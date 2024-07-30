The Olympic Event You Should Watch, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The 2024 Summer Olympics only started a few days ago, and already there’s more content than you could ever possibly watch. The Games kicked off on July 26 with a meme-worthy opening ceremony, and since then the athletes have been snagging medals and competing in qualifying rounds.

If you aren’t sure what to watch first, consider your zodiac sign. This is an easy way to zero in on the Olympic events most appealing to your personality, and it’s way more fun than aimlessly scrolling through Peacock.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, the Olympics are “so astrological.” Each sign pairs perfectly with a sport, she says, almost like it’s meant to be. Depending on your zodiac sign, you might be drawn to the pace of an event, the backstories, the team dynamics, or the specific skills required to win gold.

Fire signs are the most likely to love fast-paced team sports while earth signs would have the most fun watching individual events that require mental toughness. The air signs are all about the high-octane games while water signs will watch anything as long as there’s a juicy backstory. According to Garbis, your sign’s constellation or symbol could also play a role. (See Aries, represented by the ram, and their undying love of rugby.)

This year, the athletes are competing in 32 sports and there are over 329 events before the Olympic Games end on Aug. 11 and the Paralympic Games begin. All of the action is streaming on Peacock, NBC, NBC Sports, and NBCOlympics.com.

Keep reading below for the perfect Olympic sport for each zodiac sign to watch.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Aries should be watching every rugby game from here on out. As a fire sign ruled by driven Mars and represented by the ram, you’ll love the pure grit and determination the players need to push through defenders — called flankers — to score a goal. Rugby is rough and tumble, so you’ll be obsessed in no time. To really get into it, though, make sure you follow superstar player Ilona Maher on TikTok for behind-the-scenes videos.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images As a Venus-ruled earth sign, you’ll be captivated by the beauty and elegance of the equestrian events. There are dressage, jumping, and eventing competitions, many of which take place in front of the stunning Palace of Versailles, AKA Taurus’ dream aesthetic. Team USA has 12 riders, including Adrienne Lyle and Caroline Pamukcu, but you’ll be extra obsessed with their horses, Helix and HSH Blake.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Cancers are on the lookout for meaningful stories this Olympics, like how 22-year-old tennis player Coco Gauff is making her Olympic debut. After carrying the American flag during the opening ceremony with none other than LeBron James, Gauff geared up for three events, including Women’s Singles. As an emotional water sign, consider inviting friends to watch with you so you can cheer together.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Alex Pantling/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Nothing appeals to the Virgo heart quite like archery. This sport requires focus, mental toughness, and precision. As an earth sign who loves perfection, it truly ticks all your boxes. Wait until you learn about the athletes shooting their arrows in between heartbeats, so the rhythm doesn’t mess up their shot. You could also spend some time geeking out over wind speeds.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Adam Pretty/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Libra, make sure you don’t miss the artistic swimming events this summer. Formerly called synchronized swimming, the sport is all about dancing and being extra in glittery outfits — all things that’ll appeal to your Venus-ruled, air sign ways. It also requires an amazing amount of endurance, strength, and skill that’ll leave you in awe. As a sign represented by the scales, you’ll love that the swimmer’s routines are perfectly balanced and in sync. Team USA has eight swimmers on the roster, including Anita Alvarez, Daniella Ramirez, and Ruby Remati, who all failed to qualify for the Tokyo games in 2020. Watch as they dive into the pool and try to make a comeback.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Alex Livesey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images It makes sense that, as a water sign, you’d be drawn to the swimming events at the Olympics. But what really sucks you in are the heart-pumping photo finishes and the looks on the athlete’s faces when they come up for air and realize they broke a record. Scorpios love to win just as much as they love to cry, which is why the Olympics get you every time. Tune in to see 10-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky as she competes in her fourth Olympics, and Paralympian Jessica Long as she goes for her 17th gold medal this August.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) JEROME BROUILLET/AFP/Getty Images While the rest of Team USA is in the Olympic Village in Paris, France, the surfers are out on a cruise ship in Tahiti. They’re at a location called Teahupo’o, which is home to some of the biggest waves in the world, and it’s everything you could ever want as an adventurous Sagittarius. With eight 30-minute heats, the surfers are paddling out, catching waves, and hoping to progress to the next round. In the coming days keep an eye out for Caroline Marks, Caitlin Simmers, and Carissa Moore.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Alex Pantling/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Nothing screams “Olympics” quite like a grueling triathlon, and that’s right up your alley as a gritty, hardworking Capricorn. The event takes athletes over 32 miles as they swim, cycle, and run. There’s also a mixed relay version where they team up for shorter spurts. Look for Gwen Jorgensen, who won gold at the 2016 Rio Games, and Grace Norman who won gold at the 2016 Paralympic Games.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) China News Service/China News Service/Getty Images While everyone else is watching popular events like gymnastics and swimming, you’ll be flipping through the games in search of the lesser-known events, like sport climbing. As a quirky Aquarius, you like to see what’s going on behind the scenes, and you also enjoy giving a little love to the underdogs. There’s speed climbing where athletes ascend a 15-meter indoor rock wall as quickly as possible, with some reaching the top in as little as five seconds, as well as bouldering where they navigate tough climbs. Watch for Brooke Raboutou, who is the first U.S. climber to ever qualify for the Olympic Games.