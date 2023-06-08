Each Zodiac Sign's Dream Nail Art Trend, According To Astrologers

With so many nail art designs trending at once, a trip to the salon can feel like a dizzying experience. As you stare at the wall ‘o polishes, you might wonder if you should go for mermaidcore accents, coquette-style tips, or a simple your-nails-but-better gloss. When in doubt, always remember that astrology has got your back.

To land on the perfect nail trend for each zodiac sign, it’s all about knowing which style you’re aesthetically drawn to based on things like your element, ruling planet, and personality traits, says professional astrologer Bella Nguen.

Earth signs Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn tend to be practical, elegant, and grounded, she tells Bustle, so don’t be surprised if you feel best in neutral tones, classic styles, and subtle details. Meanwhile, fire signs Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius are all about boldness and confidence, Nguen says, which is why these signs reach for bright colors, sparkly accents, and geometric shapes.

On the other side of the spectrum, we have the water signs Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, aka the most emotionally intuitive and artistic signs. “They might gravitate towards soothing shades, thoughtful designs, or expressive motifs,” Nguen says. Of course, the air signs Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius are also creative, but with a touch of quirk. Catch them going for out-there colors, unique patterns, and 3D textures.

Standing at the salon with no clue what to do? Read on below for the best nail art for your zodiac sign, according to astrologers.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

“As the pioneer of the zodiac, Aries are natural-born leaders with an innate confidence that allows them to fearlessly step into the unknown,” says astrologer Hannah Kadletz. That means you’d be happy with any nail trend — but especially one that shows off your passionate, attention-grabbing side. Be your fiery self with mismatched nails, fierce colors, and bold patterns.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As an earth sign ruled by Venus, Taurus lives for luxury and comfort. To bring that energy to your fingertips, Nguen suggests opting for a milky white nail or pearlescent finish. “This look is perfect for Taurus,” she says. “The milky neutral shade is flattering and versatile.” And it hints at your fave thing ever: quiet luxury. To take things to the next level, add gold accents like mini chains, gold beads, or charms for a touch of glamour and sophistication.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You’ll feel the best with airbrushed nail art, Gemini, especially if it features colorful gradients. This trend is fun and playful — two things that perfectly describe your sign. “The airbrush technique creates a smooth transition between colors that mimics the air element, too,” Nguen says. Expect tons of compliments on your standout mani.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Without a doubt, you need to try the your-nails-but-better trend. As a Cancer, you value quality over quantity, which is why you fall in love with simple, elegant looks. Sleek glazed donut nails are always a go-to, but consider adding tiny pearl accents. “The touch of femininity and sentimentality resonates with Cancer's water element,” Nguen says.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

As a Leo, look no further than a bold red nail art design. “Born with a regal energy, Leos are always comfortable with taking center stage,” says Kadletz. “Leo is ruled by the sun, so this sign’s nail art should reflect their most authentic creative self-expression.” Go for a classic red nail to feel most yourself, then add gold embellishments and chrome details to amp up the drama factor.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

As a super-practical earth sign, Virgo, your main goal is to get in and get out of your nail appointment ASAP, so opt for something classic like French tips or a micro French manicure. According to Yongxi Tan, an astrologer and founder of press-on nail brand Bessie, you’re never really drawn to flashy trends or pops of color, so focus on keeping things simple, sleek, and easy — so you feel put-together and can get back to your day.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As an air sign ruled by Venus, you constantly have beauty on the brain, which is why you are all about OTT manicures. According to Tan, Libras love eye-catching designs, femininity, trendiness, and charms. The more you can pack on your tips, the better. Go for a coquette 3D look complete with pearls, stars, chrome, and butterflies.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

Scorpio, you love nothing more than to feel mystical, magical, and mysterious — and that pretty much always calls for glossy black nails. To add a little spice, Nguen suggests getting a holographic accent. “The black base is sleek and powerful while the holographic polish adds depth and mystery.” It’ll make you feel perfectly witchy, no matter the season.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As a Sagittarius, when you get your nails done, you get them done. You aren’t one to play around with a simple pink or glossy neutral — you need to leave with 3D nail art that’s as extra as possible. According to Nguen, Sagittarians love exploring new horizons and challenging themselves, so they tend to love adventurous and innovative mani designs.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorn, you may like to keep things practical and well-suited to your busy schedule, but that doesn’t mean you don’t like to have fun. If you’re wondering what to do with your nails, Nguen suggests a classic French manicure with a twist — think neon green or hot pink tips. If you want to do them at home using your ever-growing polish collection, use an extra tiny brush to paint just the ends of your nails.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If anyone’s going to lean into the mermaidcore trend, it’s you, Aquarius. Think eccentric manis with iridescent colors, pearls, and starfish charms. “This quirky, original style suits Aquarius' desire to stand out from the crowd and express their individuality,” Nguen says. “Iridescent scales create whimsical effects that match this sign’s air element, while sea-inspired charms add personality and flair.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

What could be more Pisces than a dreamy cloud manicure? According to Nguen, this design speaks directly to your romantic, artistic side — and it’ll remind you that it’s totally OK to daydream. Other fun nail art designs will also catch your eye, Tan says, like daisy nails, tiny hearts, or smiley faces. The cuter the better.

Sources:

Bella Nguen, professional astrologer

Hannah Kadletz, astrologer

Yongxi Tan, hobby astrologer, founder of press-on nail brand Bessie