Psychic," tells Bustle. "In spite of many believing the contrary, people reincarnate because they like to 'be here.'"

So having a past life essentially means your "soul essence" is back because it wants to be here. Hopefully, it will evolve in some way that will carry on to future lifetimes.

According to Brewer, people don't change drastically from one lifetime to the next either. Instead, we tend to reincarnate "looking, acting, thinking, and processing" in the same way throughout each lifetime. "For there to be 'reincarnation' there has to be some unique quality reincarnating," he says. "Think of each incarnation as the soul’s personal expression of self. Each go round, we come with similar traits, talents, and quirks, as well as consistent physical qualities, regardless of race or gender that echoes of our dominant soul essence."

When you meet someone you've known in a past life, the connection will feel different than with anyone else you meet. So here's how you can tell if someone has been in a past life with you, according to psychics.